Layton’s Kylie Powers and Fremont’s Hadley Glaittli compete against each other in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Tess Crowley, Deseret News
By James Edward

The opening day of the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A girls wrestling state championships were held on Friday at UVU, and three of the four defending state champs have work to do in their quest to repeat.

Only defending 5A champ Wasatch leads its classification after Friday’s matches.

In 6A, Mountain Ridge is in control with 113 points and a 30-point lead over second-place Davis. Defending champ Copper Hills is a distant sixth.

In 4A, four-time state champion Mountain Crest sits in second place, 21 points behind Bear River.

Grantsville is the Day 1 leader in 3A, as it narrowly leads defending state champ Canyon View by eight points.

Grantsville’s Caelia Moyer smiles after winning against Richfield’s Emillie Memmott in the 110-pound round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Uintah’s Acailles Jenks reacts after losing to Ridgefield’s Kemrie Grange in the 110-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Uintah’s Acailles Jenks reacts after losing to Ridgefield’s Kemrie Grange in the 110-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Uintah’s Jakailei Lujan and West Field’s Aleena Navarrete compete against each other in the 120-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Lehi’s Halle Stinger and Westlake’s Clara Ellis compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Layton’s Kylie Powers and Fremont’s Hadley Glaittli compete against each other in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Lehi’s Halle Stinger and Westlake’s Clara Ellis compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Pine View’s Brynn Helt and Bear River’s Chrissa Hawkes compete against each other in the 115-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Lehi’s Halle Stinger and Westlake’s Clara Ellis compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Layton’s Kylie Powers and Fremont’s Hadley Glaittli compete against each other in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Lehi’s Halle Stinger and Westlake’s Clara Ellis compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Westlake’s Clara Ellis wins against Lehi’s Halle Stinger in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Grantsville’s Reagan Pitt and South Summit’s Zoey Gimmeson compete against each other in the 130-pound round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Bear River’s Janessa Esquivel and Park City’s Abigail Pray compete against each other in the 125-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Jordan’s Trinity Dangerfield and Tooele’s Madison Enloe compete against each other in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Bountiful’s Ella Gillian and Salem Hill’s Zadie Zwygart compete against each other in the 120-pound round 2 matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People celebrate after Mountain Ridge’s Sadie Ashton won over Riverton’s Alexis Pavlides in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mountain Ridge’s Amelia Jenkins and Davis’ Jessica Mangelson compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Northridge’s Elia Ransom and Roy’s Maya Figueroa compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mountain Ridge’s Amelia Jenkins and Davis’ Jessica Mangelson compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Cedar’s Aria Pulsipher and Mountain Crest’s Autumn Radmall compete against each other in the 115-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Richfield fans cheer as Richfield’s Sydnei Christensen competes against Juab’s Morgan Holdaway in the 155-pound Round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Richfield fans cheer as Richfield’s Sydnei Christensen competes against Juab’s Morgan Holdaway in the 155-pound Round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Northridge’s Elia Ransom and Roy’s Maya Figueroa compete against each other in the 140-pound round 2 matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Maple Mountain’s Lilly Lake and Woods Cross’ Alyssa Naylor compete against each other in the 115-pound consolation round matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Maple Mountain’s Lilly Lake and Woods Cross’ Alyssa Naylor compete against each other in the 115-pound consolation round matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Uintah’s Jakailei Lujan and Crimson Cliffs’ Abigail Miles compete against each other in the 120-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Cedar’s Aria Pulsipher and Mountain Crest’s Autumn Radmall compete against each other in the 115-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mountain View’s Emma Felix and Stansbury’s Mallory Matravers compete against each other in the 110-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mountain View’s Emma Felix and Stansbury’s Mallory Matravers compete against each other in the 110-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Grantsville’s Lila Andrew and Canyon View’s Valeria Estrada compete against each other in the 235-pound consolation round matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Mountain View’s Emma Felix and Stansbury’s Mallory Matravers compete against each other in the 110-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Woods Cross’ Alyssa Naylor is pinned down by Maple Mountain’s Lilly Lake during the 115-pound consolation round matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Weber’s Scotlyn Eyere and Copper Hills’ Madison Olsen compete against each other in the 135-pound consolation round matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 6A state tournament

Team scores

  1. Mountain Ridge, 113.0
  2. Davis, 83.0
  3. Corner Canyon, 82.0
  4. Westlake, 80.5
  5. Syracuse, 79.0
  6. Copper Hills, 69.0
  7. Herriman, 65.5
  8. Weber, 54.0
  9. Fremont, 51.0
  10. Layton, 41.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

  • Brooklyn Eagar, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (29-13) vs. Piper Eller, Corner Canyon, Fr. (29-9)
  • Emily Ball, Syracuse, Sr. (28-6) vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton, Sr. (30-11)

