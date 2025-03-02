New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fight for possession of the ball during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

As the 97th Academy Awards were underway on Sunday night, with Oscars being doled out to the the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, there was another Oscar in Salt Lake City that was shining.

Oscar Tshiebwe — a Utah Jazz player on a two-way contract who has made his name in the G League as an other-worldly rebounder and one of the most cheerful and delightful people to be around — had the best game of his young career on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz were incredibly shorthanded on Sunday night, playing without five of their six top scorers, and although there were a lot of defensive issues that Jazz head coach Will Hardy took issue with, he made a point to say that there was a bright spot in the Jazz’s 128-121 loss

“Oscar deserves a shout out,” Hardy said. “He played incredibly hard and gave our team a really big lift. I thought he guarded Zion (Williamson) very well. His strength really showed up in those moments.”

1 of 21 Utah Jazz players gather before an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) jumps up to shoot a basket during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) jumps up to take a shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 21 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) prepares to make a shot during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fight for possession of the ball during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer as New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) misses a free throw during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 21 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) smiles before an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 21 Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy speaks during a timeout during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) motions to teammates during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 21 Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) guards New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) expresses pain after falling during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer after the Utah Jazz scored during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) loses control of the ball during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 21 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives the ball to the basket during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) fight for possession of the ball during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 21 Utah Jazz fans cheer during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) goes up to take a shot against Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) passes the ball while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during an NBA game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 21 New Orleans Pelicans forward Bruce Brown (00) jumps up to take a shot during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

It wasn’t the easiest assignment for Tshiebwe, playing in just his 13th NBA game and tasked with guarding someone as physically imposing as Williamson. But Tshiebwe has slowly been improving in his time with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the SLC Stars, and gaining confidence along the way.

“He’s a beast,” Tshiebwe said of Williamson. “When he’s attacking me, I was like, I definitely need help. But I’m big too. Sometimes I forget that I’m big and strong. But when you see Zion, and you see how he’s bullying a lot of people, your mind is thinking different. But I feel like I did good on him little bit.”

Tshiebwe, who is averaging 16.5 points and 17.5 rebounds per game in the G League regular season, said that he is still trying to find his voice as a communicator, even mentioning that his college coaches use to tell him that they were shocked that such a quiet voice was coming out of such a large body.

Related Zion Williamson and Kelly Olynyk combine for 50 in Pelicans win over Jazz

“Oscar, he has a really tough job, because he’s not with us much, and he does such a great job with the Stars, and there’s a lot of common language that we use with the Stars, but there are a few differences,” Hardy said. “I think ultimately for him to get way more comfortable being our lead communicator on defense, he would need to be with us for an extended period of time. I don’t want to be overly critical of that. I think Oscar does an amazing job of going back and forth. And he gets thrown in the rotation tonight and gets 21 minutes and I thought he handled himself great.”

It was the most minutes that Thshiebwe has played on an NBA court and it was his most productive NBA game. He finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds while committing just one foul.

It really was Oscar night, in every sense of the phrase.