Wasatch’s Jace Kirkham, Roy’s Corben Shuffenhaur and Wasatch’s Tate Manning fight for the ball during the 5A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Wasatch won 1-0.

The 2025 high school boys soccer season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys soccer coaches in 5A this year: Brady Nicholls (Bonneville), Thomas Zarate (Northridge), Isaac James (Olympus), Sergio Smith (Cedar Valley) and Lincoln Snyder (Maple Mountain).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Hunter Wolverines

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Solberg (12th year).

2024 record: 14-3 (first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Wasatch, 1-1 (4-2), in the 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Granger Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tyler Stockstill (fifth year).

2024 record: 8-7 (third in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Taylorsville, PKs, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Christian Molina, MF/F, Sr.

Danny Gonzalez, D/MF, Sr.

Adrian Hernandez, MF/F, Sr.

Bryan Heredia, F, Sr.

Leo Juarez, D, Sr.

Christian Vera, MF, Jr.

Jose Landa, D, Jr.

Brian Lazarte, MF, Jr.

Luis Martinez, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kevin Bautista, MF/F, Sr.

Giovanni Beltran, GK, Sr.

Erick Ortiz, D, Sr.

Chris Castro, MF, So.

Coach comment: “We’re returning several key contributors from last season and have some exciting newcomers who are ready to step in and make an impact. The group has worked hard in the offseason, developing technically, tactically, physically and mentally. The expectation is always to compete at a high level, but our focus is on daily improvement — being better today than we were yesterday.

“The strength of this team is the team itself. We don’t rely on just one or two individuals — everyone plays a role, and that collective mentality is what makes us strong. We also have a great group of leaders, both on and off the field, who set the standard and drive the culture we’ve built over the years.

“Stylistically, we want to play an exciting, attacking brand of soccer. Our structure provides the players with the freedom to express themselves and their creativity while maintaining the discipline to execute our principles. We know our region will be competitive, but we embrace that challenge. If we trust the process, stay committed to our identity, and push each other every day, we’ll put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

3. Kearns Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Raul Cavazos (sixth year).

2024 record: 7-9 (second in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Wasatch, 6-0, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Max Contreras, AM, Sr.

Orlando Mendez, MF, Jr.

Javier Fernandez, AM, So.

Jayden Ricketts, CB, Sr.

Alex Carlos, Winger, So.

Romeo Brito, CB, So.

Key newcomers:

Joel Sanchez, OB, Sr.

Oswaldo Sanchez, Winger, So.

Louisandro Montes, DM, Sr.

Mauricio Lopez, Striker, Sr.

Coach comment: “As we head into the upcoming soccer season, there’s a lot to be excited about following last year’s success. Advancing past the first round of the playoffs was a big step forward for the program, and the progress made within the region showed the hard work and dedication of the team. Building on that momentum, we’re looking forward to an intense and productive preseason, with seven games scheduled over the next two weeks prior to our first region game.”

4. Taylorsville Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Gilleb Williams (second year).

2024 record: 7-9 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Hunter, 1-0, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Bryan Ramirez, GK, Sr.

Elias Mendoza, DEF, Sr.

Evan Mendoza, DEF, Sr.

Sam De la Torre, DEF, Sr.

Johan Hernandez, DEF, Sr.

Jonathan Valdez, MF, Sr.

Sebastian Perez, MF, Sr.

Jack Tran, MF, Jr.

Vincent Olvera, FW, Jr.

Brandon Turner, FW, Jr.

Michael Scardina, MF, Jr.

Gavin Lynes, FW, So.

Key newcomers:

Carlos Carrasco, MF, Sr.

Jose Gonzalez, FW, Sr.

JP Juyar, FW, Sr.

Lucas Celi, DEF, So.

Arvin Rosales, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This season, we aim to build on the momentum we created last year. With a strong senior class, we’re looking to take full advantage of this opportunity to maximize their potential and compete at a high level. I’m truly looking forward to getting started.”

5. West Jordan Jaguars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rafael Bastidas (third year).

2024 record: 6-10 (tied for fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Roy, 3-0, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Coach comment: “Very excited to compete with other schools in the district.”

6. Cyprus Pirates

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Luis De La Cruz (sixth year).

2024 record: 4-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Bountiful, 3-2, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 25 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lou Plank (20th year).

2024 record: 11-6 (third in Region 5 with a 9-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Wasatch, 3-1, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2024 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Viewmont Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Spencer Keddington (10th year).

2024 record: 8-7 (fourth in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Woods Cross, 1-0, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jacob Ramos, MF, Sr.

Brett Barbe, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kaden Willey, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We had a lot of seniors last season so we will be looking to replace them. We have some talented, but unproven players.”

