BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill talks on his handheld radio during the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill left no doubt about his objectives and goals for the Cougars’ defense in spring football camp when he met with reporters on Monday.

Suffice it to say the third-year DC won’t let the Cougars rest on their laurels, after they emerged as the Big 12’s best defense in 2024 and were the catalysts in the convincing 36-14 Alamo Bowl win over Colorado and its supposedly explosive and unstoppable offense.

“We gotta continue to get nastier and more physical as spring goes on,” Hill said after the third practice, the first in pads. “That edge was a critical part of why we were good last year, why we led the Big 12 in most statistical categories. It is going to be critical that the leaders step up and that we maintain or surpass where we were at last year. Because we really are not content with where we are. We gotta take a step forward.”

That goal of a step forward will have to come without more than a half-dozen key contributors, as Tyler Batty, John Nelson, Blake Mangelson, Jakob Robinson, Isaiah Bagnah and Marque Collins will try to make NFL rosters, and Crew Wakley (Purdue), Micah Harper (Montana) and David Latu (Boise State) seek more playing opportunities elsewhere.

“We got some big shoes to fill,” Hill said. “… But I like where we started, and I like the response from the guys that we need to step up and play well in their absence.”

After the season ended in San Antonio, it appeared that BYU might lose several other 2024 starters, but linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker opted to return after briefly entertaining their NFL prospects, and defensive end Logan Lutui and cornerback Mory Bamba were granted an extra year of eligibility after having walked on Senior Night.

Kelly told the Deseret News on Monday that he was “50-50” on his decision immediately after the bowl game, but chose to return after consulting with his family.

Glasker is not practicing because he recently had minor surgery on his wrist, according to Hill.

“We miss Glasker’s presence out there,” Hill said. “… But we want to make sure that he is not getting contact (on the wrist). He will be fine for the fall, and he is running around looking good right now.”

Hill said getting the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bamba back “is a big deal” because the Tyler (Texas) Junior College product teamed with Robinson and Collins last year to form a solid trio of corners/nickels and “you don’t want to replace all three of the guys who have played a lot. So him coming back helped solidify one of those spots.”

In past years, Hill and head coach Kalani Sitake have asked some defensive guys to switch positions — Glasker was once a safety, for instance — but Hill said none of the veterans will be asked to do that in 2025, at last not for now.

Undersized defensive end Ephraim Asiata has gained some weight — the sophomore is now listed at 210 pounds — but he “could play some linebacker, too,” Hill said. “But for right now, we are trying to get them cemented into the positions that they are (currently) playing. So I don’t see a lot of movement.”

Here are more developments regarding the defense from chats with Hill, Glasker and graduate safety Tanner Wall.

Transfers making presence known on the defensive line

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. BYU won 22-21. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Hill said some of the defensive transfers are already making a big impact in spring camp, most notably defensive ends Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah), Anisi Purcell (Southern Utah) and Tausili Akana (Texas).

“Adding Keanu is a huge deal. Obviously, inside that has made us more stout,” Hill said. “There are some really good players we just got. Tausili Akana looks really good right now. … I mentioned Keanu. I mean, the kid is an absolute stud. I like where he is at right now. … So time will tell, but I like where those guys are headed.”

Hill said returning defensive tackles who have emerged include senior John Taumopeau, Sani Tuala, Josh Singh and Luke To’omalatai, who was sitting out of practice Monday with his right knee wrapped.

Jack Kelly leads a deep and talented LBs group

The return of Kelly and Glasker is huge for the Cougars, but don’t forget about middle linebacker Harrison Taggart, Kelly said on Monday. He said Taggart has gotten thicker and stronger in an attempt to stay healthy in 2025.

As for Kelly, Hill said he was “an absolute stud” at practice Monday and is primed for a big season.

“There are a lot of good leaders on this defense, maybe more than last year, just because they are a year older,” Hill said. “And I think they have really bought into the culture of what we are trying to do. So that is one thing I do love right now, is the leadership.”

Kelly said UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother, Glasker’s backup at the strongside (Sam) linebacker position, is having a strong camp as well. Throw in Siale Esera, Ace Kaufusi and Miles Hall, and the unit is as good as BYU’s ever had.

