This could be one of the deepest defensive line drafts in recent NFL history, and Tyler Batty hopes to be one of those players to hear his name called this April.

BYU’s five-year contributor, All-Big 12 performer and team captain took part in Thursday’s NFL Combine action as one of 34 defensive ends to be invited this year.

Here’s how Batty fared in each drill and how he ranked among other players at his position:

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds (16th among defensive ends).

4.78 seconds (16th among defensive ends). Vertical jump: 34 inches (11th).

34 inches (11th). Broad jump: 10 feet (11th).

10 feet (11th). 3-cone drill: 7.21 seconds (fifth).

7.21 seconds (fifth). 20-yard shuttle: 4.54 seconds (sixth).

What are analysts saying about Tyler Batty as a draft prospect?

“Batty has played standing on occasion, but he will be a 4-3, strong-side defensive end in the NFL,” wrote NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “He’s densely muscled and plays with consistent aggression at the point. He hustles in pursuit, too. He has some snap in his initial punch but lacks the length and twitch quickness to get away from blocks quickly and will succumb to power from tackles.

“He creates pressure with hops and euro-steps to gain ground. He has strong hands to discard the punch but won’t beat most pro tackles with speed or power. He’s an older rookie and an effort player, but it’s not clear if he’ll have the physical gifts or skill level to become a ‘make it’ prospect.”

Tyler Batty’s career at BYU

Batty appeared in 55 games across five seasons with the Cougars, making 45 starts at defensive end.

He compiled 224 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Additionally, Batty had 143 quarterback pressures, leading all BYU defenders each season from 2021-24.

For his efforts, Batty earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and was named to the Second Team in 2023.