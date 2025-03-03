BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) celebrates after center Fousseyni Traore (45) scored a basket despite a West Virginia Mountaineers foul and earned a trip to the line to take foul shots during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

BYU is red-hot and climbing the national rankings.

The Cougars have jumped up to No. 23 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll following a pair of victories over Arizona State and West Virginia, which extended their winning streak to six straight games.

BYU is one of five Big 12 teams listed in this week’s poll, joining No. 3 Houston, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Iowa State and No. 24 Arizona.

Kansas remains outside of the top 25 and received just five points from voters.

In the advanced metrics, the Cougars are currently ranked No. 26 in NET and No. 25 in KenPom.

This is the 156th week in which BYU has been ranked in the AP poll. The highest ranking for the program came in both 1988 and 2011, when the Cougars were slotted at No. 3 at one point in each campaign.

Now in the final week of the regular season, BYU will head on the road to face No. 10 Iowa State Tuesday before returning home for a Senior Night showdown against rival Utah Saturday at the Marriott Center.

Tuesday’s clash with the Cyclones holds a great deal of importance.

If the Cougars can win in Ames and take care of business Saturday against the Runnin’ Utes, BYU would clinch the No. 4 seed and a valuable double-bye in the Big 12 Conference tournament.