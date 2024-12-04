Fans cheer at the beginning of the fourth quarter of play as Utah football team plays in the 22 Forever Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The University of Utah will add to its 2025 roster today, signing over 20 high school football players as the early signing period opens.

Below is the list of official signings for Utah. Follow along for live updates throughout the day.

High school commits

Soren Shinofield, OT

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-6, 275 pounds.

Cherry Creek High (Englewood, Colorado).

Ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Colorado by 247Sports composite, Shinofield chose Utah over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas, Boston College and Pittsburgh, among others.

Ranked as the No. 67 offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports composite.

Deon Mays, CB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

Arlington High (Arlington, Texas).

Ranked as the No. 89 prospect from Texas by 247Sports composite, Mays chose Utah over offers from BYU and San Diego State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 54 cornerback nationally by 247Sports composite.

This season, Mays had 33 tackles, an interception, two pass deflections and a blocked field goal.

Cyrus Polu, LB

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Desert Hills High (Saint George, Utah)

Ranked as the third-best recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports composite, Polu chose Utah over UCLA, BYU, Michigan State, Stanford and Washington, among others.

Ranked as the No. 48 linebacker in the country by 247Sports composite.

Last season, Polu had 59 tackles, four interceptions and two pass deflections for Desert Hills, according to his MaxPreps stats page (Desert Hills has not updated defensive stats this season.)

Shelton ‘Manny’ Fuller, S

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 185 pounds.

Del Valle High (El Paso, Texas).

Ranked as the No. 122 prospect from the state of Texas by 247Sports composite, Fuller chose Utah over offers from BYU, Texas Tech, Baylor and Houston, among others.

Ranked as the No. 68 safety in the nation by 247Sports composite.

This season, Fuller rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns, had 109 receiving yards and totaled 31 tackles and an interception on defense, per his MaxPreps stats.

Dillon Curtis, K

No 247Sports composite rating.

6-foot-2, 185 pounds.

Murray High (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Utah doesn’t usually offer full-ride scholarships to high school kickers, but made an exception for Curtis. Curtis chose Utah over Washington, which also offered him a scholarship.

Set the Utah state record for made field goal in a game (six) and the longest made field goal in Utah history (63 yards).

One of only two kickers named to the high school All-American Bowl.

Jamarian Ficklin, QB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 185 pounds.

Muskogee High (Muskogee, Oklahoma).

Ranked as the No. 17 prospect from Oklahoma by 247Sports composite, Ficklin was originally committed to Texas State before flipping to Utah on Monday.

Ranked as the No. 57 quarterback nationally by 247Sports composite.

In his senior season at Muskogee High, the left-hander threw for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns on 62% accuracy.

Malili Asiata, OL

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 330 pounds.

Aquinas High (San Bernardino, California).

Ranked as the No. 121 recruit in California by 247Sports composite, Asiata’s offer list included Utah, Arizona, Oregon State and Washington State.

Ranked as the No. 125 interior offensive lineman nationally by 247Sports composite.

Originally from Australia, Asiata moved to the United State and picked up football.

Jason Stokes Jr., CB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

Weiss High (Pflugerville, Texas).