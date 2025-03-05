Ridgeline players celebrate a goal against Green Canyon in the semifinals of the boys high school 4A soccer championship at Zions Bank Field in Herriman on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys soccer season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys soccer coaches in 4A this year: Mike Raffael (Mountain View), Chuy Acevedo (Timpanogos), Zach Murray (Cedar City), Connor Brown (Hurricane), Alicia Parker (Bear River) and Jason Grunander (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Uintah Utes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kinnon Oldaker (seventh year)

2024 record: 11-6 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Green Canyon, 5-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jair Perry, F, Sr.

Trevor Reynolds, MF, Sr.

Paul Sturko, MF, Sr.

Christian Candelas, F, Sr.

Kaleb Billings, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Dace Johnson, D, Sr.

Caleb Batty, D, Sr.

Kaylum Bassett, M, So.

Coach comment: “We return most of our midfield and forwards from last season.”

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chuy Acevedo (first year)

2024 record: 7-8 (first in Region 8 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Mountain View, 3-1, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Lewis Peterson, CB, Jr.

Hyrum Harris, CAM, Sr.

Lucas Turner, CM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jose Miguel Montero, Winger, Sr.

Evan Haderlie, CB, Jr.

Coach comment: “Coming from a region-winning season and a state run that was cut short, my players are hungry to demonstrate what they can do. We have a hardworking squad eager to learn and compete at a high level. Our focus is on building a strong team culture, refining our style of play, and making steady improvements each game. The goal is to be competitive in every match and put ourselves in a position to succeed. I’m looking forward to seeing how this team grows and rises to the challenge this season.”

3. Provo Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jayson Manzanares (fifth year)

2024 record: 8-8 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Green Canyon, 3-2, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Fred Mendez, Fwd, Sr.

Ashton Post, Mid, Sr.

Saxon Gutzman, Def, Sr.

Spencer Shuman, Keeper, Jr.

Jared Cortez, Fwd, Jr.

Hyrum Allen, Def, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Matt Hodges, MID, Jr.

Landon Gutzman, Def, So.

Anthony Haro, Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to competing this year. We have a skilled team with a lot of returning players in key spots.”

4. Mountain View Bruins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Raffael (first year)

2024 record: 7-9 (fifth in Region 8 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ridgeline, 4-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 19 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 20 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Orem Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Luis Herrera (third year)

2024 record: 6-9 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Tooele, 3-1, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.3 gpg (No. 22 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Landon Michaelis, Midfield, Jr.

Ben Bradley, Midfield, Jr.

Alfredo Solorzano, Midfield, Sr.

Max Liechty, Defender, Sr.

Chase Michaelis, Defender, Sr.

Cody Anderson, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Diego Solorzano, Wing, So.

Alex Rodriguez, GK, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the 2025 season.”

6. Payson Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brady Theobald (second year)

2024 record: 2-11 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 18 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.6 gpg (No. 26 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Dixie Flyers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Wilkinson (sixth year)

2024 record: 13-3 (first in Region 9 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Murray, 2-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kimball Carter, F, Sr.

Taylor Kogan, MF, Sr.

Melvin Contreras, MF, Sr.

John Porter, CB, Sr.

James Porter, OB, Sr.

Joe Pasley, OB, Sr.

Mason Randolph, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Pablo Diaz, MF, Sr.

Christopher Beto Terraza, MF, Jr.

Wyatt Woods, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “There are lots of great teams throughout our 4A state class. We should have a very competitive region and we’re excited to compete for the region and state title.”

2. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Isaac Klingonsmith (sixth year)

2024 record: 11-5 (second in Region 9 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ridgeline, 1-0, in the 4A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 3.8 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Bitner Mitchell, F, Sr.

Caden Soto Cox, D, Sr.

Brody Fielding, K, Sr.

Ezekiel Weir, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Austin Lyman, D, Sr.

Jayden Eaton, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “We looked strong and will challenge for the region title. It is looking to be a very good year for the team.”

