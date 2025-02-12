4A Playoffs
Uintah defeated Mountain Crest 73-69 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Dauson Gardiner led Uintah (15-10) with 24 points, while JJ Jenson added 19 points to secure the victory. Mountain Crest’s (5-19) top scorers were Parker Andrus with 19 points and Noah Cordon with 17 points. Uintah will face Cottonwood in the second round.
West Field defeated Bear River 48-38 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. The No. 16 Longhorns (11-13) surged ahead in the second quarter by outscoring No. 17 Bear River (9-15) 17-13, maintaining their lead thereafter. Jaxon Slaugh led West Field with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Drew Faddis contributed 12. Kash Avery was Bear River’s top scorer with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. West Field advances to face No. 1 Green Canyon in the second round.
Logan, seeded No. 20, upset No. 13 Sky View 63-56 in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
Pine View defeated Snow Canyon 56-48 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Adam Moore led the Panthers (15-8) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. For the Warriors (5-18), Reggie MacKay topped the scoring with 15 points. Pine View advances to play No. 7 Crimson Cliffs in the second round.
Hillcrest (16-8) defeated Jordan (9-15) 63-46 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Huskies pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Beetdiggers 26-18 to secure the win. Guillermo Martinez and Myles Mahler led Hillcrest with 17 points each, while Jordan’s Mason Tolley recorded 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Hillcrest advances to the second round to face No. 3 seed Ridgeline.
Desert Hills 70, Mountain View 45
Desert Hills defeated Mountain View 70-45 in a 4A Playoffs game. Mason Rasmussen led the Thunder (11-12) with 18 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jack Openshaw contributed 12 points and six rebounds to maintain their lead throughout. Mountain View’s (8-16) Kevin Lewis scored 16 points and Jaxson Hockersmith added 10, but the Bruins couldn’t overcome the Thunder’s advantage.
No. 11 Murray triumphed over No. 22 Stansbury 78-47 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.
No. 9 Timpanogos defeated No. 24 Cedar City 79-52 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Timpanogos pulled away with a dominating 30-point third quarter, securing the victory. Leading the Timberwolves, Jaxen McCuistion scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Cooper Harris added 18 points. Cedar City’s Taylor Davis scored 16 points for the Reds (3-20). Timpanogos (15-8) will face No. 8 Provo in the second round.
3A Playoffs
North Sanpete 58, Summit Academy 46
No. 16 North Sanpete defeated No. 17 Summit Academy 58-46 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. North Sanpete was led by Ridge Hendry, who scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers, while Summit Academy’s Nixon Savage totaled 26 points. North Sanpete outscored Summit Academy 23-4 in the third quarter to pull away for good. The Hawks (4-16) will face No. 1 Morgan in the second round. Summit Academy finishes its season at 3-21.
Ben Lomond 64, Providence Hall 34
No. 15 Ben Lomond defeated No. 18 Providence Hall 64-34 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. Jaerdan Van Beekum led the Scots (6-18) with 23 points and three 3-pointers, while Mckai Turner matched his effort for the Patriots (4-18) with 23 points including four 3-pointers. Ben Lomond outscored Providence Hall 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away for good. The Scots will face No. 2 Canyon View in the second round.
2A Playoffs
No. 15 Parowan defeated No. 18 Duchesne 55-47 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Tate Stubbs led Parowan (10-14) with 22 points, while Tanner Stansfield scored a game-high 24 points for Duchesne (5-14). Parowan took control in the third quarter by outscoring Duchesne 19-7 to secure the victory. Parowan will face No. 2 South Sevier in the second round.
Enterprise 67, Utah Military Camp Williams 14
No. 6 Enterprise defeated No. 27 Utah Military Camp Williams in a dominant 67-14 victory during the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament. Enterprise (14-11) opened a commanding 43-6 lead by halftime, with Treyson Whitman scoring 14 points and Teque Truman adding 11. Utah Military Camp Williams (2-21) was led by Braden Walz, who scored four points. Enterprise advances to play No. 11 Rockwell in the second round.
APA West Valley 67, Water Canyon 48
No. 9 APA West Valley defeated No. 24 Water Canyon 67-48 in a Class 2A first-round matchup.
Rockwell 78, Utah Military Hillfield 45
No. 11 Rockwell dominated No. 22 Utah Military Hillfield 78-45 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Cesare Baiardi led the Marshals (10-11) with 23 points, while Kaysen Rife contributed 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Pupataia Owda was the top scorer for the Thunderbirds (6-12) with 10 points and two 3-pointers. Rockwell will advance to face No. 6 Enterprise, who won its matchup against No. 27 UM Camp Williams, in the second round.
Draper APA 79, Freedom Prep Academy 12
No. 7 Draper APA dominated No. 26 Freedom Prep Academy 79-12 in the 2A first round matchup. Draper APA (15-7) jumped to a massive lead by scoring 56 points in the first half. Urban Baldwin led Draper APA with 15 points and Anthony Burris added 12, including two 3-pointers. Wyatt Leigh was the top scorer for Freedom Prep (5-13) with eight points. Draper APA advances to face the winner of No. 10 San Juan vs. No. 23 St. Joseph in the second round.
Beaver defeated Maeser Prep 52-36 in the first round of the 2A state tournament, backed by a strong performance from Deegan Blackner, who scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and collected six rebounds and three assists. The Beavers (10-11) outscored the Lions (7-16) 14-8 in the third quarter, solidifying their lead and ensuring victory. Schevion Ormsby added seven points and two 3-pointers for Beaver, which now advances to face No. 3 North Summit in the next round.
San Juan defeated St. Joseph 68-43 in a convincing first-round win at the Class 2A state tournament, improving its record to 13-11. The No. 10 seeded Broncos were led by Tripp Palmer with 17 points and Jagger Nieves contributing 14, while No. 23 seed St. Joseph (6-18) saw Gavin Donovan top-scoring with 16. San Juan pulled away decisively in the second and third quarters, outscoring St. Joseph 20-5 and 21-13, respectively. The Broncos will face the winner of the game between No. 7 Draper APA and No. 26 Freedom Prep in the next round.
Merit Academy 70, Salt Lake Academy 31
Eighth-seeded Merit Academy triumphed over No. 25 Salt Lake Academy with a decisive 70-31 victory in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
Waterford 68, Intermountain Christian 31
Thirteenth-seeded Waterford overwhelmed No. 20 Intermountain Christian 68-31 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Led by John Smith’s 22 points and nine rebounds, Waterford (9-10) built a strong lead by outscoring the Lions 24-7 in the second quarter. For Intermountain Christian (4-8), Alex Brown scored a team-high 12 points. Waterford advances to face No. 4 ALA in the second round.
No. 16 Grand narrowly defeated No. 17 Gunnison Valley 87-84 in a double-overtime thriller. Grand (10-14) was led by the efforts of Dylan Richards, who scored 22 points, while Gunnison Valley’s (9-13) Landry Edwards tallied 21 points. The Red Devils overcame a second-quarter deficit by outscoring the Bulldogs 22-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Grand will advance to play No. 1 Kanab in the second round.
North Sevier defeated Millard 74-57 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Brody Bulloch led the Wolves (11-11) with 28 points, while Efrain Bernardino added 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Despite a strong second quarter where they scored 26 points, Millard (5-18) couldn’t overcome North Sevier’s third-quarter surge, where it outscored Millard 20-5. Noah Rowell led Millard with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. North Sevier advances to face fifth-seeded Rowland Hall in the second round.