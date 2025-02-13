Juab celebrates their ninth state championship victory in a row, at the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Prior to the start of the season, many observers thought Juab might possibly have a down year on the wrestling mat.

The team knew better.

After opening with a lengthy lead on day one, Juab never looked back and took home the state championship title with a total point tally of 289.5. The next closest finishers were Morgan with 194 and South Summit with 183 points.

With the win, Juab has now captured nine consecutive boys wrestling championships — a significant milestone.

So what’s the secret?

According to Juab head coach Joel Holman, there is no special ingredient.

“There’s nothing that we have really done differently,” Holman said. “I’m not really a rah-rah guy, like I don’t really have a message I give them. The message is to go out there and do what you know you’re capable of doing, believe in yourself and try to work on that all year. It’s not like we can show up at this tournament and be like ok now it’s time to go. You have to put in the work and go out there and do what you know how to do.”

Contributing in a huge way for the Wasps was Holman’s son Ladd. After earning his first state title last year, Ladd was eager to defend his crown in the 157-pound championship match against a familiar foe in Canyon View’s Alex Crawley.

Ladd took control of the match from the outset and was able easily defeat Crawley 19-4 in just 3 minutes and 39 seconds. With the win, he takes home back to back titles to go along with a perfect 49-0 season.

Does Ladd believe that the Wasps can go for an unthinkable 10th consecutive championship? With the amount of talent that is coming up through the program, he has no doubts about what the team is capable of.

“We’ve got a really good freshman class coming up,” Ladd Holman said. “They’re going to be phenomenal. The youth program is what really makes us special. Nowhere else has better youth coaches, I think.”

1 of 5 North Sanpete’s Taualoa Laupapa and Union’s Weston Richins compete against each other in the 215-pound championship in the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 5 South Summit’s Trayvn Boger and Canyon View’s Tate Killian compete against each other in the 285-pound championship in the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 5 A referee watches as South Summit’s Trayvn Boger and Canyon View’s Tate Killian compete against each other in the 285-pound championship in the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 5 North Sanpete’s Taualoa Laupapa and Union’s Weston Richins compete against each other in the 215-pound championship in the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 5 Juab celebrates their ninth state championship victory in a row, at the 3A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Also earning individual titles for Juab were Trevor Cowan (106 pounds) Jet Abbott (120), Braxten Blackett (126), and Drake Johnson(132).

Coach Holman felt like a lot of people were thinking his team might have a down year, but he knew that if his wrestlers showed up to every meet and worked to meet their goals, they would see continued success.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year,” Holman said. “I think we have lost more duels this year than I have lost the last nine years. We just go into these tournaments and try to focus on what we’ve been working on and not the outcomes. When it all comes together at the end, they really showed up and showed everyone what they are really capable of.”

In addition to Ladd Holman, there were a handful of other wrestlers who were looking for consecutive championships as well.

Union’s Tucker Roybal was looking to three-peat and easily took care of Delta’s Carson Nelson 17-1 via a fall in the second period.

Going into his senior year, what does Roybal need to do to make it a perfect 4-4? A lot more of the same.

“I need to go into this next season, freestyle season and just keep working,” Roybal said. “I need to just keep working towards the wrestling national championships in Chicago and North Dakota and just come back and be ready to go.”

In the 175-pound weight division, South Summit’s Ben Smith defeated Morgan’s Chase Allen by fall at the 3:45 mark.

“This feels really good. It feels just as good to see my buddies out there wanting it too,” Smith said. “My senior year was all about finishing up and doing it with my brothers. I get one least event together with them because we’re splitting up and going our separate ways. So it’s really been just about having fun with each other. It wasn’t so much about winning but just about spending time together.”

In the last match of the championship in the 285-pound division, Travyn Boger of South Summit got the better of Canyon View’s Jaxton Holyoak for his second title.

3A State Championships

At UVU

Team scores

Juab, 289.5 Morgan, 194 South Summit, 183 Delta, 179.5 Canyon View, 168 Union, 157.5 Carbon, 119.5 North Sanpete, 84.5 Grantsville, 61 Manti, 54

Individual results

106 pounds

Trevor Cowan, Juab, Fr. (51-1) Jantz Greenhalgh, Carbon, Fr. (51-4) Kyler Jenkins, Delta, So. (37-16) Evan Centeno, Ben Lomond, So. (35-4) Killian Olsen, North Sanpete, Jr. (43-16) Teagan Griffiths, Canyon View, Fr. (32-17)

Championship — Trevor Cowan, Juab def. Jantz Greenhalgh, Carbon, Dec 7-3

113 pounds

Krew King, North Sanpete, Sr. (52-2) Nash Jensen, Delta, Fr. (22-9) Trystyn Ashby, Delta, Fr. (24-5) Chase Sorensen, North Sanpete, So. (42-16) Max Mckinlay, Richfield, Jr. (23-10) Decker Ford, Juab, So. (20-22)

Championship — Krew King, North Sanpete def. Nash Jensen, Delta, Dec 1-0

120 pounds

Jet Abbott, Juab, So. (46-8) Durke Larsen, Manti, Jr. (38-5) Dixon Peacock, Emery, Jr. (38-9) Uriah Anderson, Delta, Fr. (30-12) Teagin Poulsen, North Sanpete, Sr. (41-16) Brevan Miller, Juab, Fr. (22-17)