3. Desert Hills Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Benji Nelson (10th year)

2024 record: 9-7 (fourth in Region 9 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Layton Christian, 2-2 (4-3), in the 4A Quarterfinals

2024 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Bridger Heaton, Midfield

Kayson Davis, Midfield

Copper Clark, Center Back

Aiden Chin, Keeper

Key newcomers:

CJ Westhoff, Midfield

Jay Frazier, Center Back

Max Udy, Forward

Coach comment: “Desert Hills will bring a young but talented group to the pitch.”

4. Snow Canyon Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kendal Nani (second year)

2024 record: 9-6 (third in Region 9 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Desert Hills, 2-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2 gpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Liam Lund, striker

Davis Larsen, defender

Luke Awerkamp, striker

Kevin Lopez, GK

Terek Scholes, GK

Juan Perez, defender

Brandon Perez Toscano, Midfield

Austin Renstrom, Defender

Key newcomers:

Keenan Sandoval, defender

Hudson, Midfield, freshman

Coach comment: “Even though we lost 10 seniors, eight of whom were starters, our rising classmen give us a ton of optimism going into this season.”

5. Pine View Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Woodhouse (second year)

2024 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 9 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 1 gpg (No. 25 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 23 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Andy Prudencio, MF, he was our highest scorer last season, Jr.

Hayden Blaisdell MF, he is a quiet team least that stabilizes every aspect of the game for our team. He also scored two of our most important goals last season, Sr.

Brandon Ayala is a gamer that strengthens of decisive back line, Sr.

Russell Jacobs was an incredible freshman last season in the goal. Though we might need to utilize him in the field a little more this year, So.

Key newcomers:

Chase Tyler is a transfer from another school that seems to have a high ceiling.

Ezekiel Kalamani came to our school from Hawaii last season but came to the program late and improved every game.

Coach comment: “We are returning most of our starting group from last season. They made a lot of improvement throughout last year’s high school season and then through the fall club season with their respective clubs. We are excited by the potential for progress in the program.”

6. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Zach Murray (first year)

2024 record: 5-10 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Mountain Crest, 3-2, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Hurricane Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Connor Brown (first year)

2024 record: 0-13 (seventh in Region 9 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 22 in 4A)

2024 defense: 0 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Dom Alarcon, FW, Sr.

Tyler Beard, CB, Sr.

Caleb Stout, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited about the possibilities this year. This program has struggled for some time, but we’re optimistic about the changes that we’ve made and the opportunity we have to cause some other teams headaches.”

1. Layton Christian Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lucas Almeida (fourth year)

2024 record: 15-2 (first in Region 10 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Murray, 3-2, in the 4A Semifinals

2024 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Murray Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan DeMann (21st year)

2024 record: 15-3 (second in Region 10 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ridgeline, 4-3, in the 4A Championship

2024 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jason Adams, Center, Mid, Sr.

Axel Lopez, Center Back, Jr.

Carlos Nieto Rosales, Striker, Jr.

Preston Lawson, Center Mid, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mikey Martinez, Striker, Jr.

Anthony Guerrera, Center Back, So.

Coach comment: “Hoping to get back to the championship game and win this time.”

3. Jordan Beetdiggers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Jahnke (fifth year)

2024 record: 5-10 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Provo, 3-1, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 20 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kevin Rodea, D, Jr.

Javier Moreno, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

William Bagley, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “The boys and I are excited for year 2 in this region. Lots of talented teams to compete with.”

4. Hillcrest Huskies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Davis (18th year)

2024 record: 7-9 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Dixie, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 21 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jeffery Aguilar Perez, FW, Sr.

Kallin Banza, MF, Jr.

Samuel Rodas, MF, Jr.

Alan Garcia, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ethin Rodriguez, GK, Fr.

Dominick Magana Romero, DF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about our potential for the season.”

5. Park City Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Anthony DiCicco (fourth year)

2024 record: 3-11 (eighth in Region 10 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Uintah, 3-1, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1 gpg (No. 25 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Wilcox (third year)

2024 record: 9-7 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Layton Christian, 7-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 2 gpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Coach comment: “Looking forward to an exciting season.”

