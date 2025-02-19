Farmington competes in the 200 free relay at the girls 6A swimming state championships at the Stephen L. Richards Building on Brigham Young University's campus in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

The 2024-25 high school swimming season came to a close this past weekend with the final state meets at BYU.

It was a banner year as nine new state records were set by four different athletes: Highland’s Veronica Black, Lone Peak’s Taylor Bennett, Olympus Abe Astle and Brighton’s Luan Barnard.

For the girls, San Diego State signee Black, set new girls state records in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Bennett, a BYU signee, set her record in the 50 freestyle.

For the boys, BYU signee Astle set an incredible five state records in his senior season (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM, 100 breast).

Brighton junior Barnard, the only underclassmen in the quartet of record holders, broke his state record in the 100 backstroke.

Here’s a look at the final top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:53.19 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

1:53.75 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/8 at Greg Fernley)

1:54.65 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:54.82 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (1/10 at Red Rock Invite)

1:56.34 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:56.51 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:56.92 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (1/14 at Hillcrest)

1:57.05 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, So. (12/20 at Granite District)

1:57.72 — Aulia Leauanae, Springville, Fr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:57.78 — Waimea Barlow, Weber, Jr. (2/1 at Region 1)

1:57.85 — Veronica Black, Highland, Sr. (1/17 at Brighton)

1:58.09 — Dylan Romprey, Desert Hills, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

1:58.30 — Greta Doretto, Olympus (2/14 at 5A State)

1:58.38 — Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Sr. (1/24 at Region 7)

1:58.42 — Mckenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, Jr. (1/21 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 2:02.33 — Veronica Black, Highland, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:05.41 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (1/31 at Region 3)

2:05.64 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:06.40 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (11/13 at Skyline)

2:07.27 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:07.69 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (1/24 at Region 8)

2:08.86 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:09.26 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (1/21 at Region 9)

2:09.64 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, Jr. (1/31 at Region 6)

2:09.76 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch (2/14 at 5A State)

2:10.42 — Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:10.56 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Sr. (1/24 at Region 8)

2:10.81 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville (12/14 at City County)

2:11.10 — Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

2:11.83 — Francesca Hunt, Olympus, Jr. (1/9 at Olympus)

Note: Old state record was 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 23.06 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

23.24 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

23.41 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

23.70 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, So. (2/7 at 4A State)

23.81 — Francesca Hunt, Olympus, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

24.07 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

24.32 — Ofa Fa, West, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

24.33 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (11/21 at Skyline)

24.35 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

24.45 — Sydney Weeks, Provo, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

24.47 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville (2/1 at Region 5)

24.65 — Meadow Tatum, Mt. Ridge, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

24.73 — Allison Henneuse, South Summit, Jr. (2/7 at 3A State)

24.75 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, So. (1/31 at Region 6)

24.75 — Maisey Preece, Payson, So. (2/7 at 4A State)

24.75 — Bella Williams, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

Note: Old state record was 23.14 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

53.66 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

55.80 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

56.71 — Veronica Black, Highland, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

56.71 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, So. (1/31 at Region 6)

57.24 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

57.27 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

57.32 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, Jr. (1/24 at Region 7)

58.08 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

58.58 — Sofie Anders, Alta, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

58.58 — Santina Hunt, Olympus (2/14 at 5A State)

58.65 — Francesca Hunt, Olympus, Jr. (1/9 at Olympus)

58.79 — Alyssa Soderquist, Lehi, Jr. (2/14 at 6A State)

58.84 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

59.01 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/15 at Westlake)

59.17 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (1/10 at Red Rock Invite)

Note: State record was 53.17 by Skyline’s Jade Garstang in 2024.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

50.67 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

50.71 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

51.14 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

51.75 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

52.00 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, So. (2/7 at 4A State)

52.10 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville (2/14 at 5A State)

52.36 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

52.41 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (1/31 at Region 3)

