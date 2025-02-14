Layton’s Kylie Powers and Fremont’s Hadley Glaittli compete against each other in the 135-pound round 2 matches at the 6A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The opening day of the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A girls wrestling state championships were held on Friday at UVU, and three of the four defending state champs have work to do in their quest to repeat.

Only defending 5A champ Wasatch leads its classification after Friday’s matches.

In 6A, Mountain Ridge is in control with 113 points and a 30-point lead over second-place Davis. Defending champ Copper Hills is a distant sixth.

In 4A, four-time state champion Mountain Crest sits in second place, 21 points behind Bear River.

Grantsville is the Day 1 leader in 3A, as it narrowly leads defending state champ Canyon View by eight points.

Class 6A state tournament

Team scores

Mountain Ridge, 113.0 Davis, 83.0 Corner Canyon, 82.0 Westlake, 80.5 Syracuse, 79.0 Copper Hills, 69.0 Herriman, 65.5 Weber, 54.0 Fremont, 51.0 Layton, 41.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Brooklyn Eagar, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (29-13) vs. Piper Eller, Corner Canyon, Fr. (29-9)

Emily Ball, Syracuse, Sr. (28-6) vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton, Sr. (30-11)

105

Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake, Jr. (21-11) vs. Lyra Mccarthey, Syracuse, So. (15-7)

Kristina Kent, Davis, Sr. (35-0) vs. Emma Wallace, Davis, Jr. (9-21)

110

Aubriana Wadley, Westlake, Jr. (31-9) vs. Emerson Purser, Corner Canyon, So. (26-16)

Payton Gines, Syracuse, Jr. (34-3) vs. Francesc Linares, Westlake, Jr. (4-12)

115

Naomi Kofe, Copper Hills, Fr. (27-11) vs. Claire Holliday, Weber, Fr. (8-5)

Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake, So. (15-6) vs. Faith Bowen, Mountain Ridge, So. (30-15)

120

Hannah Bingham, Weber, Sr. (20-14) vs. Elliza Brunner, Copper Hills, Sr. (31-13)

Hannah Larson, Riverton, Fr. (31-13) vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (20-13)

125

Brynlee Sorensen, Layton, So. (32-3) vs. Abigail Giatras, Weber, Fr. (8-4)

Millie Leib, Davis, So. (28-3) vs. Ariana Bustamante, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (4-1)

130

Ameris Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (30-8) vs. Jennifer Brumbaugh, Davis, Jr. (17-4)

Olivia Byington, Corner Canyon, Sr. (31-7) vs. Elizabet Grant, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (24-9)

135

London Mcentire, Corner Canyon, Fr. (18-19) vs. Scotlyn Eyere, Weber, Sr. (7-5)

Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse, Jr. (30-6) vs. Sadie Ashton, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (22-14)

140

Amelia Jenkins, Mountain Ridge, So. (26-12) vs. Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont, Jr. (30-8)

Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon, Sr. (33-3) vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman, Sr. (18-2)

145

Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (37-3) vs. Eliza Davis, Davis, Sr. (26-5)

Sarah Griffiths, Herriman, Sr. (35-4) vs. Madilyn Thompson, Copper Hills, So. (15-14)

155

Madison Sherman, Skyridge, Jr. (31-2) vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (43-13)

Rianne Zhou, Mountain Ridge, So. (27-14) vs. Gabriela Galvez, Layton, Jr. (26-7)

170

Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (38-5) vs. Fa`aoso Tone, Copper Hills, So. (16-6)

Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon, Jr. (35-2) vs. Sophia Peck, Copper Hills, Sr. (15-10)

190

Tevia Rarick, Westlake, Fr. (36-0) vs. Lailah Davis, Fremont, Sr. (12-8)

Makayla Walden, Corner Canyon, Jr. (28-19) vs. Madeline Fulks, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (26-10)

235

Keilikki Rarick, Westlake, Sr. (35-2) vs. Bella Birch, Mountain Ridge, So. (24-13)

Brooklyn Van fleet, Syracuse, Sr. (23-4) vs. Vala Netane, Copper Hills, Jr. (8-3)

Bountiful’s Ella Gillian and Salem Hill’s Zadie Zwygart compete against each other in the 120-pound round 2 matches at the 5A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 5A state tournament

Team scores

Wasatch, 148.5 Cedar Valley, 125.5 Box Elder, 87.0 Hillcrest, 81.5 Northridge, 80.5 Salem Hills, 73.5 Springville, 58.0 Hunter, 41.5 Bonneville, 36.0 Clearfield, 35.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Sr. (38-2) vs. Nevi Brady, Cedar Valley, So. (31-11)

Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest, So. (33-4) vs. Sarah Hammond, Northridge, Jr. (35-9)

105

Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest, Sr. (34-14) vs. Addie Brindley, Salem Hills, Jr. (38-7)

Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (25-5) vs. Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, So. (14-16)