105

  • Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake, Jr. (21-11) vs. Lyra Mccarthey, Syracuse, So. (15-7)
  • Kristina Kent, Davis, Sr. (35-0) vs. Emma Wallace, Davis, Jr. (9-21)

110

  • Aubriana Wadley, Westlake, Jr. (31-9) vs. Emerson Purser, Corner Canyon, So. (26-16)
  • Payton Gines, Syracuse, Jr. (34-3) vs. Francesc Linares, Westlake, Jr. (4-12)

115

  • Naomi Kofe, Copper Hills, Fr. (27-11) vs. Claire Holliday, Weber, Fr. (8-5)
  • Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake, So. (15-6) vs. Faith Bowen, Mountain Ridge, So. (30-15)

120

  • Hannah Bingham, Weber, Sr. (20-14) vs. Elliza Brunner, Copper Hills, Sr. (31-13)
  • Hannah Larson, Riverton, Fr. (31-13) vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (20-13)

125

  • Brynlee Sorensen, Layton, So. (32-3) vs. Abigail Giatras, Weber, Fr. (8-4)
  • Millie Leib, Davis, So. (28-3) vs. Ariana Bustamante, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4-1)

130

  • Ameris Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (30-8) vs. Jennifer Brumbaugh, Davis, Jr. (17-4)
  • Olivia Byington, Corner Canyon, Sr. (31-7) vs. Elizabet Grant, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (24-9)

135

  • London Mcentire, Corner Canyon, Fr. (18-19) vs. Scotlyn Eyere, Weber, Sr. (7-5)
  • Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse, Jr. (30-6) vs. Sadie Ashton, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (22-14)

140

  • Amelia Jenkins, Mountain Ridge, So. (26-12) vs. Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont, Jr. (30-8)
  • Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon, Sr. (33-3) vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman, Sr. (18-2)

145

  • Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (37-3) vs. Eliza Davis, Davis, Sr. (26-5)
  • Sarah Griffiths, Herriman, Sr. (35-4) vs. Madilyn Thompson, Copper Hills, So. (15-14)

155

  • Madison Sherman, Skyridge, Jr. (31-2) vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (43-13)
  • Rianne Zhou, Mountain Ridge, So. (27-14) vs. Gabriela Galvez, Layton, Jr. (26-7)

170

  • Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (38-5) vs. Fa`aoso Tone, Copper Hills, So. (16-6)
  • Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon, Jr. (35-2) vs. Sophia Peck, Copper Hills, Sr. (15-10)

190

  • Tevia Rarick, Westlake, Fr. (36-0) vs. Lailah Davis, Fremont, Sr. (12-8)
  • Makayla Walden, Corner Canyon, Jr. (28-19) vs. Madeline Fulks, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (26-10)

235

  • Keilikki Rarick, Westlake, Sr. (35-2) vs. Bella Birch, Mountain Ridge, So. (24-13)
  • Brooklyn Van fleet, Syracuse, Sr. (23-4) vs. Vala Netane, Copper Hills, Jr. (8-3)
Bountiful’s Ella Gillian and Salem Hill’s Zadie Zwygart compete against each other in the 120-pound round 2 matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 5A state tournament

Team scores

  1. Wasatch, 148.5
  2. Cedar Valley, 125.5
  3. Box Elder, 87.0
  4. Hillcrest, 81.5
  5. Northridge, 80.5
  6. Salem Hills, 73.5
  7. Springville, 58.0
  8. Hunter, 41.5
  9. Bonneville, 36.0
  10. Clearfield, 35.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

  • Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Sr. (38-2) vs. Nevi Brady, Cedar Valley, So. (31-11)
  • Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest, So. (33-4) vs. Sarah Hammond, Northridge, Jr. (35-9)

105

  • Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest, Sr. (34-14) vs. Addie Brindley, Salem Hills, Jr. (38-7)
  • Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (25-5) vs. Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, So. (14-16)

110

  • Maisey Blaser, Wasatch, Jr. (39-11) vs. Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Jr. (26-4)
  • Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter, Sr. (21-5) vs. Hannah Coyne, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-12)

115

  • Pallas Andersen, Wasatch, Sr. (40-11) vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (24-6)
  • Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills, So. (38-6) vs. Libbie Locke, Wasatch, Sr. (22-11)

120

  • Marabell Brown, Wasatch, Jr. (43-7) vs. Ella Gillian, Bountiful, Sr. (25-9)
  • Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton, Jr. (34-7) vs. Amber Em Murray, Box Elder, Jr. (22-11)

125

  • Riley Levin, Alta, Jr. (30-8) vs. Silei Batimana, Hillcrest, So. (24-12)
  • Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Sr. (30-5) vs. Brittney Jensen, Clearfield, Sr. (26-8)

