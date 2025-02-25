Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) compete for possession of the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard knows a thing or two about shooting pucks. The 19-year-old is widely hailed as one of the best snipers in the NHL for his ability to drag and shoot, changing the angle at the last second.

And even he thinks Utah Hockey Club forward Dylan Guenther’s shot is one of the best in the world.

“He’s probably got the best one-timer I’ve seen up close,” Bedard said.

That’s high praise, considering that Bedard and the Blackhawks faced renowned sniper Auston Matthews on Sunday.

Guenther and Bedard won gold together at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where the two of them, along with Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven, formed perhaps the most dominant all-Western-Canadian line of all time.

“He just gets it off so quick,” Bedard said. “His one-timer, his quick release — It’s pretty to watch. It’s just so effortless.”

Bedard, who went on to be selected first overall in the NHL draft a few months after that World Juniors tournament, amassed nine goals and 23 points in seven games with Guenther on his wing. Guenther tallied seven goals and 10 points in the same number of games.

Bedard also had high praise for Utah HC forward Logan Cooley, who faced that pair as a member of Team USA at the same World Juniors tournament.

“Creativity and skillset and hockey IQ are a few things that he thrives in,” Bedard said of Cooley. “He’s a fun player to watch and makes a lot of smart plays.”

Guenther and Cooley are starting to take the reins as Utah’s top players. They were the lone goal scorers in UHC’s 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and they’re both among the team’s top four in points, despite both of them having missed significant time with injuries.

Both players have also taken on bigger defensive roles this season — especially Cooley, who now takes regular turns on the penalty kill.

Bedard will face Guenther and Cooley Tuesday evening as the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head with the Utah Hockey Club.