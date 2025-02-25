BYU Cougars players huddle around center Fousseyni Traore (45) during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

The NCAA Tournament is just three weeks away, and the Beehive State should be well represented in the field.

BYU and Utah State are each slated to earn at-large bids for the big dance, while Utah Valley currently sits atop the WAC standings and could make its first-ever tournament appearance by claiming the conference championship.

The majority of current bracket projections have both the Cougars and Aggies hovering between No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, which could lead to a unique outcome — the longtime in-state rivals playing each other in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

Such a matchup has occurred once before, when BYU defeated Utah State 91-82 back in 1971. A 2025 rematch would certainly be compelling television.

Here’s a look at where the local teams are currently projected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah State and Utah Valley?

ESPN

BYU: No. 8 seed vs. Utah State in the first round, San Francisco subregional

Utah State: No. 9 seed vs. BYU in the first round, San Francisco subregional

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed vs. Texas Tech in the first round, Denver subregional

No. 14 seed vs. Texas Tech in the first round, Denver subregional Best matchup: Clearly BYU/Utah State. Not only would the basketball itself be highly entertaining, but it would be one of the most memorable sports moments in state history.

CBS Sports

BYU: No. 10 seed vs. UCLA in the first round, Wichita subregional

Utah State: No. 8 seed vs. Vanderbilt in the first round, Raleigh subregional

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed vs. Iowa State in the first round, Milwaukee subregional

No. 14 seed vs. Iowa State in the first round, Milwaukee subregional Best matchup: BYU/UCLA. Fans will remember when the Cougars were upset by the underdog, Final Four-bound Bruins in 2021. Revenge on UCLA would be a fitting way for BYU to capture its first tournament victory in more than a decade.

USA Today

BYU: No. 8 seed vs. Vanderbilt in the first round, Newark subregional

Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Nebraska in the first round, Milwaukee subregional

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed vs. Kentucky in the first round, Denver subregional

No. 14 seed vs. Kentucky in the first round, Denver subregional Best matchup: Utah Valley/Kentucky. Mark Pope looking for his first-ever tournament win as a head coach against his former program. Utah Valley looking for its first-ever tournament win against its former head coach. A grudge match for the ages!

The Athletic

BYU: No. 9 seed vs. UConn in the first round, Raleigh subregional

Utah State: No. 8 seed vs. Gonzaga in the first round, Lexington subregional

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed vs. Arizona in the first round, Denver subregional

No. 14 seed vs. Arizona in the first round, Denver subregional Best matchup: BYU/UConn. The Cougars have not defeated a single digit seed in the tournament since 1991. Taking down the two-time defending champion Huskies would be a rewarding way to finally end that streak.

The Washington Post

BYU: No. 9 seed vs. Illinois in the first round, Lexington subregional

Utah State: No. 8 seed vs. UConn in the first round, Raleigh subregional

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed vs. Texas A&M in the first round, Denver subregional

No. 14 seed vs. Texas A&M in the first round, Denver subregional Best matchup: Utah State/UConn. Jerrod Calhoun has already proven to be a home run hire for the Aggies, but beating Dan Hurley would make it feel like more of a grand slam.

Team Rankings

BYU: No. 8 seed

Utah State: No. 9 seed

Utah Valley: No. 14 seed

When is Selection Sunday?

This year’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16. The selection show announcing the 68-team field will be televised at 4 p.m. MST on CBS.

The 2025 tournament will begin with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18 and 19, then first and second round games will be played from March 20-23.

The Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on April 5 and 7.