53.15 — Ofa Fa, West, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

53.21 — Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

53.28 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

53.41 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (11/15 at Brighton)

53.46 — Bella Williams, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

53.56 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

53.86 — Allison Henneuse, South Summit, Jr. (2/7 at 3A State)

Note: State record is 49.96 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:58.62 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

5:09.75 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

5:11.74 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

5:12.33 — Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

5:12.45 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (1/10 at Red Rock Invite)

5:13.36 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, So. (12/20 at Granite District)

5:15.91 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District)

5:16.71 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (11/13 at Skyline)

5:17.20 — Keira Jameson, Skyline, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

5:19.03 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

5:19.20 — Kara Moir, Skyridge, Jr. (2/14 at 6A State)

5:20.06 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/6 at Pleasant Grove)

5:21.00 — Lola Watson, Timpanogos, Fr. (2/7 at 4A State)

5:21.84 — Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, So. (2/1 at Region 5)

5:22.84 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, So. (11/14 at Alta)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

53.63 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

54.66 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

56.29 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

57.06 — Aulia Leauanae, Springville, Fr. (2/14 at 5A State)

57.60 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

58.00 — Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

58.39 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, Jr. (1/31 at Region 6)

58.39 — Santina Hunt, Olympus (2/14 at 5A State)

58.77 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Sr. (1/10 at Red Rock Invite)

58.94 — Claire Hamula, Highland, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

59.20 — Alyssa Soderquist, Lehi, Jr. (2/14 at 6A State)

59.43 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, So. (1/31 at Region 6)

59.48 — Elsie Crowell, Farmington, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

59.50 — Meadow Tatum, Mt. Ridge, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

59.58 — Felicia Shi, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

Note: State record is 53.11 by Skyline’s Jade Garstang in 2024.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 1:00.51 — Veronica Black, Highland, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:02.77 — Francesca Hunt, Olympus, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:04.50 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch (2/14 at 5A State)

1:05.73 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville (2/14 at 5A State)

1:06.37 — Camryn Tanton, Timpview, Fr. (1/10 at Red Rock Invite)

1:06.78 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, So. (12/20 at Granite District)

1:06.79 — Sofie Anders, Alta, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:06.89 — Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

1:07.10 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/16 at Bountiful)

1:07.14 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, Sr. (2/1 at Region 5)

1:07.33 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Sr. (11/15 at Brighton)

1:07.43 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch (1/24 at Region 7)

1:07.54 — Kate Brower, Springville, Jr. (1/24 at Region 7)

1:07.87 — Kasenya Keller, Wasatch (2/14 at 5A State)

1:08.28 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

Note: Old state record was 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Olympus’ Abe Astle competes in heat 2 of the 100 breast at the boys 5A swimming state championships at the Stephen L. Richards Building on Brigham Young University's campus in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 1:37.65 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

1:38.70 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:39.57 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:41.46 — Nathan Hymas, Bingham, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

1:42.12 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

1:42.15 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Sr. (1/24 at Region 12)

1:43.84 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

1:44.21 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Sr. (11/8 at Greg Fernley)

1:44.35 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (1/31 at Region 6)

1:44.36 — Glen Tanner, East, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

1:44.91 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:44.93 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr. (11/7 at Olympus)

1:45.16 — Maxwell Dickson, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

1:45.37 — Blake Reed, Sky View, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

1:45.57 — Lee Cummard, Timpview, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

Note: Old state record was 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 1:45.56 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:49.65 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/24 at 2A Region)

1:51.33 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:51.82 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:52.62 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr. (1/31 at Region 6)

1:52.98 — Glen Tanner, East, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:55.94 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

1:56.26 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

1:56.31 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (11/7 at Olympus)

1:57.31 — Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:57.44 — Thomas Chamberlain, Viewmont, So. (2/1 at Region 5)

1:57.52 — Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

1:57.81 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr. (1/16 at Olympus)