My biggest takeaway so far is we got young guys stepping up and we got guys who may not have played a lot last year, but got some time, that are really stepping into their roles,” Kelly said.

Does the secondary need another veteran?

Even with the roster needing to be cut down to 105 before the opener Aug. 30 against Portland State, Hill said the coaching staff has left open one scholarship for an additional defensive player that they might add when spring ball ends and the transfer portal window opens again.

“As spring ball goes on, if there are any injuries, or we feel strongly that one group needs a little bit of help, we can still do that. We saved one spot just in case,” Hill said. “But for the most part we don’t see ourselves going there much.”

TCU wide receiver Dylan Wright (16) works for extra yards after making a catch against BYU defenders Mory Bamba (19) and Preston Rex (27) during game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. | LM Otero, Associated Press

The cornerback spot is a bit inexperienced, with Bamba and sophomore Jonathan Kabeya the most experienced returners. Sophomore Tre Johnson, junior Evan Johnson and senior Jayden Dunlap are also in the mix to get a starting role in 2025.

“Always in spring you want to obviously solidify your starters. You want to add depth. And so we are looking at a lot of guys right now. Then we want to gain mastery in the defense. I like how the (returning) starters have started (spring),” Hill said. “Some of the guys have already stepped up so far. So I think we are heading in the right direction, but that’s what spring is for, to build depth and get better at the scheme.”

Last week, projected starting free safety Tanner Wall said the cornerbacks room is in good hands under coach Jernaro Gilford, who was recently promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

“I love Jonathan Kabeya,” Wall said. “He is a young corner, got some reps in games in the slot, playing nickel. And he’s got great feet, he’s extremely athletic. He is a guy who I think is going to make an impact for us this year.

“He is someone I think can step up and fill those shoes and be a great player,” Wall continued. “I see a lot of great potential in him. I am really excited to see what Jonathan can do.”

Wall leads a solid safeties group that includes promising sophomores Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas and a couple solid strong safeties in junior Raider Damuni and senior Talan Alfrey. More depth comes in the form of Chika Ebunoha, Preston Rex and Koa Eldredge.

BYU’s projected 2025 defensive depth chart

Defensive line

Strongside defensive end (SE)

Bodie Schoonover — 6-3, 265, Jr.

Viliami Po’uha — 6-3, 260, So.

Tausili Akana — 6-4, 215, So.

Nose tackle

Luke To’omalatai, 6-2, 315, Sr.

Joshua Singh — 6-0, 285, Sr.

Defensive tackle

Keanu Tanuvasa — 6-4, 300, Jr.

John Taumoepeau — 6-2, 285, Sr.

Sani Tuala — 6-5, 260, So.

Outside defensive end (OE)

Logan Lutui — 6-2, 255, Sr.

Ephraim Asiata — 6-3, 210, So.

Anisi Purcell — 6-3, 250, Jr.

Linebackers

Outside (Rover) linebacker

Jack Kelly — 6-2, 240, Sr.

Ace Kaufusi — 6-4, 230, Jr.

Miles Hall — 6-1, 230, So.

Strongside (Sam) linebacker

Isaiah Glasker — 6-5, 235, Jr.

Choe Bryant-Strother — 6-3, 235, Sr.

Middle (Mack) linebacker

Harrison Taggart — 6-1, 235, Jr.

Siale Esera — 6-3, 245, So.

Cornerbacks

Mory Bamba — 6-3, 195, Sr.

Jonathan Kabeya — 5-10, 173, So.

Evan Johnson — 6-0, 180, Jr.

Therrian “Tre” Alexander III — 6-2, 170, So.

Jayden Dunlap — 6-0, 180, Sr.

Marcus McKenzie — 5-11, 172, Jr.

Safeties

Strong safety

Raider Damuni, 6-10, 200, Jr.

Talan Alfrey — 6-2, 205, Sr.

Free safety

Tanner Wall — 6-1, 200, Sr.

Faletau Satuala — 6-4, 200, So.

Tommy Prassas — 6-2, 190, So.