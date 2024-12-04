Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling, center, celebrates with fans and players after defeating Robert Morris in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State University will add to its 2025 roster today, with an expectation to sign nearly 20 high school football players as the early signing period opens.

Below is the list of official signings for Utah State. Follow along for live updates throughout the day.

High school signees

Jackson Saterfield

6-foot-2, 305 pounds

Defensive tackle

Matanzas High School (Palm Coast, Florida)

Not rated

Ravian Larry

5-10, 180 pounds

Running back

Idabel High School (Idabel, Oklahoma)

★★★ recruit (On3 Sports, 247 Sports)

Joakim “Jo Jo” Green

6-foot-5, 325 pounds

Offensive tackle

Copper Hills High School (West Jordan)

★★ recruit (Rivals)

Toby Mealer

6-foot-5, 340 pounds

Offensive line

Lone Peak High School (Highland)

★★★ recruit (On3 Sports, Rival, 247 Sports, ESPN)

Nikko Boncore

6-feet, 175 pounds

Wide receiver

Centennial High School (Peoria, Arizona)

★★★ recruit (247 Sports, ESPN)

Tommy “Rock” Olsen

6-foot-6, 275 pounds

Offensive lineman

Lehi High School

★★★ recruit (On3 Sports, 247 Sports, ESPN)

Paxton Naegle

6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Tight end

Corner Canyon High School (Draper)

★★★ recruit (247 Sports, ESPN)

Naegle played on both offense and defense his final year with the Chargers, as a tackle on offensive and a defensive end on defense. He was quite impactful as a defender, racking up 45 tackles and a sack as a senior. Neagle is expected to transition to tight end at Utah State.

Feleti Iongi

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Running back

Orem High School

★★★ recruit (247 Sports)

Per the Deseret News’ high school stats database, Iongi carried the ball 158 times his senior season with the Tigers, racking up 1,297 yards (over 100 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns. He rushed for over 200 yards in a single game twice as a senior and scored more than a touchdown in four games, including a four-touchdown outing against Cedar Valley.

Junior college signees

Mataira Brown

6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Linebacker

Snow College (Ephraim)

Not rated

Brown played in 11 games with the Badgers this season as a true freshman and recorded 47 tackles — tied for the team high. He also finished tied for the team high with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and added a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Brown has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tymere Burton

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Linebacker

East Mississippi Community College

★★★ JUCO recruit (247 Sports)

Injuries cut his final season at East Mississippi short, but Burton still managed to record 22 tackles and a tackles-for-loss. A redshirt freshman, Burton has three years of eligibility remaining.

Kache Kaio

6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Tight end

Snow College (Ephraim)

Not rated

Kaio played one season at Snow College and caught 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawaii native has three years of eligibility remaining.