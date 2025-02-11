Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University, points to take another person’s question at the end of his lecture as part of BYU Education Week, held at the Spencer W. Kimball Tower on the campus of BYU in Provo on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Huge news broke late Tuesday afternoon as BYU announced that athletic director Tom Holmoe will be retiring from his position at the end of the 2024-25 academic year after 20 years.

As could be expected, there was plenty of reaction to the announcement on social media. Here is some of that reaction.