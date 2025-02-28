The Rich Rebels came out of a triple overtime slugfest with Tabiona in the 1A state semifinals with an 81-68 win Friday night.

While the game could be considered an instant classic, for Rebels coach Lex Cornia it was as emotional of an experience as one could have on a basketball court.

“We really had a sixth man out there with us tonight,” Cornia said.

As the team has played in this tournament, each member has worn a black band on its uniform bearing the name of Daniel Smith, a standout player on the squad who passed away from an unexpected illness on Feb. 14, leaving his team, coaches and community in mourning.

“Daniel was with us tonight,” Cornia said. “The state tournament games are the first we’ve played without him and the last game we played with him was against Tabby. We we still had him with us.”

The game started as Rich opened a 16-10 lead in the first period, and the Rebels continued to control the game through the half and into the third quarter.

That’s when Tabiona’s Bryson Fabrizio spurred on a 12-3 run that allowed the Tigers to claim their first lead of the game. The lead would change four times in the third period, which ended in a 39-all knot.

The stalemate continued through the final eight minutes of regulation play as both teams racked up points, and fouls. In the first bonus period, Tabiona’s Cayse Thomas drained a 3-pointer off the left side with less than 30 seconds to go.

Rich’s Scott Carter countered with one a few seconds later, knotting the game again and sending into double overtime.

The second bonus period was more of the same, but this time it was Tabiona’s Dallin Park who kept the game in a tie with a jumper and two clutch free-throws.

Finally, it was as if Rich’s Ridge Lundgren had enough and decided to end it. He went on a one-man 10-point scoring spree in the third overtime, securing the Rebels’ biggest lead of the game, which was enough to keep Tabiona from catching up again.

Lundgren ended the game with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Drake Weston totaled 21 points, followed by Ryker Hoffman who hit three 3-pointers on his way to 19 points for the Rebels.

Tabiona had four players score in double figures, including Fabrizio with 22, Gavin Rhoades with 16, Dalton Giles with 12 and Dallin Park with 10.

Rhoades also pulled down a game high 19 boards.

“That’s one of those games you never forget in your entire life,” Cornia said. “It’s just a privilege to be on the floor with Tabby. With the way we played each other, it had to go to that. Hats off to their guys and their staff. I’m so proud of my guys.”

The 1A championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Richfield.