Huge news broke late Tuesday afternoon as BYU announced that athletic director Tom Holmoe will be retiring from his position at the end of the 2024-25 academic year after 20 years.
As could be expected, there was plenty of reaction to the announcement on social media. Here is some of that reaction.
END OF THE GREATEST ERA OF BYU SPORTS. https://t.co/TOdaetQFxa— Jonathan Tavernari (@For3JT) February 11, 2025
Blessed to learn from one of the BEST!! THANK YOU!!! https://t.co/Xi08aDeis8— Amber Whiting (@CoachAWhiting) February 11, 2025
The absolute best! Thank you @TomHolmoe for leading with excellence and character! https://t.co/lLnIHKOeMm— Brandon Dunson (@BMDunson) February 11, 2025
Tom Holmoe, one of the all-time greats at Halloween costumes, is retiring as BYU AD after 2 decades. https://t.co/FGuKpJHCUf pic.twitter.com/016xQ8l3XU— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 11, 2025
Towards the beginning of his tenure, I was at BYU’s Education Week and skipped the youth class to hear Tom Holmoe speak. I sat in the front row. Tom took time after his presentation to acknowledge me, a scrawny annoying 14-year-old kid, despite being in the presence of mega… https://t.co/SjQKk5Acfa— Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) February 11, 2025
This is a sad day. Tom has been an absolute legend in every sense of the world.— Coulson (@coulsonkunz) February 11, 2025
In 6th grade, we wrote letters to our heroes and I sent Tom some of the football jerseys I drew by hand and asked who created BYU’s. He wrote a thoughtful letter and sent stickers in return 💙 https://t.co/X0Zy0CJz5c
Tom Holmoe is a great AD and an even better man . He’s a legendary Cougar. https://t.co/aMFKk3ayAn— Greg Brown (@the_Greglodon) February 11, 2025
Thank you for all that you have done for BYU athletics @TomHolmoe 🙏 https://t.co/gZlWje4UDJ— retzlaff12_for_heisman (@mvp30_curry) February 11, 2025
End of an era at BYU.— Glass Half Ute. (@GlassHalfUte) February 11, 2025
20 years as AD… guided BYU through some wild waters, but ultimately helped them land in a pretty good spot after some uncertainty during the days of independence.
Never charged the field, either.
Enjoy the retired life, Holmoe.
(I want something like… https://t.co/KOi0vWyaSG
I'll miss the Halloween costumes. Job well done @TomHolmoe. Took BYU sports to the next level! #GoCougs— LJ ⛳ (@LJLewis_11) February 11, 2025
@TomHolmoe what do i gotta do to make you stay, we can’t have the goat leaving when our sports are doing so well https://t.co/BmWhJbNRdr— Janson (Quinton)🦬🚬 (@jansonboy301) February 11, 2025
BYU wouldn’t be anywhere near where it is without Tom Holmoe— A-a-RON (@AKAllTheWay08) February 11, 2025
Dude legit means as much to BYU as any natty they’ve ever won
He will be missed https://t.co/jT6r5y9sZB
End of a long, a glorious run.— Geoff Johnston (@geoffjBYU) February 11, 2025
Tom never made a bad hire in either of the two marquee, cash cow sports. He led BYU out of the G5 into independence, then into the P4. Dude has been a tremendous AD for BYU. https://t.co/v7t1xKP5ES
I’ve hoped this day was further out… Tom is on the Mount Rushmore of BYU athletics. Build the statue! https://t.co/BfPzEfdPoW— Skyler Beltran (@SkylerBeltran) February 11, 2025
Phenomenal AD. Thanks @TomHolmoe. You’re a legend. https://t.co/DAOx4Z8m4n— Scott Taylor (@Scotty_T_21) February 11, 2025
Thank you @TomHolmoe . He weathered BYU's fiercest storms and built an incredible staff and culture. https://t.co/e9BPI85Khh— 🦣🤙Остап / Paul Cherrington 🍒🇺🇦🤙🦣 (@PaulCherrington) February 11, 2025