Olympus star swimmer Abe Astle enjoyed the single greatest swimming performance in state history on Friday, and maybe the single-greatest performance by a Utah high school athlete ever.

In a four-hour window during the 5A state meet preliminary races at BYU, the senior broke not one, not two, not three state records, but a whopping four overall (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke).

Astle, last year’s Deseret News Mr. Swimming recipient, now owns five of the eight individual state records.

The BYU commit set the records in the 200 IM (1:45.56) and 100 breaststroke (54.44) in his individual races. The other two records he broke by swimming the opening leg in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Astle touched the wall in his 50 free leg in 20.09, and then in the last race of the night he swam his 100 free leg in 44.03. Astle shaved nearly three seconds off the previous 200 IM state record of 1:48.75, and nearly a second off the 100 breast time of 55.29.

Not surprisingly, with Astle leading the way, both of Olympus’ free relay teams set new overall state records as well. The team of Astle, Kevin Tu, Benjamin Hatchard and Sebastian Wrona combined in both relays, posting a time of 1:21.96 in the 200 free and 3:01.81 in the 400 free.

Saturday's finals, which get underway at 10 a.m.

Olympus’ boys and girls teams are the defending state champs and will be in the hunt for repeats on Saturday.

There were two other records set during Friday’s prelims. Highland senior Veronica Black, who earlier this year set a new overall 100 breaststroke state record, doubled her record haul by breaking the overall 200 IM record with a swim of 2:03.09.

The last record of the day was set by Brighton junior Luan Barnard, who set a new 5A record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.44.

Here’s a list of the top eight individual qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

5A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top eight qualifiers

200 medley relay

Wasatch, 1:46.15 Olympus, 1:46.16 Skyline, 1:47.43 Highland, 1:50.71 Box Elder, 1:53.45 Alta, 1:53.61 Springville, 1:54.52 Woods Cross, 1:55.49

200 freestyle

Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Sr., 1:54.65 Rori Sorenson, Skyline, So., 1:56.34 Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, Jr., 1:56.51 Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, So., 1:57.95 Greta Doretto, Olympus, So., 1:59.24 Aulia Leauanae, Springville, Fr., 2:00.78 Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Sr., 2:00.85 Ellie Plant, Highland, Sr., 2:01.13

200 individual medley

Veronica Black, Highland, Sr., 2:03.09 Rainie Moran, Olympus, So., 2:05.64 Elaine Liu, Skyline, Sr., 2:09.23 Paige Hicken, Wasatch, So., 2:09.76 Kate Reichner, Timpview, Sr., 2:10.91 Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, Sr., 2:11.10 Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, So., 2:12.08 Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Jr., 2:12.11

50 freestyle

Fran Hunt, Olympus, Jr., 23.81 Ofa Fa, West, Sr., 24.32 Eva Phillips, Timpview, Sr., 24.86 Bella Williams, Skyline, Sr., 24.98 Sophie Wrona, Olympus, So., 25.13 Reece Andrews, Wasatch, Jr., 25.23 Elsa Bringard, Skyline, Jr., 25.24 Elsie Malinka, Wasatch, Jr., 25.27

100 butterfly

Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr., 54.59 Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, Jr., 57.60 Elaine Liu, Skyline, Sr., 58.24 Reece Andrews, Wasatch, Jr., 58.42 Santi Hunt, Olympus, Fr., 58.58 Sofie Anders, Alta, Jr., 58.58 Eva Phillips, Timpview, Sr., 59.24 Kate Reichner, Timpview, Sr., 59.24

100 freestyle

Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, Jr., 51.29 Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Sr., 52.36 Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, Sr., 52.73 Ofa Fa, West, Sr., 53.23 Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, So., 53.28 Bella Williams, Skyline, Sr., 54.67 Greta Doretto, Olympus, So., 54.84 Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Sr., 54.93

500 freestyle

Rainie Moran, Olympus, So., 5:10.41 Rori Sorenson, Skyline, So., 5:16.10 Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, Sr., 5:17.11 Keira Jameson, Skyline, Jr., 5:20.15 Ellie Plant, Highland, Sr., 5:21.16 Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Jr., 5:23.35 Ellie Long, Maple Mountain, Jr., 5:23.97 Ryli Jonart, Skyline, Jr., 5:26.34

200 freestyle relay

Olympus, 1:40.21 Wasatch, 1:41.23 Timpview, 1:41.57 Skyline, 1:41.96 Springville, 1:43.03 Alta, 1:43.12 Box Elder, 1:43.97 Brighton, 1:45.62

