Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Just a few weeks ago, a BYU-Colorado Big 12 championship game appeared inevitable.

While such an outcome didn’t come to fruition, the two teams will still end up facing off in the postseason, as the Cougars and Buffaloes have both accepted invitations to play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

The game will mark BYU’s first meeting with Colorado’s famed head coach Deion Sanders — better known as ‘Coach Prime.’

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“Playing against a wonderful, storied university in BYU is unbelievable,” Sanders said in Sunday’s Alamo Bowl welcome press conference. “You talk about leadership in (Kalani Sitake) ... don’t get it twisted, he’s a darn good football coach, he’s a leader of men and a God-fearing man. So to see him, to watch him, to get the opportunity to meet him at the Big 12 meetings and now being able to compete against him is unbelievable.”

While the Cougars and Buffaloes currently share the same conference, the unique bowl matchup has been made possible by realignment. Colorado will fill the Pac-12′s designated spot in the Alamo Bowl, with BYU claiming the bid belonging to the Big 12.

Sanders’ squad has enjoyed a surprising amount of success in 2024, improving from a 4-8 finish last year to a current 9-3 mark. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Deion’s son — was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and two-way superstar Travis Hunter is widely considered to be the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Deion Sanders shared Sunday that all of Colorado’s players are expected to play against BYU, making the clash with the Cougars one of December’s most intriguing bowls.

While he has never competed against BYU, Sanders is still plenty familiar with the Provo program. He was a teammate of Cougars legend Steve Young during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, where his defensive backs coach was a 34-year-old by the name of Tom Holmoe.

During an interview with BYUtv this past July at Big 12 Media Days, Sanders shared memories of both Young and Holmoe, along with his admiration of Sitake.

“(Kalani) is awesome. Amazing. Let me tell you something, man. At the Big 12 meetings, just sitting beside him, he was so welcoming, he was so kind, and he’s a big fella too, so he’s intimidating, you know. But he was just one of the best dudes ever,” Sanders said.

“The spirit that he had, it illuminated the darn room. I love that I know BYU is in great hands because that man right there not only loves the program, but loves the kids and loves the game.”

The respect is mutual, as Sitake was quick to praise Sanders during Sunday’s press conference.

“I’ve known Deion and been able to interact with him, I’m a big fan of his,” Sitake said. “It’s been fun to watch him lead his team this year ... we’ve been really impressed with what they do on the field, I love the way he leads his team, he’s a great example to me as a coach to see the way he leads and way he does it with his faith in Christ and in God.”

The Cougars and Buffaloes will meet in San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. MST.