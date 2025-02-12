4A Playoffs

Uintah 73, Mountain Crest 69

Uintah defeated Mountain Crest 73-69 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Dauson Gardiner led Uintah (15-10) with 24 points, while JJ Jenson added 19 points to secure the victory. Mountain Crest’s (5-19) top scorers were Parker Andrus with 19 points and Noah Cordon with 17 points. Uintah will face Cottonwood in the second round.

West Field 48, Bear River 38

West Field defeated Bear River 48-38 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. The No. 16 Longhorns (11-13) surged ahead in the second quarter by outscoring No. 17 Bear River (9-15) 17-13, maintaining their lead thereafter. Jaxon Slaugh led West Field with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Drew Faddis contributed 12. Kash Avery was Bear River’s top scorer with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. West Field advances to face No. 1 Green Canyon in the second round.

Logan 63, Sky View 56

Logan, seeded No. 20, upset No. 13 Sky View 63-56 in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

Pine View 56, Snow Canyon 48

Pine View defeated Snow Canyon 56-48 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Adam Moore led the Panthers (15-8) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. For the Warriors (5-18), Reggie MacKay topped the scoring with 15 points. Pine View advances to play No. 7 Crimson Cliffs in the second round.

Hillcrest 63, Jordan 46

Hillcrest (16-8) defeated Jordan (9-15) 63-46 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Huskies pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Beetdiggers 26-18 to secure the win. Guillermo Martinez and Myles Mahler led Hillcrest with 17 points each, while Jordan’s Mason Tolley recorded 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Hillcrest advances to the second round to face No. 3 seed Ridgeline.

Desert Hills 70, Mountain View 45

Desert Hills defeated Mountain View 70-45 in a 4A Playoffs game. Mason Rasmussen led the Thunder (11-12) with 18 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jack Openshaw contributed 12 points and six rebounds to maintain their lead throughout. Mountain View’s (8-16) Kevin Lewis scored 16 points and Jaxson Hockersmith added 10, but the Bruins couldn’t overcome the Thunder’s advantage.

Murray 78, Stansbury 47

No. 11 Murray triumphed over No. 22 Stansbury 78-47 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Timpanogos 79, Cedar City 52

No. 9 Timpanogos defeated No. 24 Cedar City 79-52 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Timpanogos pulled away with a dominating 30-point third quarter, securing the victory. Leading the Timberwolves, Jaxen McCuistion scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Cooper Harris added 18 points. Cedar City’s Taylor Davis scored 16 points for the Reds (3-20). Timpanogos (15-8) will face No. 8 Provo in the second round.

3A Playoffs

North Sanpete 58, Summit Academy 46

No. 16 North Sanpete defeated No. 17 Summit Academy 58-46 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. North Sanpete was led by Ridge Hendry, who scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers, while Summit Academy’s Nixon Savage totaled 26 points. North Sanpete outscored Summit Academy 23-4 in the third quarter to pull away for good. The Hawks (4-16) will face No. 1 Morgan in the second round. Summit Academy finishes its season at 3-21.

Ben Lomond 64, Providence Hall 34

No. 15 Ben Lomond defeated No. 18 Providence Hall 64-34 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. Jaerdan Van Beekum led the Scots (6-18) with 23 points and three 3-pointers, while Mckai Turner matched his effort for the Patriots (4-18) with 23 points including four 3-pointers. Ben Lomond outscored Providence Hall 20-4 in the third quarter to pull away for good. The Scots will face No. 2 Canyon View in the second round.

2A Playoffs

Parowan 55, Duchesne 47

No. 15 Parowan defeated No. 18 Duchesne 55-47 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Tate Stubbs led Parowan (10-14) with 22 points, while Tanner Stansfield scored a game-high 24 points for Duchesne (5-14). Parowan took control in the third quarter by outscoring Duchesne 19-7 to secure the victory. Parowan will face No. 2 South Sevier in the second round.

