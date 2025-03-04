BYU forward Richie Saunders walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BYU just won its seventh consecutive game in just about the wildest possible fashion.

Tuesday night at No. 10 Iowa State, the 23rd-ranked Cougars didn’t score until nearly seven minutes into the contest, went on a tear to lead by 21 in the second half, collapsed late and then ultimately pulled out the victory in double overtime.

It was, without a doubt, one of the most memorable games of the season in all of college basketball.

Social media was buzzing after BYU stunned the Cyclones. Here are some of the most notable reactions.