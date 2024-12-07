Utah Utes fans fly flags during an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Utah finished off its 2025 recruiting class with a late commitment.

Three-star California receiver Bryson Baker signed with the Utes on Saturday night, giving Utah its 23rd signee in its 2025 class.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver chose Utah over an offer list that included Cal, Michigan State and UCLA. He’s the third wide receiver of the incoming group, joining three-stars Tavian McNair and JJ Buchanan.

Baker is ranked as the No. 61 prospect in California and the No. 105 receiver nationally by 247Sports.

This season for Sanger High, Baker had 35 receptions for 575 yards and six touchdowns and added 837 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 carries.