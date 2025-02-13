Layton celebrates their state championship victory in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

In the lead-up to the final match of his Utah high school career, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera simply went through the same motions that produced a state title the past three seasons.

“I don’t really think about the match too much, I just like to get into my own zone. Put on my headphones, do my warmup, do my pre-match routine, and just take my time. I try not to put myself in the match before the match,” said Rivera.

Once the match began, Rivera was at his best again. The UVU commit beat Westlake’s Curtis Borge 7-1 in the 132-pound final to win his fourth straight individual state championship. He’s the third Layton wrestler to accomplish the career grand slam.

After the match on Thursday, as Rivera watched his Layton teammates wrap up their seasons at UVU, he reflected on his tremendous career.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Rivera said. “I’m kind of sad this is my last high school match, it’s been a good ride, it really has.”

Rivera’s performance through the two-day tournament at UVU was the cornerstone in another dominant 6A state tournament for three-time champ Layton.

Led by its five individual state champs, Layton rolled to the 6A team title with a team score of 257 points. Westlake finished second with 198.5 points, with Corner Canyon, Davis and Pleasant Grove rounding out the top five.

“A lot this year, we’ve been talking a lot about how we value our journey over the destination. And so it’s all about the process. It’s not about the results, not about whether we win or lose, it’s about the fact that we wrestled the way we did,” said Layton coach Adam Fager. “We wrestle with honor and strength.”

Fager said he enjoys winning, but knows it’s something his athletes think much more about, because truthfully Layton’s coach said he’s already looking ahead to 2026.

“For me, by the end of the night, I’ll already have the returning points figured out for next year, and I’m already figuring out the next step, and I’m already figuring out all their training plans for national tournaments and stuff,” said Fager.

Thursday night, however, was about celebrating state champions and Layton accounted for five of the 14 state champs.

In addition to Rivera, Noah Bull won his second straight state title at 150 pounds as the Nebraska commit improved to 39-6 on the season as he beat American Fork’s Tege Kelley in the final 7-3.

“Obviously not the performance I was looking for, I was looking to dominate not just win. But he’s a tough kid, he’s a state champ too, he fights hard,” said Bull, whose been a part of each of Layton’s past three titles. “We’re always trying to be grateful and drive through and keep on getting better, and that’s the culture that we have built off of a gratitude and wanting to win.”

1 of 10 Corner Canyon’s Leimana Fager celebrates his victory in the 215-pound championship with a dance while his opponent, Fremont’s Ridge Lindley, lays on the ground, during the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 10 Fremont’s Ridge Lindley and Corner Canyon’s Leimana Fager compete against each other in the 215-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 10 Corner Canyon’s Kaydon Williams celebrates his victory in the 285-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 10 Lone Peak’s Jared Smith and Corner Canyon’s Kaydon Williams compete against each other in the 285-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 10 Layton’s Geronimo Rivera celebrates his fourth state championship victory in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 10 Layton celebrates their state championship victory in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 10 Layton’s Elijah Hawes celebrates with a coach in the 190-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 10 Layton’s Elijah Hawes and Herriman’s Macrae Parker compete against each other in the 190-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 10 Fremont’s Ridge Lindley and Corner Canyon’s Leimana Fager compete against each other in the 215-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 10 Layton’s Elijah Hawes and Herriman’s Macrae Parker compete against each other in the 190-pound championship in the 6A wrestling state championships at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Layton’s other three state champs were Lander Bosh at 120 pounds, Logan Crowther at 144 pounds and Elijah Hawes at 190 pounds.

Along with Bull and Rivera, there were three other 6A athletes who defended their state title.

Syracuse junior Mason Carlson won his 126-pound championship against Westlake’s Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy, winning with a fall at 2:24. Carlson has been dealing with injuries all year, but was healthy enough late in the season to secure his third-straight state championship. He’ll have a chance to go for four straight next season.

A pair of Corner Canyon senior heavyweights won a third-straight championship as well on Thursday.

Leimana Fager won the 215-pound title with a 9-3 win over Fremont’s Ridge Lindley to finish the year 32-5.

In the 285-pound final, Kaydon Williams beat Lone Peak’s Jared Smith with a fall at 4:47 ending his season with a 45-3 record.

Pleasant Grove senior Bradlee Farrer won his second individual title after beating Fremont’s Kamren Wolff with a fall at 2:59. Farrer won his previous state title championship as a sophomore in 2023, and then was a runner-up in 2024.

Other state champs in 6A were Riverton’s Easton Olson (106), Skyridge’s Jacob Millward (113), Westlake’s Israel Borge (138), Pleasant Grove’s Ian Fritz (157) and Westlake’s Kaizen Detoles (165).

6A State Championships

At UVU

Team scores

Layton, 257 Westlake, 198.5 Corner Canyon, 191.5 Davis, 133.5 Pleasant Grove, 128.5 Syracuse, 128 Riverton, 93.5 Skyridge, 58 Lone Peak, 57.5 American Fork, 56.5

Individual results

106 pounds

Easton Olson, Riverton, So. (35-7) Kacen Jones, Corner Canyon, So. (28-9) Blake Mauch, Corner Canyon, Fr. (39-7) Michael Kowalski, Layton, Jr. (30-13) Garrett Bracken, Riverton, So. (25-9) Kaden Oldroyd, Westlake, So. (37-7)