3. Roy Royals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Charlesworth (10th year).

2024 record: 14-4 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Wasatch, 1-0, in the 5A Championship.

2024 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brayden Buttars, DM, Sr.

Neal Curtis, CB, Sr.

Sam Bischoff, CB, Sr.

Quinn Smith, M, Sr.

Francisco Gandarilla, F, Sr.

Danny Bugarin, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ange Ahui, M/D, Jr.

Asher Hunt, M, So.

Coach comment: “We have some good returning players and are looking forward to a really competitive region.”

4. Box Elder Bees

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kurt Jarman (sixth year).

2024 record: 11-4 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Woods Cross, 4-2, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.0 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Colin Loveless, FW, Sr.

Louis Ventura, MF, Jr.

Quaid Wayment, MF, Sr.

John Lyons, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ryder Cooper, GK, So.

Parker Thompson, FW, Sr.

Jett Jones, FW, Jr.

Jaxson Griffin, Def, Jr.

Cash Knudsen, Def, Jr.

Ceasar Ventura, MF/DF

Cooper Witt, F/D, Sr.

Bryson Singleton, Def, Sr.

Ezra Shimazaki, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “We had a lot of seniors graduate last year that we have to replace; however, I think we have players that will step up and take on the challenge.”

5. Bonneville Lakers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brady Nicholls (first year).

2024 record: 8-8 (fifth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by East, 7-1, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Payton Rasley, Wing, Sr.

Luke Wilcoxen, Striker, Sr.

Jordan Uitdenbogaard, Defender, Jr.

Holt Mitchell, Defender, Sr.

Tony Hansen, Defender, Jr.

Kalenga Mboboci, Midfield, Jr.

Jace Anderson, Midfield, So.

Rockwell Hurst, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Stockton Stratford, Midfield, Sr.

Quincy Poehls, Keeper, Sr.

Alexander Mwanthi, Keeper, Sr.

Ashton Nicholls, Defender, Sr.

Peyton Hassell, Wing, Sr.

Gage Cameron, Defender, Sr.

Gabriel Noriega, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a ton of young talent and several returning players that are excited for the opportunity to prove themselves this season. Can’t wait to see what they can do.”

6. Northridge Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Thomas Zarate (first year).

2024 record: 3-11 (seventh in Region 5 with a 3-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Woods Cross Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Junior Hoffman (second year).

2024 record: 7-10 (sixth in Region 5 with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Salem Hills, 4-1, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Spencer Keddington, Forward, Sr.

Tate Keddington, CB DCM, Sr.

Brian Randall, Forward ACM, Sr.

Zach Gardener, ACM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Taft Rosemann, RB, Jr.

Matt McKay, GK, So.

8. Clearfield Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Kennaley (fifth year).

2024 record: 2-12 (eighth in Region 5 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sam Hadley, Striker, Sr. (captain)

Carson Gailey, Mid Field, Sr. (captain)

Logan Harestad, Forward, Jr.

Kaden Ly, Defense, Jr.

Bryce Peterson, Goalkeeper, So.

Key newcomers:

Kyson Weaver, Mid Field, So.

Anakin Johnson, Fullback, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are optimistic with the new season and eager to compete for a region title.”

1. Alta Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mackenzie Hyer (seventh year).

2024 record: 12-4 (second in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Hunter, 1-0, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Josh Glazier, Forward, Sr.

Zach Lovell, Def, Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited for another season.”

2. East Leopards

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Javier Viana (third year).

2024 record: 13-3 (first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Roy, 3-1, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2024 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jorge Beltrán, Attacker, Sr.

Manuel Enríquez, Attacker, Sr.

Braulio Tafoya, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Angel Mendoza, Attacking Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “Young, talented team looking to grow as the season progresses.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Rosen (eighth year).

2024 record: 9-6 (third in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Bountiful, 3-2, in the 6A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Lawson Smith, GK, Sr.

Jackson Loveland, FWD, Sr.

Camden Young, Mid, Jr.

Fischer Neal, FWD, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our team looks very different this year. We are only returning seven players from last year’s team. We will have to work hard and play together to be successful. It will be a great challenge for us.”

4. Skyline Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Shawn Kennedy (27th year).

2024 record: 5-10 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Bonneville, 3-2, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2024 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jax Jameson, Forward, Sr.

Nico Golesis, Forward, Sr.

Owen Walker, Center Mid, Sr.

Nick Ware, CB, So.

Key newcomers:

Drew Lipson, Jr., Midfield

Coach comment: “Hopeful. We have a group who are enthusiastic and grounded. It will be fun to watch them play and I feel like they will have fun playing together.”

