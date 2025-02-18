Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah.

Bill Self isn’t used to losing like this.

Self’s No. 23-ranked Kansas squad was blown out by BYU by a score of 91-57 Tuesday night at the Marriott Center, marking his worst regular season defeat in 22 seasons at the helm of the Jayhawks.

Despite the brutal outcome for his team, Self was highly complimentary of the Cougars following his first visit to Provo.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“I think BYU could have beaten anybody tonight,” Self told reporters after the game. “They were great, and we didn’t do anything to make them play less than great. Our offense stunk, but that wasn’t it. It wasn’t our offense. We couldn’t stop them or get any momentum.”

Kansas had never faced a greater deficit under Self than Tuesday against BYU, which led by as many as 38 points and ended up winning by 34.

The Jayhawks had also never been beaten so badly as a ranked team against an unranked opponent across their entire program history.

The 34-point margin of defeat was the third-largest ever for Kansas, which is a true college basketball blue blood that stands atop the sport’s all-time wins list with more than 2,300 victories.

BYU shot 51.5% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range against the Jayhawks, who couldn’t handle an excellent defensive effort from the Cougars and turned the ball over 15 times.

Hosting a program of Kansas’ caliber was a major milestone for the Marriott Center, which lived up to its reputation as one of the toughest road environments in the country as Cougar fans went ballistic throughout Tuesday night amid BYU’s dominance.

Even the two-time national champion Self couldn’t help but rave about the venue.

1 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks the ball during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) reaches for a rebound during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) attempts to drive the ball to the basket during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket while being guarded by Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) and guard AJ Storr (2) during a game at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) reaches for a rebound during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) and Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) both compete for the ball during a tipoff at the start of a game at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) attempts to block a shot by Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during a game at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) passes the ball during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball to the basket during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) passes the ball during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars fans celebrate after a basket during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) celebrates from the sidelines after BYU scored during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young yells to his players from the sidelines during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) drives the ball to the basket during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) puts up a shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) drives the ball to the basket during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 25 Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) grabs a rebound from Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) and guard Dallin Hall (30) during a game at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15), guard Dallin Hall (30) and guard Egor Demin (3) all talk with each other during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 25 of 25 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) puts up a shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“I love this place,” Self said. “I mean, it’s great. It’s classy, it’s clean. There’s a lot of good things about it. The fans are actually as close to you in my opinion of any place that we play in our league ... they’ve done a remarkable job with this place, they’ve got really good players playing (in) it. Tonight, that’s the best anybody’s played against us this year.”

Kansas, which opened the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, now finds itself at one of its lowest points of the Self era. The Jayhawks have dropped five of their last eight contests, will likely be booted from next week’s top 25 poll and appear headed for a disappointing March showing.

“We need to regroup, you know, get away from each other for a day and go home,” Self said. “A lot of times with teams, there needs to be something happen to pull everybody together that is us against the outside, and we’re going to have an opportunity to do that for sure.

“A lot of teams go through it. We just haven’t been through it much at all in a long time, but certainly we’re going to go through it this time.”