Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) puts up a shot during a NCAA mens basketball game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Josh Eilert got his first victory as Utah’s interim coach, as the Runnin’ Utes beat Arizona State 99-73 Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.

That snapped a two-game losing streak for Utah, which has gone through an emotional week after head coach Craig Smith was fired Monday.

3 takeaways

Arizona State had no answer for Utah in the paint. With freshman forward Jayden Quaintance out with a right knee injury — he was one of several absences for the short-handed Sun Devils — Arizona State struggled to keep up with Utes in the paint.

That was led by a 25-point effort from Ezra Ausar, who not only shot 7 of 10 from the floor but 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Utes ended up outscoring Arizona State 48-20 in the paint and owned a 40-29 edge on the boards.

Utah tightened up its defense in the second half as it pulled away. Going into halftime, Arizona State led 43-41 as both teams shot over 55% in the opening half.

Utah, though, used a 16-2 second-half run to pull away and held the shorthanded Sun Devils to 29% shooting in the second half, while shooting 55.9%.

Keanu Dawes and Mason Madsen led the bench effort. As he’s prone to do, Keanu Dawes again had a standout performance off the bench.

He ended up with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Mason Madsen, meanwhile, added 13 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers as Utah made 8 of 14 3s after halftime.

What’s next

The Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) will stay in Salt Lake City for their home finale against West Virginia Tuesday (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+) at the Huntsman Center.

The Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) played at BYU later Saturday.