6A Playoffs

American Fork 59, Fremont 50

No. 15 American Fork beat No. 18 Fremont 59-50 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Bryce Mella led American Fork (7-16) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jax Clark added 15 points to secure the win. Easton Duft was the top scorer for Fremont (5-18) with 23 points. American Fork will face No. 2 Davis in the next round.

Riverton 69, Farmington 59

No. 16 Riverton defeated No. 17 Farmington 69-59 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Riverton outscored Farmington 18-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Ryker Kerekes led the Silverwolves (7-16) with 28 points, while Blake Robbins added 19 points with five 3-pointers. Cameron Brower scored 18 points for the Phoenix (6-16). Riverton will face No. 1 Herriman in the next round.

5A Playoffs

Viewmont 55, Bonneville 34

No. 11 Viewmont beat No. 22 Bonneville 55-34 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, securing a matchup with No. 6 Alta in the second round. Viewmont (14-10) took control early with a 16-6 first quarter and never looked back. Drezdon Jensen led the Vikings with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ben Tesch was the standout for Bonneville (9-14) with 21 points. Luke Hall added nine points for the Lakers.

Skyline 67, West 44

Skyline defeated West 67-44 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, thanks to a strong first-quarter lead and consistent scoring. Beau Bierman led the Eagles (12-11) with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, while Cameron Wilson added 16 points with two 3-pointers. Phillip Ladua was the top scorer for the Panthers (7-16) with 15 points. Skyline advances to face No. 7 Springville in the second round.

Kearns 71, Spanish Fork 67

No. 14 Kearns beat No. 19 Spanish Fork 71-67 in the 5A first round. Despite a late 21-point fourth-quarter surge by Spanish Fork, Kearns held on to its lead established with a 23-point second quarter. Hayden Pentico led Kearns with 22 points and four 3-pointers, while Jacob Johnson scored 20 for Spanish Fork. Kearns (13-10) will face No. 3 Timpview in the second round.

Woods Cross 70, Northridge 68

Woods Cross edged past Northridge 70-68 in overtime during the first round of the 5A playoffs. Madden Johnsen led the Wildcats (13-10) with 20 points, while Hunter Jackson contributed 19 points. Daniel Sunkuli paced the Knights (9-14) with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Woods Cross will face off against No. 5 Bountiful in the next round.

Maple Mountain 66, Cedar Valley 59

Maple Mountain triumphed over Cedar Valley 66-59 in a 5A playoff clash, boosting its record to 9-14. The Golden Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Aviators 17-14 to force overtime and eventually secured victory with a 10-0 surge in the extra period. Nash Jackson led Maple Mountain with 23 points, while Zack Allan added 10. Cedar Valley (8-15) saw Carson Stocking and Obed Borrel score 16 points each. Maple Mountain will face No. 1 Orem in the second round.

Brighton 62, Hunter 29

No. 9 Brighton overpowered No. 24 Hunter 62-29 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Bengals (13-10) dominated the game by outscoring the Wolverines (7-16) 23-5 in the third quarter. Brighton’s Bradley Easton led his team with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while teammates Jaxon Soto and Josh Mawhinney each scored 15. Hunter was paced by Dominick Phannolath with 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Brighton advances to face No. 8 Juan Diego in the second round.

Wasatch 57, Salem Hills 36

Wasatch defeated No. 18 Salem Hills 57-36 in the 5A first-round game, propelled by JJ Serre’s standout performance of 24 points, including three 3-pointers. The No. 15 Wasps (10-13) opened up the fourth quarter with a decisive 19-point surge to cement their victory. Nate Hinckley contributed 13 points for Wasatch, while Salem Hills (8-15) was led by Kade Moser’s 12 points. Wasatch will advance to face No. 2 Olympus in the next round.

Cyprus 58, East 53

No. 13 Cyprus defeated No. 20 East 58-53 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, advancing to face No. 4 Highland in the next round. Cyprus (14-9) relied on a strong fourth quarter, outscoring East (7-16) 18-12 to secure the win. Beckham Bayles led the Pirates with 20 points, while East’s Charlie Moore recorded 15 points. Alen Hadzialijagic contributed 10 points to Cyprus’s effort.