110

Maisey Blaser, Wasatch, Jr. (39-11) vs. Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Jr. (26-4)

Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter, Sr. (21-5) vs. Hannah Coyne, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-12)

115

Pallas Andersen, Wasatch, Sr. (40-11) vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus, Jr. (24-6)

Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills, So. (38-6) vs. Libbie Locke, Wasatch, Sr. (22-11)

120

Marabell Brown, Wasatch, Jr. (43-7) vs. Ella Gillian, Bountiful, Sr. (25-9)

Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton, Jr. (34-7) vs. Amber Em Murray, Box Elder, Jr. (22-11)

125

Riley Levin, Alta, Jr. (30-8) vs. Silei Batimana, Hillcrest, So. (24-12)

Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest, Sr. (30-5) vs. Brittney Jensen, Clearfield, Sr. (26-8)

130

Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Sr. (37-6) vs. Makenzi McCoy, Wasatch, Jr. (47-9)

Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills, Jr. (32-12) vs. Giavonna Good, Cedar Valley, Fr. (40-4)

135

Regan Heywood, Wasatch, Sr. (39-9) vs. Alexandr Gates, Cedar Valley, Jr. (30-9)

Genaya Ferreira, West Jordan, Sr. (28-13) vs. Nehemiah Cook, Highland, Sr. (17-3)

140

Isabella Sagastume, Cedar Valley, Sr. (32-5) vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville, Sr. (31-5)

Elia Ransom, Northridge, Sr. (24-11) vs. Rachel Jensen, Springville, Fr. (32-7)

145

Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ariana Hope, Hunter, Sr. (33-9)

Avery Winterton, Salem Hills, Jr. (43-4) vs. Inaily Samaniego, Cedar Valley, Sr. (33-8)

155

Hallie Denney, Cedar Valley, Fr. (34-6) vs. Brooke Gehring, Springville, Jr. (21-9)

Ruby Lindstrom, Salem Hills, So. (37-6) vs. Hannah Bowler, Bonneville, Sr. (27-3)

170

Kylee Pope, Springville, Jr. (18-9) vs. Vanessa Carranza, Hunter, Jr. (23-8)

Eleni Nonu, Hillcrest, Jr. (35-8) vs. Audrey Kamerath, West, Sr. (28-11)

190

Asinate Mafuahingano, Cedar Valley, Sr. (40-3) vs. Losivale Fa`atili, West Jordan, Jr. (23-10)

Jasmine Katoa, West, So. (30-13) vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville, Sr. (17-3)

235

Kalyn Wade, Northridge, Sr. (33-5) vs. Maycee Hales, Box Elder, Fr. (29-5)

Quincey Anderson, Springville, Sr. (18-7) vs. Adyson Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (30-11)

Mountain View’s Emma Felix and Stansbury’s Mallory Matravers compete against each other in the 110-pound consolation round matches at the 4A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 4A state tournament

Team scores

Bear River, 143.0 Mountain Crest, 122.5 Uintah, 111.0 Tooele, 84.5 Ridgeline, 63.5 Mountain View, 55.0 Crimson Cliffs, 54.5 Green Canyon, 45.0 Stansbury, 43.5 Jordan, 42.5

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Hadley Carrigan, Bear River, Sr. (26-13) vs. Alicia Hansen, Murray, Sr. (35-11)

Leena Sharp, Uintah, Fr. (44-0) vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury, Jr. (20-9)

105

Elise Millsap, Desert Hills, Jr. (30-11) vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah, Jr. (22-7)

Abbey West, Jordan, Sr. (28-5) vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest, Sr. (23-10)

110

Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (42-3) vs. Livia Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (31-7)

Emma Morales, Murray, Jr. (28-19) vs. Kemrie Grange, Ridgeline, Fr. (33-15)

115

Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (27-5) vs. Ma’apupu Faumui, Pine View, Sr. (24-6)

Sadie Rhoades, Uintah, So. (44-4) vs. Chrissa Hawkes, Bear River, Fr. (24-13)

120

Aleena Navarrete, West Field, Sr. (22-0) vs. Londyn Gamble, Bear River, Fr. (32-11)

Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest, Sr. (19-6) vs. Bensha Wade, Dixie, Sr. (40-19)

125

Keagan Grange, Ridgeline, Jr. (38-4) vs. Addison Hills, Green Canyon, Jr. (31-9)

Jada Sim, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (10-4) vs. Janessa Esquivel, Bear River, Sr. (39-8)

130

Brooke Deeter, West Field, So. (31-3) vs. Kinley Seale, Ridgeline, Jr. (33-17)

Sophia Johnson, Orem, So. (21-6) vs. Noa Omessi, Park City, Sr. (33-9)

135

Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (41-1) vs. Rylee Yeates, Bear River, Jr. (18-14)

Erin Smith, Mountain Crest, Sr. (20-4) vs. Bailey Taylor, Green Canyon, Sr. (28-5)

