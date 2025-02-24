BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) celebrates his basket against the Arizona Wildcats during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

After one of the most exciting weeks in program history, BYU basketball is ranked once again.

The Cougars have jumped up to No. 25 in Monday’s latest AP top 25 poll following a pair of ranked victories over No. 23 Kansas and No. 19 Arizona last week.

BYU is now ranked for both the first time this season and first time under Kevin Young.

The Cougars hadn’t received a single vote in the poll since Dec. 2, but now find themselves validated for their recent success with a spot among the best teams in the country.

This is the 155th week in which BYU has been ranked in the AP poll. The highest ranking for the program came in both 1988 and 2011, when the Cougars were slotted at No. 3 at one point in each campaign.

BYU is one of five Big 12 teams listed in this week’s poll, joining No. 4 Houston, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 22 Arizona. Kansas fell out of the top 25 but still received 25 points from voters.

As for other local teams, Utah State — currently 24-4 on the season and a half game back of the top spot in the Mountain West standings — received one vote in the poll.

BYU will look to climb the rankings even further as it faces Arizona State on the road Wednesday before heading back home to Provo for a Saturday matchup with West Virginia.