100 backstroke

Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr., 54.39 Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, Jr., 55.09 Aulia Leauanae, Springville, Fr., 57.67 Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, So., 58.65 Santi Hunt, Olympus, Fr., 58.68 Claire Hamula, Highland, Sr., 58.94 Felicia Shi, Skyline, Sr., 1:00.81 Brinley Weight, Springville, Sr., 1:01.13

100 breaststroke

Veronica Black, Highland, Sr., 1:01.15 Fran Hunt, Olympus, Jr., 1:03.35 Paige Hicken, Wasatch, So., 1:04.50 Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, Sr., 1:06.30 Sofie Anders, Alta, Jr., 1:06.79 Camryn Tanton, Timpview, Fr., 1:06.95 Grace Cannon, Wasatch, Jr., 1:07.77 Kasenya Keller, Wasatch, So., 1:07.87

400 freestyle relay

Wasatch, 3:35.74 Olympus, 3:38.23 Skyline, 3:38.54 Timpview, 3:43.50 Highland, 3:46.07 Woods Cross, 3:46.87 Springville, 3:51.00 Maple Mountain, 3:54.24

5A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top eight qualifiers

200 medley relay

Brighton, 1:33.30 Skyline, 1:35.57 Olympus, 1:37.70 East, 1:39.03 Alta, 1:40.15 Wasatch, 1:40.42 Clearfield, 1:43.10 Timpview, 1:43.66

200 freestyle

Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr., 1:40.64 Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr., 1:43.46 Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, Jr., 1:44.68 Conner Swensen, Olympus, Sr., 1:45.49 Casey Cummard, Timpview, Sr., 1:46.50 Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, Sr., 1:47.27 Andrew Webster, Viewmont, Sr., 1:47.33 Kai Hale, Skyline, So., 1:48.75

200 individual medley

Abe Astle, Olympus, Sr., 1:45.56 Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Sr., 1:52.92 Glen Tanner, East, Sr., 1:52.98 Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr., 1:53.54 Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Sr., 1:56.21 Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, Jr., 1:57.31 Thomas Chamberlain, Viewmont, So., 1:57.47 Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Sr., 1:57.52

50 freestyle

Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr., 21.15 Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr., 21.39 Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, Sr., 21.47 Ben Goetsch, Skyline, Sr., 21.79 Lincoln Hatch, Kearns, Jr., 21.89 Dylen Graff, Wasatch, Jr., 22.13 Jaydon Courtney, Olympus, Sr., 22.59 Finnegan Vorwaller, Skyline, Sr., 22.67

100 butterfly

Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr., 48.33 Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr., 48.76 Chase Johnson, Skyline, Sr., 51.09 Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, Jr., 52.36 Bohdan Olevych, Olympus, Sr., 52.70 Oliver Northway, Olympus, Fr., 53.59 Max Wesemann, Kearns, So., 54.36 Emmett Stirling, Wasatch, So., 54.37

100 freestyle

Glen Tanner, East, Sr., 45.72 Drake Doyle, Brighton, Sr., 45.82 Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr., 46.93 Ben Goetsch, Skyline, Sr., 47.19 Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, Sr., 47.25 Lincoln Hatch, Kearns, Jr., 48.39 Andrew Webster, Viewmont, Sr., 48.69 Dylen Graff, Wasatch, Jr., 49.21

500 freestyle

Chase Johnson, Skyline, Sr., 4:41.07 Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, Jr., 4:43.32 Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Sr., 4:48.28 Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, Sr., 4:50.12 Thomas Chamberlain, Viewmont, So., 4:52.93 Casey Cummard, Timpview, Sr., 4:54.09 Henry Long, Bountiful, So., 4:54.66 Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, Sr., 4:58.30

200 freestyle relay

Olympus, 1:21.96 Viewmont, 1:28.01 Wasatch, 1:28.48 Skyline, 1:30.95 Box Elder, 1:31.34 Timpview, 1:31.46 Alta, 1:32.12 Kearns, 1:32.62

100 backstroke

Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr., 48.44 Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr., 49.04 Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr., 51.37 Conner Swensen, Olympus, Sr., 52.54 Kai Hale, Skyline, So., 52.88 Dallin McKee, Box Elder, Sr., 53.50 Jake Funk, Wasatch, Sr., 53.81 Benson Mortensen, Wasatch, Fr., 53.99

100 breaststroke

Abe Astle, Olympus, Sr., 54.44 Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Sr., 57.01 Drake Doyle, Brighton, Sr., 57.42 Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Sr., 57.91 Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr., 58.04 Henry Helgesen, Viewmont, Jr., 58.30 Thomas Powers, Brighton, Sr., 59.06 Blake Abney, Alta, Jr., 1:00.00

400 freestyle relay