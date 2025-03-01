Josh Eilert got his first victory as Utah’s interim coach, as the Runnin’ Utes beat Arizona State 99-73 Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.
That snapped a two-game losing streak for Utah, which has gone through an emotional week after head coach Craig Smith was fired Monday.
3 takeaways
Arizona State had no answer for Utah in the paint. With freshman forward Jayden Quaintance out with a right knee injury — he was one of several absences for the short-handed Sun Devils — Arizona State struggled to keep up with Utes in the paint.
That was led by a 25-point effort from Ezra Ausar, who not only shot 7 of 10 from the floor but 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.
The Utes ended up outscoring Arizona State 48-20 in the paint and owned a 40-29 edge on the boards.
Utah tightened up its defense in the second half as it pulled away. Going into halftime, Arizona State led 43-41 as both teams shot over 55% in the opening half.
Utah, though, used a 16-2 second-half run to pull away and held the shorthanded Sun Devils to 29% shooting in the second half, while shooting 55.9%.
Keanu Dawes and Mason Madsen led the bench effort. As he’s prone to do, Keanu Dawes again had a standout performance off the bench.
He ended up with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Mason Madsen, meanwhile, added 13 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers as Utah made 8 of 14 3s after halftime.
What’s next
The Utes (16-13, 8-10 Big 12) will stay in Salt Lake City for their home finale against West Virginia Tuesday (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+) at the Huntsman Center.
The Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) played at BYU later Saturday.