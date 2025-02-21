Layton High fans react to a three point shot against Davis High during their game at Layton High in Layton Tuesday, January 14, 2024. Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret
James Edward
By James Edward

6A Playoffs

Layton 73, Syracuse 57

No. 3 Layton defeated No. 14 Syracuse 73-57 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, earning a spot in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Karter Miller led the Lancers (19-4) with 32 points, including six 3-pointers, while Chase Randall contributed 12 points with four 3-pointers. Syracuse (11-12) saw Bradlee Trejo score 22 points with five 3-pointers, but Layton’s early lead was maintained throughout the game.

Lone Peak 55, Skyridge 44

Lone Peak, the sixth seed, defeated No. 11 Skyridge 55-44 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Crew Fotheringham led the Knights (14-8) with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Jordan Kohler scored 26 points for the Falcons (12-11), but it wasn’t enough as Lone Peak outscored Skyridge 15-4 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Westlake 83, Copper Hills 55

No. 7 Westlake defeated No. 10 Copper Hills 83-55 in the 6A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Westlake (16-7) gained momentum by outscoring Copper Hills 26-8 in the third quarter. Symon Sua led the Thunder with 19 points and three 3-pointers, while Graydin Anderson added 16 points and three 3-pointers. Daxten Nelson was the top scorer for Copper Hills (12-11) with 13 points and four 3-pointers.

Davis 65, American Fork 63

No. 2 seed Davis outlasted No. 15 seed American Fork 65-63 in double overtime to advance to the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Bode Sparrow led Davis (20-3) with 19 points, while Coleman Atwater added 18 points, including three 3-pointers. American Fork (8-16) was paced by Bryce Mella, who scored 22 points. The Darts overcame an early fourth-quarter deficit by outscoring the Cavemen 15-11 in the period to force the extra frames.

Lehi 73, Weber 48

Lehi defeated Weber 73-48 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah. The Pioneers (13-9) used a strong second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-6, to create a sizable halftime lead. Lehi’s Ashton Shewell and Easton Hawkins each scored 19 points, while Weber’s Ryder Howe led his team with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Weber’s season ends with a record of 14-9.

Herriman 75, Riverton 53

Top-seeded Herriman cruised past No. 16 Riverton 75-53 to advance to the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Herriman’s Carlo Mulford led all scorers with 28 points, including two 3-pointers also reaching 1000 points this season. For Riverton (8-16), Blake Robbins scored 19 points, also hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Herriman (21-2) pulled away decisively in the fourth quarter, outscoring Riverton 30-17.

Bingham 71, Pleasant Grove 62

Bingham defeated Pleasant Grove 71-62 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals next week at the University of Utah. Bingham (16-7) outscored Pleasant Grove 20-13 in the first quarter to establish an early lead. Trey Driggs led the Miners with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brayden Ericson added 12. For Pleasant Grove (10-13), Hudson Guthrie scored a game-high 20 points with four 3-pointers.

Corner Canyon 65, Mountain Ridge 45

Corner Canyon, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 13 Mountain Ridge 65-45 in the second round of the 6A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. A strong first quarter performance outscoring the Sentinels 23-13 set the tone for the Chargers for the rest of the game. Noah Bendinger led the Chargers with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Landon Blackwell tallied 18 points for the Sentinels (11-11), contributing their highest individual score. The Chargers improved to 16-7 with the win.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful 69, Woods Cross 50

No. 5 Bountiful defeated No. 12 Woods Cross 69-50 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Bountiful (19-4) led by three in the first quarter and extended the gap with a 19-13 second quarter. Charlie Smith led the Redhawks with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Elliot Bendinger scored 14 points for Woods Cross (14-10).

Highland 62, Cyprus 52

No. 4 Highland defeated No. 13 Cyprus 62-52 in the 5A second round, securing a spot in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Jack Anderton led Highland (20-3) with 23 points and six 3-pointers. Beckham Bayles scored 27 points and made four 3-pointers for Cyprus (15-9), but Highland pulled away for good by outscoring Cyprus 19-16 in the third quarter. Bodie Dodge contributed 12 points for Highland, while Alen Hadzialijagic added 10 points for Cyprus.

Orem 69, Maple Mountain 39

Top-seeded Orem surged past No. 16 Maple Mountain 69-39, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Orem (20-3) opened a decisive lead with a 21-7 first quarter. Chance Dastrup led the Tigers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ryker Mikkelsen added 15 points and two 3-pointers. Nash Jackson led the Golden Eagles (10-14) with 12 points and two 3-pointers.

Brighton 69, Juan Diego 60

Brighton upset No. 8 seed Juan Diego 69-60 in the 5A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah. Bradley Easton led the Bengals (14-10) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Case Beames added 17 points with three 3-pointers. Despite Stockton Young’s 21-point performance, Juan Diego (18-5) couldn’t recover after Brighton outscored them 23-15 in the final quarter.

Olympus 66, Wasatch 49

No. 2 seed Olympus overpowered No. 15 Wasatch 66-49 in the 5A second round, securing a place in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Olympus (21-3) took control by outscoring Wasatch (11-14) 21-14 in the third quarter. Gavin Lowe led the Titans with 20 points, while Caden Jackson and Davian Lazarus each contributed four 3-pointers. For Wasatch, Nate Hinckley led with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Springville 71, Skyline 47

No. 7 Springville dominated No. 10 Skyline 71-47, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Andrew Miller led the Red Devils (16-7) with 24 points, while Jamyn Sondrup and Swift Hall both contributed 14. Cameron Wilson paced Skyline (13-11) with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Springville broke open the game in the third quarter, outscoring Skyline 25-8 to secure its victory.

Timpview 67, Kearns 31

No. 3 Timpview dominated No. 14 Kearns 67-31, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. The Thunderbirds (18-5) built an early lead, outscoring the Cougars (14-10) 22-2 in the first quarter. Callen Tollestrup led Timpview with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kaden Stark topped Kearns with eight points. Timpview’s relentless offense, highlighted by a 24-point third quarter, secured the decisive victory.

Alta 51, Viewmont 48

Alta, seeded No. 6, narrowly edged out No. 11 Viewmont with a 51-48 victory in the 5A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Dash Reiser led the Hawks (17-6) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Matt McKea added 13 points. For the Vikings (15-10), Jacob Jeppesen and Drezdon Jensen each scored 13 points. Viewmont’s strong second quarter closed the gap, but Alta maintained their lead to secure the win.

