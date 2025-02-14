The opening day of the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A girls wrestling state championships were held on Friday at UVU, and three of the four defending state champs have work to do in their quest to repeat.
Only defending 5A champ Wasatch leads its classification after Friday’s matches.
In 6A, Mountain Ridge is in control with 113 points and a 30-point lead over second-place Davis. Defending champ Copper Hills is a distant sixth.
In 4A, four-time state champion Mountain Crest sits in second place, 21 points behind Bear River.
Grantsville is the Day 1 leader in 3A, as it narrowly leads defending state champ Canyon View by eight points.
Class 6A state tournament
Team scores
- Mountain Ridge, 113.0
- Davis, 83.0
- Corner Canyon, 82.0
- Westlake, 80.5
- Syracuse, 79.0
- Copper Hills, 69.0
- Herriman, 65.5
- Weber, 54.0
- Fremont, 51.0
- Layton, 41.5
Saturday’s semifinals
100
- Brooklyn Eagar, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (29-13) vs. Piper Eller, Corner Canyon, Fr. (29-9)
- Emily Ball, Syracuse, Sr. (28-6) vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton, Sr. (30-11)
105
- Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake, Jr. (21-11) vs. Lyra Mccarthey, Syracuse, So. (15-7)
- Kristina Kent, Davis, Sr. (35-0) vs. Emma Wallace, Davis, Jr. (9-21)
110
- Aubriana Wadley, Westlake, Jr. (31-9) vs. Emerson Purser, Corner Canyon, So. (26-16)
- Payton Gines, Syracuse, Jr. (34-3) vs. Francesc Linares, Westlake, Jr. (4-12)
115
- Naomi Kofe, Copper Hills, Fr. (27-11) vs. Claire Holliday, Weber, Fr. (8-5)
- Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake, So. (15-6) vs. Faith Bowen, Mountain Ridge, So. (30-15)
120
- Hannah Bingham, Weber, Sr. (20-14) vs. Elliza Brunner, Copper Hills, Sr. (31-13)
- Hannah Larson, Riverton, Fr. (31-13) vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (20-13)
125
- Brynlee Sorensen, Layton, So. (32-3) vs. Abigail Giatras, Weber, Fr. (8-4)
- Millie Leib, Davis, So. (28-3) vs. Ariana Bustamante, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4-1)
130
- Ameris Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (30-8) vs. Jennifer Brumbaugh, Davis, Jr. (17-4)
- Olivia Byington, Corner Canyon, Sr. (31-7) vs. Elizabet Grant, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (24-9)
135
- London Mcentire, Corner Canyon, Fr. (18-19) vs. Scotlyn Eyere, Weber, Sr. (7-5)
- Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse, Jr. (30-6) vs. Sadie Ashton, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (22-14)
140
- Amelia Jenkins, Mountain Ridge, So. (26-12) vs. Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont, Jr. (30-8)
- Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon, Sr. (33-3) vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman, Sr. (18-2)
145
- Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (37-3) vs. Eliza Davis, Davis, Sr. (26-5)
- Sarah Griffiths, Herriman, Sr. (35-4) vs. Madilyn Thompson, Copper Hills, So. (15-14)
155
- Madison Sherman, Skyridge, Jr. (31-2) vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (43-13)
- Rianne Zhou, Mountain Ridge, So. (27-14) vs. Gabriela Galvez, Layton, Jr. (26-7)
170
- Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (38-5) vs. Fa`aoso Tone, Copper Hills, So. (16-6)
- Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon, Jr. (35-2) vs. Sophia Peck, Copper Hills, Sr. (15-10)
190
- Tevia Rarick, Westlake, Fr. (36-0) vs. Lailah Davis, Fremont, Sr. (12-8)
- Makayla Walden, Corner Canyon, Jr. (28-19) vs. Madeline Fulks, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (26-10)
235
- Keilikki Rarick, Westlake, Sr. (35-2) vs. Bella Birch, Mountain Ridge, So. (24-13)
- Brooklyn Van fleet, Syracuse, Sr. (23-4) vs. Vala Netane, Copper Hills, Jr. (8-3)
Class 5A state tournament
Team scores
- Wasatch, 148.5
- Cedar Valley, 125.5
- Box Elder, 87.0
- Hillcrest, 81.5
- Northridge, 80.5
- Salem Hills, 73.5
- Springville, 58.0
- Hunter, 41.5
- Bonneville, 36.0
- Clearfield, 35.5
Saturday’s semifinals
100
- Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Sr. (38-2) vs. Nevi Brady, Cedar Valley, So. (31-11)
- Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest, So. (33-4) vs. Sarah Hammond, Northridge, Jr. (35-9)
105
- Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest, Sr. (34-14) vs. Addie Brindley, Salem Hills, Jr. (38-7)
- Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (25-5) vs. Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, So. (14-16)
110
- Maisey Blaser, Wasatch, Jr. (39-11) vs. Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Jr. (26-4)
- Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter, Sr. (21-5) vs. Hannah Coyne, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-12)
115
- Pallas Andersen, Wasatch, Sr. (40-11) vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (24-6)
- Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills, So. (38-6) vs. Libbie Locke, Wasatch, Sr. (22-11)
120
- Marabell Brown, Wasatch, Jr. (43-7) vs. Ella Gillian, Bountiful, Sr. (25-9)
- Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton, Jr. (34-7) vs. Amber Em Murray, Box Elder, Jr. (22-11)
125
- Riley Levin, Alta, Jr. (30-8) vs. Silei Batimana, Hillcrest, So. (24-12)
- Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Sr. (30-5) vs. Brittney Jensen, Clearfield, Sr. (26-8)
130
- Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Sr. (37-6) vs. Makenzi McCoy, Wasatch, Jr. (47-9)
- Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills, Jr. (32-12) vs. Giavonna Good, Cedar Valley, Fr. (40-4)
135
- Regan Heywood, Wasatch, Sr. (39-9) vs. Alexandr Gates, Cedar Valley, Jr. (30-9)
- Genaya Ferreira, West Jordan, Sr. (28-13) vs. Nehemiah Cook, Highland, Sr. (17-3)
140
- Isabella Sagastume, Cedar Valley, Sr. (32-5) vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville, Sr. (31-5)
- Elia Ransom, Northridge, Sr. (24-11) vs. Rachel Jensen, Springville, Fr. (32-7)
145
- Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ariana Hope, Hunter, Sr. (33-9)
- Avery Winterton, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-4) vs. Inaily Samaniego, Cedar Valley, Sr. (33-8)
155
- Hallie Denney, Cedar Valley, Fr. (34-6) vs. Brooke Gehring, Springville, Jr. (21-9)
- Ruby Lindstrom, Salem Hills, So. (37-6) vs. Hannah Bowler, Bonneville, Sr. (27-3)
170
- Kylee Pope, Springville, Jr. (18-9) vs. Vanessa Carranza, Hunter, Jr. (23-8)
- Eleni Nonu, Hillcrest, Jr. (35-8) vs. Audrey Kamerath, West, Sr. (28-11)
190
- Asinate Mafuahingano, Cedar Valley, Sr. (40-3) vs. Losivale Fa`atili, West Jordan, Jr. (23-10)
- Jasmine Katoa, West, So. (30-13) vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville, Sr. (17-3)
235
- Kalyn Wade, Northridge, Sr. (33-5) vs. Maycee Hales, Box Elder, Fr. (29-5)
- Quincey Anderson, Springville, Sr. (18-7) vs. Adyson Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (30-11)
Class 4A state tournament
Team scores
- Bear River, 143.0
- Mountain Crest, 122.5
- Uintah, 111.0
- Tooele, 84.5
- Ridgeline, 63.5
- Mountain View, 55.0
- Crimson Cliffs, 54.5
- Green Canyon, 45.0
- Stansbury, 43.5
- Jordan, 42.5
Saturday’s semifinals
100
- Hadley Carrigan, Bear River, Sr. (26-13) vs. Alicia Hansen, Murray, Sr. (35-11)
- Leena Sharp, Uintah, Fr. (44-0) vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury, Jr. (20-9)
105
- Elise Millsap, Desert Hills, Jr. (30-11) vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah, Jr. (22-7)
- Abbey West, Jordan, Sr. (28-5) vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest, Sr. (23-10)
110
- Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (42-3) vs. Livia Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (31-7)
- Emma Morales, Murray, Jr. (28-19) vs. Kemrie Grange, Ridgeline, Fr. (33-15)
115
- Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ma’apupu Faumui, Pine View, Sr. (24-6)
- Sadie Rhoades, Uintah, So. (44-4) vs. Chrissa Hawkes, Bear River, Fr. (24-13)
120
- Aleena Navarrete, West Field, Sr. (22-0) vs. Londyn Gamble, Bear River, Fr. (32-11)
- Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest, Sr. (19-6) vs. Bensha Wade, Dixie, Sr. (40-19)
125
- Keagan Grange, Ridgeline, Jr. (38-4) vs. Addison Hills, Green Canyon, Jr. (31-9)
- Jada Sim, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (10-4) vs. Janessa Esquivel, Bear River, Sr. (39-8)
130
- Brooke Deeter, West Field, So. (31-3) vs. Kinley Seale, Ridgeline, Jr. (33-17)
