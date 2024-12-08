Utah quarterback Sam Huard prepares to pass during fall camp at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

When the NCAA transfer portal officially opens Monday, Utah will be big shoppers at the quarterback position.

The Utes have seen a handful of their signal callers already indicate they are looking elsewhere, and on Sunday afternoon, that reportedly gained another quarterback.

247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman first reported that Sam Huard plans to enter the transfer portal — earlier in the day, Isaac Wilson announced he would enter the portal, and on Saturday, Brandon Rose made a similar announcement.

“I’m just looking for a place that fits what I do best and gives me an opportunity to come in and compete to be the guy,” Huard told Huffman.

Unlike Wilson and Rose, Huard never played a down this season.

A former five-star quarterback who’s previously played at Washington and Cal Poly, Huard came to Utah last offseason through the transfer portal.

He was lost for the season in October due to an unspecified injury.

This all comes after Jason Beck was named as Utah’s new offensive coordinator late Thursday.

Beck replaces Andy Ludwig, who resigned midseason during a 5-7 campaign.

Beck inherits a quarterback room that will look new. While there isn’t an indication yet whether Cam Rising will return for an eighth season, Wilson, Rose and now Huard will be entering the transfer portal, while Luke Bottari ran out of eligibility.