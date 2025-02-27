BYU opens spring practice Thursday, less than six weeks after receiving their No. 13 national ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll from 2024. Most of the 11-2 team is back, including quarterback Jake Retzlaff, receiver Chase Roberts, running back LJ Martin and the linebacker trio of Jack Kelly, Harrison Taggart and Isaiah Glasker.

There is less mystery around the position groups as there has ever been and while that appears as an obvious strength, it can also create a challenge.

“I think the biggest thing that separated BYU last year from 2023 was how badly they wanted it. They were determined to prove everybody wrong,” Jeff Hansen, 247Sports.com and CougarInsider.com, told the “Y’s Guys” podcast this week. “How do you stay motivated when you were 11-2 and 13th in the country?”

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Hansen believes the Cougars must focus on what they didn’t do, as opposed to what they did during their second season in the Big 12.

“I think the recipe is right there. You didn’t make it to the Big 12 championship game. You shouldn’t have ever been in the situation (where) you needed a tie-breaker rule. You had the opportunity there and it didn’t happen,” Hansen said. “You didn’t make the playoff. You were one of the first four out. If you are one of the first four out of the NCAA Tournament in basketball, that’s going to motivate you all offseason long.”

Stay hungry

Sitake played to BYU’s low expectations just as Beethoven directed a symphony. He hit the right notes with the right players at just the right time — and they responded by performing at a level that stunned the country, climbing as high as No. 7 in the polls.

“The biggest thing Kalani and this coaching staff have got to figure out is a way to keep this team hungry at every position group. That’s going to be the biggest difference,” Hansen said. “That hunger, that motivation, that intrinsic something that gets somebody going, that’s what’s going to allow the quarterbacks to get better. If McKay Hillstead is determined to play a bigger role on the roster this year, he’s going to push Jake Retzlaff to get better.”

The Cougars will scatter spring practices starting Thursday through March 29 with the season opener not until Aug. 30 against Portland State.

“It’s February. The offseason is long. You have to do something in spring ball to light a fire under these guys so that they are self-motivated throughout the summer,” Hansen said. “That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Recruiting edge

McKay Madsen’s debut is still two years away, but signing the four-star running back from Fresno could pay off long before he gets to campus.

“With the guys that BYU is recruiting, four-star teammates are kind of a prerequisite. It’s something you have to have to get in the conversation,” Hansen said. “Take a guy like (five-star QB) Ryder Lyons. He’s got the big dogs of the big dogs coming after him. The fact that BYU is in the conversation, and a really prominent part of the conversation, for a guy like Ryder or (four-star tight end) Brock Harris, says these recruits are looking at what BYU is doing, what Kalani is doing, and they have a lot of respect for it, so BYU is hanging around these recruiting battles where four or five years ago, they weren’t.”

Madsen capped the Cougars' highest rated recruiting class in program history.

“It’s a big deal to continue to land guys like McKay Madsen,” Hansen said. “Is he going to be the reason that Ryder Lyons is coming to BYU? No, probably not, but without a guy like Madsen, and guys like that in the pipeline, then BYU is not in the conversation.”

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.

Jeff Hansen’s top 5 impact players for 2025