- Sophia Johnson, Orem, So. (21-6) vs. Noa Omessi, Park City, Sr. (33-9)
135
- Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (41-1) vs. Rylee Yeates, Bear River, Jr. (18-14)
- Erin Smith, Mountain Crest, Sr. (20-4) vs. Bailey Taylor, Green Canyon, Sr. (28-5)
140
- Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (7-2) vs. Lily Pomeroy, Pine View, Sr. (32-6)
- Anissa Laamouri, Uintah, Sr. (43-8) vs. Taya Crookston, Ridgeline, Jr. (35-4)
145
- Jeanine Field, Snow Canyon, Sr. (35-7) vs. Breanna Maldonado, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (30-11)
- Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (27-10) vs. Britzeid Pastrana, Dixie, Jr. (34-16)
155
- Bree West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (30-7) vs. Rhees Hatch, Bear River, Sr. (20-10)
- Nathalia Reyes, Logan, Sr. (26-14) vs. Maggi Budge, Mountain Crest, Jr. (29-5)
170
- Eve Allsup, Bear River, Sr. (26-9) vs. Josalyn Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (20-14)
- Darryn Matagi, Mountain View, Sr. (11-5) vs. Addison Fitch, Tooele, Sr. (22-6)
190
- Sydnee Nielson, Bear River, Sr. (32-3) vs. Lilieni Bossy, Jordan, Jr. (21-10)
- Audrey DeKorver, Mountain Crest, Jr. (24-8) vs. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest, Sr. (15-5)
235
- Brighton Wise, Bear River, Sr. (24-8) vs. Jessica Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (11-8)
- Jerri Togiai, Cedar, Jr. (20-5) vs. Rylie Smith, Bear River, Sr. (15-10)
Class 3A state tournament
Team scores
- Grantsville, 103.0
- Canyon View, 95.0
- Juab, 93.5
- Union, 59.0
- Richfield, 50.0
- Carbon, 49.0
- Providence Hall, 29.5
- Manti, 17.0
- Juan Diego, 16.0
- South Summit, 15.0
Saturday’s semifinals
100
- Raelynn Kaniho, Canyon View, So. (24-9) vs. Kallie Lefler, Carbon, Fr. (27-16)
- Atti Nielson, Juab, Jr. (39-10) vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville, Sr. (29-13)
105
- Kyrie Mecham, Union, Fr. (29-15) vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab, Sr. (23-13)
- Karlie Bishop, Providence Hall, Jr. (25-6) vs. Mayra Castillo, Canyon View, So. (24-8)
110
- Makenna Martin, Grantsville, So. (24-15) vs. Caelia Moyer, Grantsville, Jr. (30-14)
- Andelynn Stephensen, Juab, Jr. (42-6) vs. Kabree Duncan, Union, Jr. (20-14)
115
- Braydee Winterton, Union, So. (14-4) vs. Arlie Jensen, Grantsville, Jr. (31-11)
- Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr. (29-11) vs. Brynlee Lauritzen, Canyon View, So. (17-8)
120
- Bailey Hurst, Grantsville, So. (26-19) vs. Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall, Sr. (39-6)
- Bailey Rainer, Grantsville, Sr. (36-6) vs. Tashra Pay, Juab, So. (28-16)
125
- Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View, Jr. (13-5) vs. Haedyn Herren, Grantsville, Fr. (25-8)
- Makynlee Watkins, Juab, So. (28-14) vs. Emma Parker, Carbon, Sr. (36-14)
130
- Gemma Carter, Canyon View, Jr. (26-11) vs. Hannah Miller, Grantsville, Jr. (21-15)
- Reagan Pitt, Grantsville, Sr. (27-16) vs. Kyra Pay, Juab, Sr. (28-15)
135
- Evie Davidson, Union, Sr. (41-2) vs. Kaytylyn Goforth, South Summit, So. (8-11)
- Summer Rowley, Manti, So. (24-12) vs. Nellie Carter, Canyon View, Fr. (24-16)
140
- Lizbet Rodriguez, Canyon View, So. (22-14) vs. Kyra Defino, Juab, Sr. (16-8)
- Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville, So. (27-14) vs. Gwendali Gardiner, Canyon View, Jr. (14-4)
145
- Alizah Trostle, Carbon, So. (18-15) vs. Courtney Mecham, Grantsville, Jr. (24-17)
- Samantha Reynolds, Juab, Sr. (35-10) vs. Claire Bartlome, Providence Hall, So. (22-8)
155
- Tatyana Hernandez, Canyon View, Sr. (16-7) vs. Morgan Holdaway, Juab, Jr. (24-13)
- Lindee Ussing, Grantsville, So. (31-11) vs. Zeze Lafaele, Richfield, Jr. (20-8)
170
- Dazi Thatcher, Emery, Sr. (19-7) vs. Adriana Sierra, Canyon View, Sr. (25-8)
- Rickelle Collins, Carbon, Jr. (40-15) vs. Meletili Matakaiongo, Canyon View, So. (8-2)
190
- Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View, Sr. (10-0) vs. Dahlia Silva, Union, Sr. (39-7)
- Macee Ercanbrack, Juab, Jr. (31-8) vs. Hannah Perry, North Sanpete, Sr. (25-5)
235
- Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View, Sr. (28-7) vs. Laukau Taufatofua, Richfield, So. (27-4)
- Aspen Clark, Richfield, So. (22-9) vs. Avie Hernandez, Juan Diego, Sr. (11-3)