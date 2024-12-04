Lehi’s Jett Niu gets off a pass just ahead of Herriman’s Ephraim Asiata as the play at Lehi on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Lehi won 48-28. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

Today is National Early Signing Day for high school football players, with dozens of players in Utah signing today to play college football. That includes Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, the state’s top recruit, signing with Texas A&M.

Football’s early signing period is Dec. 4-6, with the traditional signing day resuming on Feb. 5.

The Deseret News maintains a database of athletes who sign to play college football, and here’s a link to the running list of athletes who’ve signed today.

Please send additional updates to prepstats@deseretnews.com