1:57.86 — Huckleberry Burton, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

1:57.87 — Blake Abney, Alta, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

Note: Old state record was 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 20.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

20.45 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

20.87 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

20.89 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

21.09 — Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/23 at Region 13)

21.13 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

21.28 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

21.30 — Ben Goetsch, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

21.31 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (11/1 at Skyline)

21.39 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

21.39 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

21.42 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

21.61 — Nathan Belnap, Ogden, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

21.67 — Xander Berg, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/14 at 6A State)

21.73 — Sam Mortensen, Skyridge, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

Note: Old state record was 20.48 by Olympus’ Abe Astle in 2024.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

48.18 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

48.20 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

48.24 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

49.52 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Sr. (12/6 at CV Invite)

50.26 — Truman James, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

50.69 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

50.72 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

51.15 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (11/7 at Olympus)

51.23 — Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/7 at 3A State)

51.35 — Beck Johnson, Lone Peak, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

51.55 — Glen Tanner, East, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

52.31 — Taylor Fox, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

52.36 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, Sr. (1/17 at Mayor’s Cup)

52.36 — Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

52.37 — Bohdan Olevych, Olympus (2/14 at 5A State)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 44.03 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

45.06 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

45.27 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

45.72 — Glen Tanner, East, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

45.82 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

46.22 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (2/7 at 3A State)

46.42 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

46.61 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (11/19 at Olympus)

46.64 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

46.70 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

46.82 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

46.87 — Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/23 at Region 13)

46.97 — Ben Goetsch, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

47.12 — Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

47.13 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr. (11/22 at Thanksgiving Invite)

Note: Old state record was 44.73 by Olympus’ Abe Astle in 2024.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:33.88 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

4:35.67 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

4:37.94 — Nathan Hymas, Bingham, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

4:38.83 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr. (1/31 at Region 6)

4:40.09 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:43.32 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:43.79 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

4:43.90 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District)

4:47.36 — Jaimeson Taylor, Park City, Sr. (11/23 at Bingham Invite)

4:48.28 — Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:49.71 — Thomas Chamberlain, Viewmont, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:49.91 — Lee Cummard, Timpview, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:50.12 — Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

4:51.88 — Van Haney, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/8 at Greg Fernley)

4:52.09 — Marcus Caliendo, Ridgeline, Fr. (1/24 at Region 11)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 47.53 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, Jr. (2/14 at 5A State)

48.38 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

49.25 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

49.64 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

50.41 — Truman James, American Fork, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

51.10 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Sr. (1/23 at Olympus)

52.20 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr. (2/1 at Region 5)

52.33 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

52.44 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Sr. (11/19 at Olympus)

52.64 — Kai Hale, Skyline, So. (2/14 at 5A State)

52.70 — Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/7 at 3A State)

52.79 — Brigham Skinner, Mt. Crest, Jr. (2/7 at 4A State)

52.89 — Dallin McKee, Box Elder, Sr. (2/1 at Region 5)

52.97 — Huckleberry Burton, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

53.17 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (12/17 at Ben Lomond)

Note: Old state record was 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 54.44 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

56.69 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

57.42 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

57.78 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Sr. (1/17 at Mayor’s Cup)

57.91 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

58.22 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Sr. (1/31 at Region 6)

58.29 — Henry Helgesen, Viewmont, Jr. (2/1 at Region 5)

58.41 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/24 at 2A Region)

59.06 — Thomas Powers, Brighton, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

59.25 — Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, Sr. (2/14 at 5A State)

59.47 — Connor Clark, Skyridge (2/14 at 6A State)

59.49 — James Christensen, Orem, Sr. (2/7 at 4A State)

59.63 — Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, Jr. (2/7 at 3A State)

59.72 — Ethan Brown, Mt. Ridge, So. (2/14 at 6A State)

59.94 — Noah Wayman, Weber, Sr. (2/14 at 6A State)

Note: Old state record was 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.