American Fork and Fremont play in the first round of basketball play in American Fork on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. American Fork won 59-50. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

6A Playoffs

American Fork 59, Fremont 50

No. 15 American Fork beat No. 18 Fremont 59-50 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Bryce Mella led American Fork (7-16) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jax Clark added 15 points to secure the win. Easton Duft was the top scorer for Fremont (5-18) with 23 points. American Fork will face No. 2 Davis in the next round.

Riverton 69, Farmington 59

No. 16 Riverton defeated No. 17 Farmington 69-59 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Riverton outscored Farmington 18-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Ryker Kerekes led the Silverwolves (7-16) with 28 points, while Blake Robbins added 19 points with five 3-pointers. Cameron Brower scored 18 points for the Phoenix (6-16). Riverton will face No. 1 Herriman in the next round.

Related
6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules

5A Playoffs

Viewmont 55, Bonneville 34

No. 11 Viewmont beat No. 22 Bonneville 55-34 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, securing a matchup with No. 6 Alta in the second round. Viewmont (14-10) took control early with a 16-6 first quarter and never looked back. Drezdon Jensen led the Vikings with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ben Tesch was the standout for Bonneville (9-14) with 21 points. Luke Hall added nine points for the Lakers.

Skyline 67, West 44

Skyline defeated West 67-44 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, thanks to a strong first-quarter lead and consistent scoring. Beau Bierman led the Eagles (12-11) with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, while Cameron Wilson added 16 points with two 3-pointers. Phillip Ladua was the top scorer for the Panthers (7-16) with 15 points. Skyline advances to face No. 7 Springville in the second round.

Kearns 71, Spanish Fork 67

No. 14 Kearns beat No. 19 Spanish Fork 71-67 in the 5A first round. Despite a late 21-point fourth-quarter surge by Spanish Fork, Kearns held on to its lead established with a 23-point second quarter. Hayden Pentico led Kearns with 22 points and four 3-pointers, while Jacob Johnson scored 20 for Spanish Fork. Kearns (13-10) will face No. 3 Timpview in the second round.

Woods Cross 70, Northridge 68

Woods Cross edged past Northridge 70-68 in overtime during the first round of the 5A playoffs. Madden Johnsen led the Wildcats (13-10) with 20 points, while Hunter Jackson contributed 19 points. Daniel Sunkuli paced the Knights (9-14) with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Woods Cross will face off against No. 5 Bountiful in the next round.

Maple Mountain 66, Cedar Valley 59

Maple Mountain triumphed over Cedar Valley 66-59 in a 5A playoff clash, boosting its record to 9-14. The Golden Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Aviators 17-14 to force overtime and eventually secured victory with a 10-0 surge in the extra period. Nash Jackson led Maple Mountain with 23 points, while Zack Allan added 10. Cedar Valley (8-15) saw Carson Stocking and Obed Borrel score 16 points each. Maple Mountain will face No. 1 Orem in the second round.

Brighton 62, Hunter 29

No. 9 Brighton overpowered No. 24 Hunter 62-29 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Bengals (13-10) dominated the game by outscoring the Wolverines (7-16) 23-5 in the third quarter. Brighton’s Bradley Easton led his team with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while teammates Jaxon Soto and Josh Mawhinney each scored 15. Hunter was paced by Dominick Phannolath with 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Brighton advances to face No. 8 Juan Diego in the second round.

View Comments

Wasatch 57, Salem Hills 36

Wasatch defeated No. 18 Salem Hills 57-36 in the 5A first-round game, propelled by JJ Serre’s standout performance of 24 points, including three 3-pointers. The No. 15 Wasps (10-13) opened up the fourth quarter with a decisive 19-point surge to cement their victory. Nate Hinckley contributed 13 points for Wasatch, while Salem Hills (8-15) was led by Kade Moser’s 12 points. Wasatch will advance to face No. 2 Olympus in the next round.

Cyprus 58, East 53

No. 13 Cyprus defeated No. 20 East 58-53 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, advancing to face No. 4 Highland in the next round. Cyprus (14-9) relied on a strong fourth quarter, outscoring East (7-16) 18-12 to secure the win. Beckham Bayles led the Pirates with 20 points, while East’s Charlie Moore recorded 15 points. Alen Hadzialijagic contributed 10 points to Cyprus’s effort.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.