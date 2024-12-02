Utah Utes fans fly flags during an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Days ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period, the University of Utah picked up a commitment from a 2025 three-star Texas running back.

Daniel Bray, who previously committed to SMU, flipped his choice to Utah on Monday morning.

Bray, who also competed on the track team in addition to football, ran a 10.38-second 100-meter time, according to his athletic.net profile page. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back rushed for 1,359 yards and 22 touchdowns on 154 carries in his junior season.

Bray — the first running back to commit to Utah this cycle — becomes the 18th player in Utah’s 2025 recruiting class, with the vast majority of the class expected to enter into financial aid agreements with the university on Wednesday. As of right now, the Utes have six running backs on their 2025 roster — Mike Mitchell, Hunter Andrews, Dijon Stanley, Anthony Woods, Omar Shah and Laython Biddle, with Bray becoming the seventh.

Hours later, Utah received another commitment from the Lone Star state as three-star cornerback Deon Mays announced his pledge to the Utes. The Arlington High prospect had offers from BYU, San Diego State and Nevada, among others. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback had 33 tackles, and interception and a pass deflection, according to his MaxPreps page.

Utah’s recruiting class is currently ranked 11th in the Big 12 and 54th nationally, though the Utes are trying to close strong on more prospects as Wednesday approaches.