130

  • Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Sr. (37-6) vs. Makenzi McCoy, Wasatch, Jr. (47-9)
  • Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills, Jr. (32-12) vs. Giavonna Good, Cedar Valley, Fr. (40-4)

135

  • Regan Heywood, Wasatch, Sr. (39-9) vs. Alexandr Gates, Cedar Valley, Jr. (30-9)
  • Genaya Ferreira, West Jordan, Sr. (28-13) vs. Nehemiah Cook, Highland, Sr. (17-3)

140

  • Isabella Sagastume, Cedar Valley, Sr. (32-5) vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville, Sr. (31-5)
  • Elia Ransom, Northridge, Sr. (24-11) vs. Rachel Jensen, Springville, Fr. (32-7)

145

  • Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ariana Hope, Hunter, Sr. (33-9)
  • Avery Winterton, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-4) vs. Inaily Samaniego, Cedar Valley, Sr. (33-8)

155

  • Hallie Denney, Cedar Valley, Fr. (34-6) vs. Brooke Gehring, Springville, Jr. (21-9)
  • Ruby Lindstrom, Salem Hills, So. (37-6) vs. Hannah Bowler, Bonneville, Sr. (27-3)

170

  • Kylee Pope, Springville, Jr. (18-9) vs. Vanessa Carranza, Hunter, Jr. (23-8)
  • Eleni Nonu, Hillcrest, Jr. (35-8) vs. Audrey Kamerath, West, Sr. (28-11)

190

  • Asinate Mafuahingano, Cedar Valley, Sr. (40-3) vs. Losivale Fa`atili, West Jordan, Jr. (23-10)
  • Jasmine Katoa, West, So. (30-13) vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville, Sr. (17-3)

235

  • Kalyn Wade, Northridge, Sr. (33-5) vs. Maycee Hales, Box Elder, Fr. (29-5)
  • Quincey Anderson, Springville, Sr. (18-7) vs. Adyson Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (30-11)
Mountain View’s Emma Felix and Stansbury’s Mallory Matravers compete against each other in the 110-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 4A state tournament

Team scores

  1. Bear River, 143.0
  2. Mountain Crest, 122.5
  3. Uintah, 111.0
  4. Tooele, 84.5
  5. Ridgeline, 63.5
  6. Mountain View, 55.0
  7. Crimson Cliffs, 54.5
  8. Green Canyon, 45.0
  9. Stansbury, 43.5
  10. Jordan, 42.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

  • Hadley Carrigan, Bear River, Sr. (26-13) vs. Alicia Hansen, Murray, Sr. (35-11)
  • Leena Sharp, Uintah, Fr. (44-0) vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury, Jr. (20-9)

105

  • Elise Millsap, Desert Hills, Jr. (30-11) vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah, Jr. (22-7)
  • Abbey West, Jordan, Sr. (28-5) vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest, Sr. (23-10)

110

  • Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (42-3) vs. Livia Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (31-7)
  • Emma Morales, Murray, Jr. (28-19) vs. Kemrie Grange, Ridgeline, Fr. (33-15)

115

  • Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ma’apupu Faumui, Pine View, Sr. (24-6)
  • Sadie Rhoades, Uintah, So. (44-4) vs. Chrissa Hawkes, Bear River, Fr. (24-13)

120

  • Aleena Navarrete, West Field, Sr. (22-0) vs. Londyn Gamble, Bear River, Fr. (32-11)
  • Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest, Sr. (19-6) vs. Bensha Wade, Dixie, Sr. (40-19)

125

  • Keagan Grange, Ridgeline, Jr. (38-4) vs. Addison Hills, Green Canyon, Jr. (31-9)
  • Jada Sim, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (10-4) vs. Janessa Esquivel, Bear River, Sr. (39-8)

130

  • Brooke Deeter, West Field, So. (31-3) vs. Kinley Seale, Ridgeline, Jr. (33-17)
  • Sophia Johnson, Orem, So. (21-6) vs. Noa Omessi, Park City, Sr. (33-9)

135

  • Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (41-1) vs. Rylee Yeates, Bear River, Jr. (18-14)
  • Erin Smith, Mountain Crest, Sr. (20-4) vs. Bailey Taylor, Green Canyon, Sr. (28-5)

140

  • Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (7-2) vs. Lily Pomeroy, Pine View, Sr. (32-6)
  • Anissa Laamouri, Uintah, Sr. (43-8) vs. Taya Crookston, Ridgeline, Jr. (35-4)

145

  • Jeanine Field, Snow Canyon, Sr. (35-7) vs. Breanna Maldonado, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (30-11)
  • Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (27-10) vs. Britzeid Pastrana, Dixie, Jr. (34-16)

155

  • Bree West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (30-7) vs. Rhees Hatch, Bear River, Sr. (20-10)
  • Nathalia Reyes, Logan, Sr. (26-14) vs. Maggi Budge, Mountain Crest, Jr. (29-5)