Enterprise 67, Utah Military Camp Williams 14

No. 6 Enterprise defeated No. 27 Utah Military Camp Williams in a dominant 67-14 victory during the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament. Enterprise (14-11) opened a commanding 43-6 lead by halftime, with Treyson Whitman scoring 14 points and Teque Truman adding 11. Utah Military Camp Williams (2-21) was led by Braden Walz, who scored four points. Enterprise advances to play No. 11 Rockwell in the second round.

APA West Valley 67, Water Canyon 48

No. 9 APA West Valley defeated No. 24 Water Canyon 67-48 in a Class 2A first-round matchup.

Rockwell 78, Utah Military Hillfield 45

No. 11 Rockwell dominated No. 22 Utah Military Hillfield 78-45 in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Cesare Baiardi led the Marshals (10-11) with 23 points, while Kaysen Rife contributed 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Pupataia Owda was the top scorer for the Thunderbirds (6-12) with 10 points and two 3-pointers. Rockwell will advance to face No. 6 Enterprise, who won its matchup against No. 27 UM Camp Williams, in the second round.

Draper APA 79, Freedom Prep Academy 12

No. 7 Draper APA dominated No. 26 Freedom Prep Academy 79-12 in the 2A first round matchup. Draper APA (15-7) jumped to a massive lead by scoring 56 points in the first half. Urban Baldwin led Draper APA with 15 points and Anthony Burris added 12, including two 3-pointers. Wyatt Leigh was the top scorer for Freedom Prep (5-13) with eight points. Draper APA advances to face the winner of No. 10 San Juan vs. No. 23 St. Joseph in the second round.

Beaver 52, Maeser Prep 36

Beaver defeated Maeser Prep 52-36 in the first round of the 2A state tournament, backed by a strong performance from Deegan Blackner, who scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and collected six rebounds and three assists. The Beavers (10-11) outscored the Lions (7-16) 14-8 in the third quarter, solidifying their lead and ensuring victory. Schevion Ormsby added seven points and two 3-pointers for Beaver, which now advances to face No. 3 North Summit in the next round.

San Juan 68, St. Joseph 43

San Juan defeated St. Joseph 68-43 in a convincing first-round win at the Class 2A state tournament, improving its record to 13-11. The No. 10 seeded Broncos were led by Tripp Palmer with 17 points and Jagger Nieves contributing 14, while No. 23 seed St. Joseph (6-18) saw Gavin Donovan top-scoring with 16. San Juan pulled away decisively in the second and third quarters, outscoring St. Joseph 20-5 and 21-13, respectively. The Broncos will face the winner of the game between No. 7 Draper APA and No. 26 Freedom Prep in the next round.

Merit Academy 70, Salt Lake Academy 31

Eighth-seeded Merit Academy triumphed over No. 25 Salt Lake Academy with a decisive 70-31 victory in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

Waterford 68, Intermountain Christian 31

Thirteenth-seeded Waterford overwhelmed No. 20 Intermountain Christian 68-31 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Led by John Smith’s 22 points and nine rebounds, Waterford (9-10) built a strong lead by outscoring the Lions 24-7 in the second quarter. For Intermountain Christian (4-8), Alex Brown scored a team-high 12 points. Waterford advances to face No. 4 ALA in the second round.

Grand 87, Gunnison Valley 84

No. 16 Grand narrowly defeated No. 17 Gunnison Valley 87-84 in a double-overtime thriller. Grand (10-14) was led by the efforts of Dylan Richards, who scored 22 points, while Gunnison Valley’s (9-13) Landry Edwards tallied 21 points. The Red Devils overcame a second-quarter deficit by outscoring the Bulldogs 22-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Grand will advance to play No. 1 Kanab in the second round.

North Sevier 74, Millard 57

North Sevier defeated Millard 74-57 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. Brody Bulloch led the Wolves (11-11) with 28 points, while Efrain Bernardino added 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Despite a strong second quarter where they scored 26 points, Millard (5-18) couldn’t overcome North Sevier’s third-quarter surge, where it outscored Millard 20-5. Noah Rowell led Millard with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. North Sevier advances to face fifth-seeded Rowland Hall in the second round.