7. Stansbury Stallions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jacob Jones (10th year)

2024 record: 3-12 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Snow Canyon, 4-1, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 23 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.3 gpg (No. 25 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Ethan Clegg, Defense, Jr.

Noah Robertson, Forward, Jr.

Hayden Maughan, Midfield, Jr.

Torrington Alder, Defense, Sr.

Skylar Erikson, Forward, Sr.

Kayden Tignor, Forward, Sr.

Will Rawlings, Defense, Jr.

Diego Gonzalez, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Owen Kitchen, Forward, So.

Juan Canon, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of momentum heading into the season. The boys had a great club campaign and come in with high expectations.”

8. Cottonwood Colts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: BryLee Harvest (fourth year)

2024 record: 5-11 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs, 5-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 24 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Parker Evans, FWD, Sr.

Rogelio Hernandez, MID, Sr.

James Vaughan, FWD, Sr.

Twana Kergaye, DEF, Sr.

Kabali Kangeta, FWD, Sr.

Remy Mwene, MID, Sr.

Nuno Rocha, MID, So.

Key newcomers:

Jonah Benns, DEF, Sr.

Jancarlo Licona, Vera, FWD, Fr.

Alfredo Cardenas, DEF, Fr.

Andreas Katsanevas, FWD, So.

John Vaughan, DEF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This season will be one filled of great opportunity. The opportunity for players to emerge from the shadows, the opportunity for the seasoned players to lead, and the opportunity to welcome in a new era graduating a large senior class. We are hopeful to improve off last season’s postseason run with a blend of promising talent and experienced veterans. I’m excited to be part of a new journey with the program, the players are energized to make their mark on this year’s team.”

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kirt Sadler (third year)

2024 record: 12-5 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Ridgeline, 3-2, in the 4A Semifinals

2024 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Gage Sorensen, GK, Sr.

Mason Sadler, MF, Sr.

Colby Knight, FWD, Sr.

Cannon Clark, MF, Jr.

Luke WHITBY, DF, Jr.

Jace McBride, DF, Jr.

Stockton Ascroft, FWD, So.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Steed, FWD, Sr.

Jacob Chadwick, FWD, Sr.

Aaron Stevens, DF, Jr.

Jaxon Porter, DF, Jr.

Nixon Harris, DF, So.

Casen Thompson, So.

Coach comment: “I am excited for the upcoming season. We are bringing back to 5 returning starter and the 2nd leading scorer in the 4A classification.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Richard Alexander (fourth year)

2024 record: 16-2 (first in Region 11 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2024 postseason: Beat Murray, 4-3, in the 4A Championship

2024 offense: 3.5 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Alto Pirtle

Ivan Leon

Ben Kotter

Coach comment: “Should be another strong season.”

3. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Beus (sixth year)

2024 record: 7-9 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Murray, 4-3, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 21 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Coach comment: “We are hoping to build off last year’s season.”

4. Sky View Bobcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tyler Falslev (third year)

2024 record: 7-8 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Cottonwood, 2-2 (4-1), in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 27 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

5. West Field Longhorns

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Grunander (first year)

First-year school

Key newcomers:

Logan Peterson, striker, Sr.

Ezra Miller, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re a new school so getting good chemistry will be very important for us. We have plenty of good talent and we’re excited to get a new program started here at West Field.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Natalie Norris (seventh year)

2024 record: 10-5 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Uintah, 2-1, in the 4A Second Round

2024 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Casen Adams, Defense, Sr.

Kyonosuke Chikamoto, Midfield, Sr.

Jase Pingree, Forward, So.

Zeke Taylor, Forward, Jr.

Giovani Popoca, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Miles MacNulty, Forward, Jr.

Connor Murray, Defense, Jr.

Quinn Pingree, Defense/Midfield, Fr.

Mason Birch, Defense/Midfield, So.

Caleb Amperez, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for this season, we might not be returning a lot of experience, but we have a really good core of hard workers who are hungry to prove themselves. It will be exciting to see how we all come together.”

7. Bear River Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Alicia Parker (first year)

2024 record: 1-13 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Hillcrest, 3-0, in the 4A First Round

2024 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 27 in 4A)

2024 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.