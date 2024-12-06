Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) smiles after one of his teammates recovered a fumble during an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

With the NCAA transfer portal officially opening next Monday, news about college football players who will enter the portal has dominated headlines in recent days.

That’s impacted the University of Utah, where close to a dozen players have reportedly decided to enter the portal, and on Friday, news broke that an All-Big 12 honoree is exploring transferring from the program.

The Athletic’s Max Olson reported that Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Bouwmeester, who was a junior in 2024, is a three-year starter for the Utes. Over his three seasons punting for Utah, Bouwmeester has averaged 43.6 yards per punt — that included a career-high 45.5-yard average in 2023, as well as a 44.7-yard average this season.

Bouwmeester earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors last season, and this year, he was named All-Big 12 second team in Utah’s first season in the league.

Bouwmeester was a 2023 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award and was named to the award’s watch list this season.