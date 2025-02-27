The Bryce Valley boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Milford in the 1A state quarterfinals Friday afternoon at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

The 53-48 win sets Bryce Valley up to play against Panguitch or Tintic in the semifinals.

“We have a really talented team,” said coach Gary Syrett. “We’ve had periods of time where we just have played well and I felt like we’re playing better in this tournament. We’re a resilient team.”

Milford took over the lead in the first period as Sadler Barns dropped in back-to-back buckets. Barnes would be a force throughout the game, as he totaled 22 points for the Tigers.

By the half, Milford’s boys built up a 31-18 edge.

“We went into our trap,” Syrett said. He said they weren’t sure the halfcourt trap would work, but they were able to pull it off as Bryce Valley launched a balanced scoring attack.

Bryce Valley’s boys were able to score 13-unanswered points in the third quarter, with contributions from Luke Andrus, Zaren Roberts and Cooper Owens. It was enough to knot the game at 35-all with 1:53 left in the period.

Andrus hit another pair from the foul line, and Antonio Moreno put in a layup as the buzzer sounded, securing a 39-37 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

Bryce Valley was able to sustain its lead through the rest of the game. A 3-pointer from Milford’s Boston Sullivan closed the gap to one point, but Milford wasn’t able to take the reigns of the game back.

Andrus led the scoring effort for Bryce Valley, netting 14 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 9.3 seconds left in the game to cement the win. Rustyn Chynoweth added 11 points to Bryce Valley’s total, followed by Roberts wth 10.

“They are talented enough to be most anybody when they play hard,” Syrett said. “This was a fun game.”

Bryce Valley’s Mustangs came into the tournament with the 11th seed, and were able to take down the number three seed in Milford. Next they’re set to take on the number two seed — Panguitch — Friday at 8:30 p.m.

“We’ve played Panguitch twice this season and lost both times,” Syrett said. “We just have to keep fighting and stay dialed in. That’s the biggest thing. We just got to compete for 32 minutes and see where it goes.”