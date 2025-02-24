The Spanish Fork Dons celebrate a run during the 5A softball state championship against the Springville Red Devils at the Miller Park Complex in Provo, on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The start of the 2025 high school softball is just seven days away, and preseason expectations are for all five defending state champs to pick up where they left off.

When the season begins March 3, all five defending champs will open the season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings — Riverton (6A), Spanish Fork (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Grantsville (3A) and Enterprise (2A).

Three of the five return their ace — Riverton, Ridgeline and Grantsville — which gives them a decided advantage over the rest of their classification heading into the season.

In 6A, Riverton opens the season ranked No. 1 after winning 27 games a year ago. Ace pitcher Peyton Sanchez accounted for 22 of those wins with a 3.33 ERA. She’ll be back for her junior season, as will fellow all-state corner infield Maggie Hamblin, who smashed 13 home runs and 50 RBIs last year.

Herriman checks in at No. 2 in the preseason 6A rankings as it returns two first team all-staters, Tanzie Smith and McKenzie Quintero.

In 5A, Spanish Fork was pegged as the favorite despite graduating the bulk of its offense and all of its varsity innings from a year ago. The depth of the program will be tested this year without much varsity experience returning for the four-time state champs.

The top returning player for Spanish Fork is shortstop Jade Romero, a two-time first team all-stater.

“With only a few players returning from last season’s championship team, the spotlight shines on Jade Romero, our sole senior. Known for her leadership, Jade is ready to guide the team to new successes,” said Spanish Fork coach Natalie Jarvis.

Springville took Spanish Fork to a Game 3 in the 5A state championship series last year will open the season ranked No. 2 in 5A. Like Spanish Fork, it also graduated its top two pitchers.

In 4A, returning experience in the circle isn’t a problem and won’t be for several years to come for preseason No. 1 Ridgeline.

Ace pitcher Brielle Gardiner, last year’s Ms. Softball recipient as a freshman, is back for the Riverhawks after going 27-1 with a 0.776 ERA last season.

Anne Wallace, a University of Texas signee, also returns as she’s slugged 45 career home runs and driven in 128 career RBIs.

The battery mates are a lethal 1-2 punch both offensively and defensively for Ridgeline.

Desert Hills checks in at No. 2 in 4A led by the return of ace pitcher Lulu West.

In 3A, Grantsville returns the 3A Player of the Year, Elise Smith, along with three first teamers, Payton Bytheway, Hayden Bytheway and Eden Ressel. The quartet is a great foundation to build on as Grantsville chases a three-peat.

Emery, last year’s 3A runner-up, was voted second by the coaches in the preseason rankings.

Defending 2A champ Enterprise graduated its ace and three of its top run producers from a year ago, but there’s depth in the wing for the program to turn to. Kynlee Reber went 7-0 with 42 strikeouts as a sophomore last year and she figures to get the bulk of the innings this year for the preseason favorite.

South Sevier returns eight contributors from last year’s 2A squad and was tabbed as the preseason No. 2 in 2A.

Riverton Silverwolves pitcher Peyton Sanchez (25) pitches during the 6A softball state championship against the Bingham Miners at the Miller Park Complex in Provo, on Friday, May 24, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Deseret News preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2024 record)

Riverton (27-5) Herriman (23-6) Bingham (23-7) Pleasant Grove (23-8) Skyridge (7-16)

Class 5A

Team (2024 record)

Spanish Fork (30-3) Springville (27-7) Bountiful (27-5) Salem Hills (21-9) Box Elder (24-6)

Class 4A

Team (2024 record)

Ridgeline (30-1) Desert Hills (25-6) Bear River (18-10) Cedar City (21-8) Snow Canyon (19-9)

Class 3A

Team (2024 record)

Grantsville (18-10) Emery (22-7) North Sanpete (20-10) Morgan (18-10) Carbon (20-12)

Class 2A

Team (2024 record)