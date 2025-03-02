New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) goes up to take a shot against Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

It came as no surprise that five of the Utah Jazz’s six highest scorers were in street clothes on Sunday night. After all, the New Orleans Pelicans are a team the Jazz are competing with to see who can rack up the most losses by the end of the season.

But Jazz head coach Will Hardy is not the tank-master. It’s his job to steer the ship, no matter what crew is available.

So when he has the chance to dole out huge minutes to players who don’t often get those minutes, he expects those players to firmly grab hold of the opportunity and prove that they are deserving of more.

Unfortunately, that’s not what happened on Sunday at the Delta Center in the Jazz’s 128-121 loss to the Pelicans.

1 of 21 Utah Jazz players gather before an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) jumps up to shoot a basket during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) jumps up to take a shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) prepares to make a shot during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fight for possession of the ball during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer as New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) misses a free throw during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 21 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) smiles before an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 21 Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy speaks during a timeout during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) motions to teammates during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 21 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) guards New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) expresses pain after falling during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer after the Utah Jazz scored during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) loses control of the ball during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives the ball to the basket during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fight for possession of the ball during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) goes up to take a shot against Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) passes the ball while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown (00) jumps up to take a shot during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Seventy-six points in the paint is unacceptable, I don’t care who plays in the game,” Hardy said. “In the first half, they scored 36 points on layups and only shot four free throws. ... It’s a moment of refocusing for everybody that wants to play more. Because everybody wants to play more, and then you get a chance to do it, and you go out there and you don’t execute, and that’s frustrating.”

Notably, Zion Williamson finished with 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting and former Jazzman Kelly Olynyk finished with a team-high 26 points for New Orleans, and both players had a pretty easy time of reaching those point totals.

Rookie Kyle Filipowski was neither strong enough nor familiar enough to handle Williamson on his own and received little-to-no help in guarding the Pelicans' best player.

When Brice Sensabaugh was given the tough assignment of guarding Willaimson, he didn’t add any more resistance. Both players were playing way too low and then got bullied and paid for their positional mistakes.

Then, when Olynyk had the ball, it seemed that there wasn’t nearly enough respect given to the 12-year veteran, who has an incredibly versatile offensive game that Jazz players and their fans are familiar with.

“Kelly, who I love, was Wilt Chamberlain for a minute, just ducking in on every play, getting a layup. It’s unacceptable,” Hardy said. “There’s no words to describe some of those plays. I don’t mean that in a way to slight K.O., but there’s no way that he should be dominating the paint like he did early in the game. You have to come to the games desperate. You have to come to the games with the respect of your opponent.”

One of the lone bright defensive spots of the night came from two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe, who was by far the Jazz’s best defender against Williamson and was clawing to help on every possession, despite his lack of time spent with the Jazz and his shortcomings when it comes to understanding everything the team does schematically.

“You want more opportunity, and so you have to be ready when you get it. I don’t expect every shot to go in. I don’t expect our basketball skills to be perfect at all times,” Hardy said. “But I do expect this job to be treated with the respect that it deserves. And I love all the guys in the locker room. They’re human beings. It wasn’t their best night. But the frustrating part is that there’s so much opportunity on our team right now ... and that opportunity needs to be met with the desperation that it deserves, because the NBA will stop for no one.”