Championship — Jet Abbott, Juab def. Durke Larsen, Manti, MD 18-10

126 pounds

Braxten Blackett, Juab, Jr. (34-10) Grady Roybal, Union, So. (35-9) Kage Bunker, Delta, Sr. (38-12) Evan Craner, Grantsville, Jr. (31-12) Rylon Teeples, South Summit, Jr. (39-15) Traedun Osborne, Juab, So. (8-8)

Championship — Braxten Blackett, Juab def. Grady Roybal, Union, Dec 8-4

132 pounds

Drake Johnson, Juab, Jr. (31-11) Harvey Walgren, Delta, Fr. (22-10) Bryce Pulver, South Summit, Jr. (45-11) Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan, Sr. (25-15) Hayden Adams, Juab, Sr. (14-11) Limoni Matakaiongo, Canyon View, Fr. (31-17)

Championship — Drake Johnson, Juab def. Harvey Walgren, Delta, MD 10-2

138 pounds

Riker Ohearon, Carbon, Fr. (30-2) Teegan Anderson, Juab, Jr. (25-17) Cole Cavalieri, Canyon View, Jr. (20-8) Simoron Wardell, Morgan, Sr. (34-14) Kabryn Whiting, Union, Sr. (29-11) Carter Anderson, Delta, Jr. (26-10)

Championship — Riker Ohearon, Carbon def. Teegan Anderson, Juab, TF-1.5 4:23 (16-0)

144 pounds

Drew Korth, Morgan, Sr. (38-3) Zane Winter, South Summit, Jr. (45-4) Kaden Martineau, Juab, Fr. (46-12) Trey Bradshaw, Delta, Jr. (34-10) Jack Burdick, Carbon, Fr. (34-8) Blake Crawley, Canyon View, Sr. (27-20)

Championship — Drew Korth, Morgan def. Zane Winter, South Summit, TF-1.5 3:46 (19-1)

150 pounds

Kash Nelson, Delta, Sr. (41-6) Garrett Perry, Juab, Sr. (44-9) Luke Woolsey, Morgan, Jr. (45-7) Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View, Sr. (30-9) Spartan Stradinger, Union, Jr. (22-13) Tyson Pace, Morgan, Jr. (17-17)

Championship — Kash Nelson, Delta def. Garrett Perry, Juab, Fall 1:55

157 pounds

Ladd Holman, Juab, So. (49-0) Alex Crawley, Canyon View, Jr. (37-6) Skyler Crowther, Morgan, Jr. (30-13) Ryker Jones, Grantsville, Sr. (37-13) Saxton Stradinger, Union, Fr. (22-12) Boston Horrocks, Union, Jr. (7-5)

Championship — Ladd Holman, Juab def. Alex Crawley, Canyon View, TF-1.5 3:39 (19-4)

165 pounds

Tucker Roybal, Union, Jr. (40-2) Carson Nelson, Delta, Sr. (33-11) Kayden Lynn, Juab, Sr. (16-8) Joseph Belinski, Morgan, Jr. (18-9) Justus Reynolds, Juab, So. (30-18) Deegan Davies, Canyon View, Sr. (24-13)

Championship — Tucker Roybal, Union def. Carson Nelson, Delta, TF-1.5 3:03 (17-1)

175 pounds

Ben Smith, South Summit, Sr. (47-3) Chase Allen, Morgan, Jr. (36-14) Jimmy Larson, Juab, Sr. (25-19) Jed Chatwin, Union, Sr. (37-11) Kaden Nowell, Canyon View, Sr. (29-16) Gavin Fausett, Carbon, Sr. (35-16)

Championship — Ben Smith, South Summit def. Chase Allen, Morgan, Fall 3:45

190 pounds

Ryker Woodward, South Summit, Sr. (45-3) Oxley Yama, Juab, Jr. (33-25) Tagg Rich, Morgan, Jr. (32-18) Devon Byars, Emery, Sr. (26-17) Kael Blackett, Juab, So. (17-19) Traicer Clark, Grantsville, Jr. (25-19)

Championship — Ryker Woodward, South Summit def. Oxley Yama, Juab, TF-1.5 2:00 (16-1)

215 pounds

Taualoa Laupapa, North Sanpete, Sr. (38-9) Weston Richins, Union, Sr. (28-6) Gabe Toone, Morgan, Jr. (40-13) Oscar Dominguez, South Summit, Sr. (20-4) Tala Taulapapa, Manti, Jr. (10-3) Jack Ewing, Canyon View, Sr. (17-19)

Championship — Taualoa Laupapa, North Sanpete def. Weston Richins, Union, Fall 3:54

285 pounds

Trayvn Boger, South Summit, Jr. (43-4) Tate Killian, Canyon View, Jr. (33-11) Coleman Thorson, Richfield, Sr. (47-5) Jaxton Holyoak, Canyon View, Fr. (13-6) Tevon Vakautakakala, Richfield, Fr. (22-8) Jake Adams, Juab, So. (22-24)

Championship — Trayvn Boger, South Summit def. Tate Killian, Canyon View, Fall 3:23