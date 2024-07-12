There’s no bigger star in college football than “Coach Prime.”

Deion Sanders and his well-publicized Colorado squad are joining the Big 12 party, and though the Buffaloes won’t face BYU this year, there will be plenty of matchups to come between the two new conference foes.

While in Las Vegas for Big 12 media days this week, Sanders joined “BYU Sports Nation” for a quick interview to talk about his various ties to several BYU greats and his thoughts on sharing a conference with the Cougars.

Here are the highlights from Sanders’ appearance on “BYU Sports Nation.”

On having BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe as his position coach with the San Francisco 49ers

“Awesome, consistent. Not conservative, but consistent. He was awesome ... You got to understand, and this is not racial by any means, but a Caucasian man, being a (defensive back) coach in the NFL, is not often seen. And you’re talking about back then, back in the 90s. That’s a rarity. He did the doggone thing, and I think we were the number one defense in the league that year as well. So I got love for him.”

On a memorable practice moment with former teammate Steve Young

“I picked (a pass) off. I read it perfectly. Picked it off, and I was doing it towards the sideline. See, if I hadn’t played with Steve Young, I wouldn’t have known how fast he was. I said, ‘Okay, he may get the angle on me. Let me go ahead and get this over with right now.’ Because I wanted to high step for like 60 (yards). I wanted to cut back on him and just get him out of the way. I tried to cut back on him, and he, I don’t know how in the world he did, he hit me low and flipped me, and I was so mad. Because that should have been another house call.

“See, most people, they don’t know that Steve. They don’t know the Tampa Steve. That’s what you’re talking about. They’re talking about the 49er Steve. The Tampa Steve, That dude was a dog. But he was getting hit like Shedeur was getting hit last year, right? That’s how the Tampa Steve was getting hit. I mean, he was a dog. He was getting his butt kicked. Then he went to San Fran and the rest is history.”

On balancing faith with football and family life

“I’m being me. I mean, (my kids) grew up with me kicking their butts and getting mad at them because they didn’t want to go to church, so that was part of the family structure growing up. But that’s who I’ve always been. I shouldn’t have to try to be who I’ve always been, that comes along with the package.”

On his initial impressions of BYU head coach Kalani Sitake

“(Kalani) is awesome. Amazing. Let me tell you something, man. At the Big 12 meetings, just sitting beside him, he was so welcoming, he was so kind, and he’s a big fella too, so he’s intimidating, you know. But he was just one of the best dudes ever.

“The spirit that he had, it illuminated the darn room. I love that I know BYU is in great hands because that man right there not only loves the program, but loves the kids and loves the game.”