5. Olympus Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Isaac James (first year).

2024 record: 8-8 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Alta, 1-0, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Asher Gubler, CM

Paul Proctor, Striker

Jonathan Dansie, Defense

Coach comment: “Optimistic about the players we have available, and excited to see what we can do.”

6. West Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Conner Mitchell (fourth year).

2024 record: 5-10 (sixth in Region 6 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Olympus, 3-2, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Aiden Vargas, CDM, Jr.

Eric De La Paz, CB, Sr.

Am Sang, CAM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Oliver Zeferino, GK, So.

Gael Garcia, CM, Sr.

Coach comment: “If we can be disciplined in our shape and game plans, we will be quietly competitive and surprise some teams in our region.”

7. Highland Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Neil Smith (fourth year).

2024 record: 2-12 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 28 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

1. Wasatch Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Cosper (second year).

2024 record: 18-0 (first in Region 7 with a 12-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Beat Roy, 1-0, in the 5A Championship.

2024 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jayden Cosper, Forward, Sr.

Jace Kirkham, Center Back/Outside Back, Sr.

Cole Simpson, Center Mid, Sr.

Bode Heelis, Forward, Sr.

Ace Downey, Center Mid, Jr.

Tayt Remund, Center Mid, Jr.

Liam Davis, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Josh Williams, Keeper, Sr.

Blake Raven, Back, Sr.

Dekker Runyan, Forward, Sr.

Wyatt Staufer, Center Mid, Sr.

Braden Hall, Back, Sr.

Kevin Hall, Back Sr.

Ryland Hickman, Back Sr.

Logan Ritchie, Back Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning boys this year. I am very excited about this team.”

2. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jerry Johnson (seventh year).

2024 record: 14-3 (second in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Roy, 2-0, in the 5A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 3 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Cash Anderson, CB, Sr.

Jaden Thomas, CB, Sr.

Colin Torgerson, FB, Sr.

Will Hansen, FB, Sr.

Jack Shepherd, MF, Sr.

Franlin Leiva, MF, Sr.

Alexis Montes de Oca, MF, Sr.

Brooks Barker, F, Jr.

Ben Staheli, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Christensen, GK, Jr.

Keller Beck, MF, Jr.

Josh Williams, MF, Jr.

Eli Miller, FB, Jr.

Austin Nagel, FB, So.

Angel de le Torre, MF, So.

Coach comment: “We bring back a great group of athletes with some exciting new additions. As always, we build on our past growth as a program, focusing on our style of soccer. I’m feeling courage, passion, and joy from these boys — let’s get this season going."

3. Timpview Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: James Pena (second year).

2024 record: 8-7 (third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by West Jordan, 2-2 (4-3), in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

William O’brien, Striker, Sr.

Kobe Lerma, Midfield, So.

Luke Nelson, Defender, Sr.

Maximus Nicholson, Keeper, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited to see some familiar faces along with the up and coming new ones for this season. I know we are eager to get started and look forward to building our team culture and preparing for some tough opponents. As always, we will take it one game at a time and look to see how we can properly prepare the team but I think this season is going to be an exciting one.”

4. Spanish Fork Dons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Burdsal (second year).

2024 record: 6-9 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Kearns, 2-0, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2024 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Max Seeley, Forward, Sr.

Max Beagley, Midfield, Sr.

Ben Clayson, Midfield, Sr.

Preston Condley, Defender, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Dallin Manning, Goalie, Sr.

Alan Ledesma, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “We are hoping to build on the foundation we built last year.”

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lincoln Snyder (first year).

2024 record: 7-9 (fourth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Salem Hills, 1-0, in the 5A Second Round.

2024 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ryan West, Midfield, Sr.

Corbin Gardner, Forward, Jr.

Josh Escobedo, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: “This season is extremely promising for Maple Mountain. We’ve got many returning players who bring experience and leadership while bringing in new spark to the squad with younger additions. With our experienced squad we’re hoping to have an excellent season.”

6. Cedar Valley Aviators

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sergio Smith (first year).

2024 record: 5-10 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Eliminated by Maple Mountain, 5-1, in the 5A First Round.

2024 offense: 1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A)

2024 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 28 in 5A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Springville Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tom Smith (fourth year).

2024 record: 0-14 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 27 in 5A)

2024 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Andrew West, CM/F, Jr.

Luke Dodd, F, Jr.

Isaac Hopkins, D, Jr.

Ben Orme, GK, Sr.

Jonathon Zafra, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cade Rapier, D, So.

Ben Smith, M/D, So.

Tony Gonzalez, M, So.

Carter Bartholomew, M/F, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking to rebound from a down year last year. We return a number of contributors and are looking to make some noise in region and state this year.”