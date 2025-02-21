6A Playoffs

Layton 73, Syracuse 57

No. 3 Layton defeated No. 14 Syracuse 73-57 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, earning a spot in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Karter Miller led the Lancers (19-4) with 32 points, including six 3-pointers, while Chase Randall contributed 12 points with four 3-pointers. Syracuse (11-12) saw Bradlee Trejo score 22 points with five 3-pointers, but Layton’s early lead was maintained throughout the game.

Lone Peak 55, Skyridge 44

Lone Peak, the sixth seed, defeated No. 11 Skyridge 55-44 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Crew Fotheringham led the Knights (14-8) with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Jordan Kohler scored 26 points for the Falcons (12-11), but it wasn’t enough as Lone Peak outscored Skyridge 15-4 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Westlake 83, Copper Hills 55

No. 7 Westlake defeated No. 10 Copper Hills 83-55 in the 6A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Westlake (16-7) gained momentum by outscoring Copper Hills 26-8 in the third quarter. Symon Sua led the Thunder with 19 points and three 3-pointers, while Graydin Anderson added 16 points and three 3-pointers. Daxten Nelson was the top scorer for Copper Hills (12-11) with 13 points and four 3-pointers.

Davis 65, American Fork 63

No. 2 seed Davis outlasted No. 15 seed American Fork 65-63 in double overtime to advance to the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Bode Sparrow led Davis (20-3) with 19 points, while Coleman Atwater added 18 points, including three 3-pointers. American Fork (8-16) was paced by Bryce Mella, who scored 22 points. The Darts overcame an early fourth-quarter deficit by outscoring the Cavemen 15-11 in the period to force the extra frames.

Lehi 73, Weber 48

Lehi defeated Weber 73-48 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah. The Pioneers (13-9) used a strong second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-6, to create a sizable halftime lead. Lehi’s Ashton Shewell and Easton Hawkins each scored 19 points, while Weber’s Ryder Howe led his team with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Weber’s season ends with a record of 14-9.

Herriman 75, Riverton 53

Top-seeded Herriman cruised past No. 16 Riverton 75-53 to advance to the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Herriman’s Carlo Mulford led all scorers with 28 points, including two 3-pointers also reaching 1000 points this season. For Riverton (8-16), Blake Robbins scored 19 points, also hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Herriman (21-2) pulled away decisively in the fourth quarter, outscoring Riverton 30-17.

Bingham 71, Pleasant Grove 62

Bingham defeated Pleasant Grove 71-62 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals next week at the University of Utah. Bingham (16-7) outscored Pleasant Grove 20-13 in the first quarter to establish an early lead. Trey Driggs led the Miners with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brayden Ericson added 12. For Pleasant Grove (10-13), Hudson Guthrie scored a game-high 20 points with four 3-pointers.

Corner Canyon 65, Mountain Ridge 45

Corner Canyon, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 13 Mountain Ridge 65-45 in the second round of the 6A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. A strong first quarter performance outscoring the Sentinels 23-13 set the tone for the Chargers for the rest of the game. Noah Bendinger led the Chargers with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Landon Blackwell tallied 18 points for the Sentinels (11-11), contributing their highest individual score. The Chargers improved to 16-7 with the win.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful 69, Woods Cross 50

No. 5 Bountiful defeated No. 12 Woods Cross 69-50 to advance to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Bountiful (19-4) led by three in the first quarter and extended the gap with a 19-13 second quarter. Charlie Smith led the Redhawks with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Elliot Bendinger scored 14 points for Woods Cross (14-10).

Highland 62, Cyprus 52

No. 4 Highland defeated No. 13 Cyprus 62-52 in the 5A second round, securing a spot in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Jack Anderton led Highland (20-3) with 23 points and six 3-pointers. Beckham Bayles scored 27 points and made four 3-pointers for Cyprus (15-9), but Highland pulled away for good by outscoring Cyprus 19-16 in the third quarter. Bodie Dodge contributed 12 points for Highland, while Alen Hadzialijagic added 10 points for Cyprus.

Orem 69, Maple Mountain 39

Top-seeded Orem surged past No. 16 Maple Mountain 69-39, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Orem (20-3) opened a decisive lead with a 21-7 first quarter. Chance Dastrup led the Tigers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Ryker Mikkelsen added 15 points and two 3-pointers. Nash Jackson led the Golden Eagles (10-14) with 12 points and two 3-pointers.

Brighton 69, Juan Diego 60

Brighton upset No. 8 seed Juan Diego 69-60 in the 5A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah. Bradley Easton led the Bengals (14-10) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Case Beames added 17 points with three 3-pointers. Despite Stockton Young’s 21-point performance, Juan Diego (18-5) couldn’t recover after Brighton outscored them 23-15 in the final quarter.

Olympus 66, Wasatch 49

No. 2 seed Olympus overpowered No. 15 Wasatch 66-49 in the 5A second round, securing a place in the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Olympus (21-3) took control by outscoring Wasatch (11-14) 21-14 in the third quarter. Gavin Lowe led the Titans with 20 points, while Caden Jackson and Davian Lazarus each contributed four 3-pointers. For Wasatch, Nate Hinckley led with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Springville 71, Skyline 47

No. 7 Springville dominated No. 10 Skyline 71-47, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Andrew Miller led the Red Devils (16-7) with 24 points, while Jamyn Sondrup and Swift Hall both contributed 14. Cameron Wilson paced Skyline (13-11) with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Springville broke open the game in the third quarter, outscoring Skyline 25-8 to secure its victory.

Timpview 67, Kearns 31

No. 3 Timpview dominated No. 14 Kearns 67-31, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. The Thunderbirds (18-5) built an early lead, outscoring the Cougars (14-10) 22-2 in the first quarter. Callen Tollestrup led Timpview with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kaden Stark topped Kearns with eight points. Timpview’s relentless offense, highlighted by a 24-point third quarter, secured the decisive victory.

Alta 51, Viewmont 48

Alta, seeded No. 6, narrowly edged out No. 11 Viewmont with a 51-48 victory in the 5A second round, advancing to the quarterfinals at the University of Utah next week. Dash Reiser led the Hawks (17-6) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Matt McKea added 13 points. For the Vikings (15-10), Jacob Jeppesen and Drezdon Jensen each scored 13 points. Viewmont’s strong second quarter closed the gap, but Alta maintained their lead to secure the win.