170

  • Eve Allsup, Bear River, Sr. (26-9) vs. Josalyn Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (20-14)
  • Darryn Matagi, Mountain View, Sr. (11-5) vs. Addison Fitch, Tooele, Sr. (22-6)

190

  • Sydnee Nielson, Bear River, Sr. (32-3) vs. Lilieni Bossy, Jordan, Jr. (21-10)
  • Audrey DeKorver, Mountain Crest, Jr. (24-8) vs. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest, Sr. (15-5)

235

  • Brighton Wise, Bear River, Sr. (24-8) vs. Jessica Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (11-8)
  • Jerri Togiai, Cedar, Jr. (20-5) vs. Rylie Smith, Bear River, Sr. (15-10)
Richfield fans cheer as Richfield’s Sydnei Christensen competes against Juab’s Morgan Holdaway in the 155-pound Round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 3A state tournament

Team scores

  1. Grantsville, 103.0
  2. Canyon View, 95.0
  3. Juab, 93.5
  4. Union, 59.0
  5. Richfield, 50.0
  6. Carbon, 49.0
  7. Providence Hall, 29.5
  8. Manti, 17.0
  9. Juan Diego, 16.0
  10. South Summit, 15.0

Saturday’s semifinals

100

  • Raelynn Kaniho, Canyon View, So. (24-9) vs. Kallie Lefler, Carbon, Fr. (27-16)
  • Atti Nielson, Juab, Jr. (39-10) vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville, Sr. (29-13)

105

  • Kyrie Mecham, Union, Fr. (29-15) vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab, Sr. (23-13)
  • Karlie Bishop, Providence Hall, Jr. (25-6) vs. Mayra Castillo, Canyon View, So. (24-8)

110

  • Makenna Martin, Grantsville, So. (24-15) vs. Caelia Moyer, Grantsville, Jr. (30-14)
  • Andelynn Stephensen, Juab, Jr. (42-6) vs. Kabree Duncan, Union, Jr. (20-14)

115

  • Braydee Winterton, Union, So. (14-4) vs. Arlie Jensen, Grantsville, Jr. (31-11)
  • Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr. (29-11) vs. Brynlee Lauritzen, Canyon View, So. (17-8)

120

  • Bailey Hurst, Grantsville, So. (26-19) vs. Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall, Sr. (39-6)
  • Bailey Rainer, Grantsville, Sr. (36-6) vs. Tashra Pay, Juab, So. (28-16)

125

  • Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View, Jr. (13-5) vs. Haedyn Herren, Grantsville, Fr. (25-8)
  • Makynlee Watkins, Juab, So. (28-14) vs. Emma Parker, Carbon, Sr. (36-14)

130

  • Gemma Carter, Canyon View, Jr. (26-11) vs. Hannah Miller, Grantsville, Jr. (21-15)
  • Reagan Pitt, Grantsville, Sr. (27-16) vs. Kyra Pay, Juab, Sr. (28-15)

135

  • Evie Davidson, Union, Sr. (41-2) vs. Kaytylyn Goforth, South Summit, So. (8-11)
  • Summer Rowley, Manti, So. (24-12) vs. Nellie Carter, Canyon View, Fr. (24-16)

140

  • Lizbet Rodriguez, Canyon View, So. (22-14) vs. Kyra Defino, Juab, Sr. (16-8)
  • Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville, So. (27-14) vs. Gwendali Gardiner, Canyon View, Jr. (14-4)

145

  • Alizah Trostle, Carbon, So. (18-15) vs. Courtney Mecham, Grantsville, Jr. (24-17)
  • Samantha Reynolds, Juab, Sr. (35-10) vs. Claire Bartlome, Providence Hall, So. (22-8)
155

  • Tatyana Hernandez, Canyon View, Sr. (16-7) vs. Morgan Holdaway, Juab, Jr. (24-13)
  • Lindee Ussing, Grantsville, So. (31-11) vs. Zeze Lafaele, Richfield, Jr. (20-8)

170

  • Dazi Thatcher, Emery, Sr. (19-7) vs. Adriana Sierra, Canyon View, Sr. (25-8)
  • Rickelle Collins, Carbon, Jr. (40-15) vs. Meletili Matakaiongo, Canyon View, So. (8-2)

190

  • Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View, Sr. (10-0) vs. Dahlia Silva, Union, Sr. (39-7)
  • Macee Ercanbrack, Juab, Jr. (31-8) vs. Hannah Perry, North Sanpete, Sr. (25-5)

235

  • Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View, Sr. (28-7) vs. Laukau Taufatofua, Richfield, So. (27-4)
  • Aspen Clark, Richfield, So. (22-9) vs. Avie Hernandez, Juan Diego, Sr. (11-3)