140

Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (7-2) vs. Lily Pomeroy, Pine View, Sr. (32-6)

Anissa Laamouri, Uintah, Sr. (43-8) vs. Taya Crookston, Ridgeline, Jr. (35-4)

145

Jeanine Field, Snow Canyon, Sr. (35-7) vs. Breanna Maldonado, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (30-11)

Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (27-10) vs. Britzeid Pastrana, Dixie, Jr. (34-16)

155

Bree West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (30-7) vs. Rhees Hatch, Bear River, Sr. (20-10)

Nathalia Reyes, Logan, Sr. (26-14) vs. Maggi Budge, Mountain Crest, Jr. (29-5)

170

Eve Allsup, Bear River, Sr. (26-9) vs. Josalyn Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (20-14)

Darryn Matagi, Mountain View, Sr. (11-5) vs. Addison Fitch, Tooele, Sr. (22-6)

190

Sydnee Nielson, Bear River, Sr. (32-3) vs. Lilieni Bossy, Jordan, Jr. (21-10)

Audrey DeKorver, Mountain Crest, Jr. (24-8) vs. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest, Sr. (15-5)

235

Brighton Wise, Bear River, Sr. (24-8) vs. Jessica Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (11-8)

Jerri Togiai, Cedar, Jr. (20-5) vs. Rylie Smith, Bear River, Sr. (15-10)

Richfield fans cheer as Richfield’s Sydnei Christensen competes against Juab’s Morgan Holdaway in the 155-pound Round 2 matches at the 3A wrestling state championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 3A state tournament

Team scores

Grantsville, 103.0 Canyon View, 95.0 Juab, 93.5 Union, 59.0 Richfield, 50.0 Carbon, 49.0 Providence Hall, 29.5 Manti, 17.0 Juan Diego, 16.0 South Summit, 15.0

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Raelynn Kaniho, Canyon View, So. (24-9) vs. Kallie Lefler, Carbon, Fr. (27-16)

Atti Nielson, Juab, Jr. (39-10) vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville, Sr. (29-13)

105

Kyrie Mecham, Union, Fr. (29-15) vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab, Sr. (23-13)

Karlie Bishop, Providence Hall, Jr. (25-6) vs. Mayra Castillo, Canyon View, So. (24-8)

110

Makenna Martin, Grantsville, So. (24-15) vs. Caelia Moyer, Grantsville, Jr. (30-14)

Andelynn Stephensen, Juab, Jr. (42-6) vs. Kabree Duncan, Union, Jr. (20-14)

115

Braydee Winterton, Union, So. (14-4) vs. Arlie Jensen, Grantsville, Jr. (31-11)

Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr. (29-11) vs. Brynlee Lauritzen, Canyon View, So. (17-8)

120

Bailey Hurst, Grantsville, So. (26-19) vs. Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall, Sr. (39-6)

Bailey Rainer, Grantsville, Sr. (36-6) vs. Tashra Pay, Juab, So. (28-16)

125

Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View, Jr. (13-5) vs. Haedyn Herren, Grantsville, Fr. (25-8)

Makynlee Watkins, Juab, So. (28-14) vs. Emma Parker, Carbon, Sr. (36-14)

130

Gemma Carter, Canyon View, Jr. (26-11) vs. Hannah Miller, Grantsville, Jr. (21-15)

Reagan Pitt, Grantsville, Sr. (27-16) vs. Kyra Pay, Juab, Sr. (28-15)

135

Evie Davidson, Union, Sr. (41-2) vs. Kaytylyn Goforth, South Summit, So. (8-11)

Summer Rowley, Manti, So. (24-12) vs. Nellie Carter, Canyon View, Fr. (24-16)

140

Lizbet Rodriguez, Canyon View, So. (22-14) vs. Kyra Defino, Juab, Sr. (16-8)

Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville, So. (27-14) vs. Gwendali Gardiner, Canyon View, Jr. (14-4)

145

Alizah Trostle, Carbon, So. (18-15) vs. Courtney Mecham, Grantsville, Jr. (24-17)

Samantha Reynolds, Juab, Sr. (35-10) vs. Claire Bartlome, Providence Hall, So. (22-8)

155

Tatyana Hernandez, Canyon View, Sr. (16-7) vs. Morgan Holdaway, Juab, Jr. (24-13)

Lindee Ussing, Grantsville, So. (31-11) vs. Zeze Lafaele, Richfield, Jr. (20-8)

170

Dazi Thatcher, Emery, Sr. (19-7) vs. Adriana Sierra, Canyon View, Sr. (25-8)

Rickelle Collins, Carbon, Jr. (40-15) vs. Meletili Matakaiongo, Canyon View, So. (8-2)

190

Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View, Sr. (10-0) vs. Dahlia Silva, Union, Sr. (39-7)

Macee Ercanbrack, Juab, Jr. (31-8) vs. Hannah Perry, North Sanpete, Sr. (25-5)

235