Championship — Easton Olson, Riverton def. Kacen Jones, Corner Canyon, Dec 11-9

113 pounds

Jacob Millward, Skyridge, Fr. (40-4) Aiden Bastian, Layton, Sr. (36-8) Perry Fowler, Syracuse, So. (42-7) Hudson York, Corner Canyon, Sr. (32-12) Tate Mikesell, Syracuse, Fr. (37-10) Hayden Ballantyne, Westlake, So. (21-12)

Championship — Jacob Millward, Skyridge def. Aiden Bastian, Layton, Dec 9-8

120 pounds

Lander Bosh, Layton, Jr. (30-5) Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon, So. (42-7) Asher Millward, Skyridge, So. (37-7) Ryker Nelson, Syracuse, Sr. (37-13) Corbyn Robison, Westlake, Jr. (29-10) Dax Christensen, Bingham, Sr. (38-9)

Championship — Lander Bosh, Layton def. Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon, Dec 7-6

126 pounds

Mason Carlson, Syracuse, Jr. (12-4) Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy, Westlake, Sr. (35-5) Samuel Moody, Riverton, So. (38-9) Coleton Tobler, Copper Hills, Sr. (48-11) Lincoln Rex, Lehi, Sr. (38-9) Zack Anderson, Syracuse, Sr. (37-12)

Championship — Mason Carlson, Syracuse def. Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy, Westlake, Fall 2:24

132 pounds

Geronimo Rivera, Layton, Sr. (29-7) Curtis Borge, Westlake, Jr. (24-3) Caleb Jackson, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (29-7) Parker Garcia, Corner Canyon, Jr. (20-5) Colton Peshell, Riverton, So. (28-16) Bracken Kentch, Syracuse, Jr. (32-14)

Championship — Geronimo Rivera, Layton def. Curtis Borge, Westlake, Dec 7-1

138 pounds

Israel Borge, Westlake, So. (16-3) Cole Fenwick, Layton, Sr. (36-12) Hanks Jacobson, American Fork, Jr. (44-12) Treyden Christensen, Layton, Jr. (31-15) Wyatt Bingham, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (33-15) Makaio Byrd, Davis, Jr. (22-12)

Championship — Israel Borge, Westlake def. Cole Fenwick, Layton, TF-1.5 5:37 (20-4)

144 pounds

Logan Crowther, Layton, Sr. (33-4) Austin Ellis, Davis, So. (36-9) Teague Brown, Syracuse, Sr. (42-6) Micah Murdoch, American Fork, Sr. (45-10) Tucker Sorensen, Layton, Sr. (17-9) James Hyer, Herriman, Jr. (34-15)

Championship — Logan Crowther, Layton def. Austin Ellis, Davis, Dec 4-1

150 pounds

Noah Bull, Layton, Jr. (39-6) Tege Kelley, American Fork, Sr. (45-7) Josh Fish, Westlake, Sr. (34-8) Payden Woolsey, Corner Canyon, Sr. (29-9) Bo Goodman, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (38-10) Martin Rodriguez, Layton, Sr. (6-5)

Championship — Noah Bull, Layton def. Tege Kelley, American Fork, Dec 7-3

157 pounds

Ian Fritz, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (24-3) Korbin Chuchran, Westlake, Sr. (29-7) Gavin Regis, Layton, Jr. (34-10) Karl Ledbetter, Corner Canyon, So. (43-11) Daniel Schraedel, Davis, Sr. (25-9) Porter Baclayon, Layton, Sr. (27-14)

Championship — Ian Fritz, Pleasant Grove def. Korbin Chuchran, Westlake, Dec 8-3

165 pounds

Kaizen Detoles, Westlake, Jr. (29-2) Ryker Roundy, Davis, Jr. (28-8) Coen Maxwell, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (36-13) George Mansfield, Layton, So. (29-9) Luke Skousen, Lone Peak, Sr. (34-8) Deken Knowles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (17-13)

Championship — Kaizen Detoles, Westlake def. Ryker Roundy, Davis, Dec 2-0

175 pounds

Bradlee Farrer, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (32-2) Kamren Wolff, Fremont, Sr. (32-6) Shepard Stephens, Davis, So. (35-8) Dylan Shafizadeh, Riverton, Sr. (31-14) Landon Visser, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (27-11) Logan Garner, Corner Canyon, Jr. (34-17)

Championship — Bradlee Farrer, Pleasant Grove def. Kamren Wolff, Fremont, Fall 2:59

190 pounds

Elijah Hawes, Layton, Jr. (37-6) Macrae Parker, Herriman, Jr. (24-5) Jace Vanorman, Farmington, Sr. (29-4) Jake Bott, Davis, Jr. (26-15) Luke Hafen, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (42-20) Carter Percival, Davis, Jr. (16-8)

Championship — Elijah Hawes, Layton def. Macrae Parker, Herriman, Dec 7-0

215 pounds

Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon, Sr. (32-5) Ridge Lindley, Fremont, Sr. (42-3) Ben Brown, Davis, Sr. (30-6) Kaleb Pigg, Westlake, Sr. (32-9) Ethan Templeton, Lone Peak, Sr. (27-8) Judd Bowen, Bingham, Jr. (39-10)

Championship — Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon def. Ridge Lindley, Fremont, Dec 9-3

285 pounds

Kaydon Williams, Corner Canyon, Sr. (45-3) Jared Smith, Lone Peak, Sr. (23-5) Nathan Holladay, Corner Canyon, Sr. (26-13) Patrick O’banion, Lone Peak, Jr. (17-8) Ty Hunter, Syracuse, Sr. (36-14) Ethan Sweet, Layton, Sr. (25-8)

Championship — Kaydon Williams, Corner Canyon def. Jared Smith, Lone Peak, Fall 4:47