Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) holds his follow-through on a 3-pointer during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George hit the game-winning shot in the final round of the Rising Stars tournament on Friday night in San Francisco.

The win for George’s team means that it moves on and will be a part of Sunday’s night’s main event All-Star Game tournament.

The Chris Mullin-coached Team C hopped out to an early 13-4 lead over Tim Hardaway’s Team T on Friday night, thanks in large part to a quick eight points from George.

That lead helped carry Team C to the victory, earning them a spot in the final game of the Rising Stars tournament. George finished that first game with a team-leading 10 points.

Team G League, coached by Jeremy Lin, beat Team M, coached by Mitch Richmond, to advance to play against Team C in the final round of the Rising Stars battle.

George, who was the leading scorer in the opening game for his team, was quiet for most of the final game before hitting the game-winning 3-pointer.

On Sunday night on TNT, the newly revamped All-Star Game tournament will take place. Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst.

The NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

The fourth team competing will be George’s Rising Stars winning team. The Rising Stars team will be named after TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

The mini-tournament will begin on TNT at 6 p.m. MST Sunday. The Rising Stars will face Team Shaq in the second game of the night. The winners of Game 1 and Game 2 will face off in All-Star Game final.