Joe Coles
By Joe Coles

Transfer portal season has arrived.

The fall NCAA football transfer window opens on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28.

Players transferring in and out, combined with early signing day on Dec. 4 and players declaring for the 2025 NFL draft means that Utah will experience a roster shakeup.

Utah is expecting to add around 10-15 players through the transfer portal this year, per coach Kyle Whittingham, in addition to the 20-plus high school players the school signed during the early signing period.

Here’s a look at who’s staying at Utah, who’s leaving, and a look at the incoming 2025 players, updated regularly.

Returning to Utah

Spencer Fano, OT, sophomore. 2024 stats: 12 starts. Ranked by Pro Football Focus as the No. 1 offensive tackle (minimum 300 snaps) this season with a 91.4 grade.

Cameron Calhoun, CB, redshirt freshman. 2024 stats: 11 games, 21 tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups.

Logan Fano, DE, sophomore. 2024 stats: 12 games, 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks, forced fumble.

Jaren Kump, C, junior. 2024 stats: 12 starts, 67.8 PFF grade.

Rabbit Evans, S, junior. 2024 stats: 11 games, 34 tackles, one pass deflection.

Transferring to Utah

Transferring from Utah

Jaylon Glover, RB, sophomore. 2024 stats: 12 carries for 60 yards.

Vili Taufatofua, DE, sophomore. 2024 stats: 1 game, three snaps.

Declared for NFL draft

Seniors with no remaining eligibility

Utah’s 2025 high school and junior college signing class

