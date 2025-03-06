Sky View’s Easton Ballard tries to keep the ball away from Judge Memorial’s Matthew Evans during the 4A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Judge Memorial won 13-8.

The 2025 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Bailey Beck (Orem), Calvin Baer (Hillcrest), Brad Tack (Juan Diego), Matt Pulsipher (Bear River) and Zach Colohan (West Field).

Teams in Southern Utah are joining the 4A classification this season, which expands the classification by eight more teams.

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Payson Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Daniel Sisneros (5th year).

2024 record: 13-5 (first in Region 8 with a 8-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 7-4, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 4.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Gary Bolton, Attack, Sr.

Jared Keel, Attack, Sr.

Scott Rasmussen, Attack, Jr.

Braden Behrend, Midfield, Sr.

Austin Ewell, Midfield, Jr.

David Keel, SSDM, Sr.

Tyson Rowley, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Talan Hardy, Goalie, So

Jac Christensen, Defense, Jr.

Cole Williams, Defense, Sr.

Sam Isaacson, Defense, Sr.

Joe Bolton, Defense/LSM, So.

Landen Hartley, LSM, Jr.

Andy Jorgensen, LSM, Fr.

Kaub Farr, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: After our first region championship and quarterfinal appearance in program history, we are excited to return to the field for the 2025 season. We look forward to taking another step forward as a program and embracing more difficult challenges this season. We are returning our entire starting attack unit, including two 2024 First Team All-Region players, Gary Bolton and Jared Keel, and Second Team All-Region attackman Scott Rasmussen. They will spearhead our offense alongside midfielders Austin Ewell, Braden Behrend, and Tyson Rowley. On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive midfielder David Keel is the lone returner from last year’s team. David, along with seniors Cole Williams, Sam Isaacson, and junior Jac Christensen, leads a defensive unit that has embraced the challenge of carrying on the defensive identity that past teams have established. We start our season with a competitive schedule made up of very strong 5A and 6A teams as we look to prepare ourselves for region play.

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Toby Ryan (5th year).

2024 record: 8-9 (third in Region 8 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 21-4, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jameson Jones, Attack, Sr.

Parker Harvey, Faceoff/Middie, Sr.

Noah Torgerson, Middie, Jr.

Donovan Holdway, Attack, Jr.

Tash Litster, Defense, Jr.

Tate Dawson, Defense, Sr.

Fisher Jolley, Defense, Jr.

Cyrus Guereca, Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brooks Jensen, Attack, So.

Kendall Hansen, Middie, Jr.

Solomon Tennis, LSM, Jr.

Jayden Densmore, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: While we only have five seniors this team is still one of our most veteran teams that we have had at Timpanogos. Seven of our starters have started for us since they were freshman. All of our varsity players have experience on the varsity level this year. This is the first year that we have been able to say that. We are continuing to grow as a program and while we are still young for one more year (16 juniors and 12 sophomores) at least they have lacrosse experience.

3. Orem Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bailey Beck (1st year).

2024 record: 9-7 (second in Region 8 with a 5-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 10-4, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Jake Archibald, attack, Sr.

Aiden Rasmussen, attack, Sr.

Teague Nielsen, LSM, Sr.

Alec Lopez, SSDM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kendrick Morgan, SSOM, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re looking to surprise some people this year.

4. Mountain View Bruins

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Scotty Taysom (3rd year).

2024 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 8 with a 1-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 23-1, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

2024 defense: 10.1 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kenyon Kunz, LSM, Sr.

Zac Henry, SSDM, Sr.

Noah Rodriguez, Attack, Sr.

Kemper Best, Attack, Jr.

Kenji Burgi, Goalie, Sr.

Parker Woodward, Defense, So.

Coach comment: We are hoping for more growth and development this season. We are still building a program up and feel like we really could see a big step this season.

5. Provo Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Ray (2nd year).

2024 record: 3-14 (fourth in Region 8 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 20-1, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 11.7 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Zach Wakefield, Attack, Jr.

Drake Stone, goalie, Jr.

Dane McLellan, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Ewing, Midfield/FOS, So.

Landon Carmen, Midfield/attack, Jr.

Phineas Scott, Defense, So.

Coach comment: I am very enthusiastic and have seen lots of improvement from last season.

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Greg Freihofner (1st year).

First-year participating

Additional info not provided

2. Dixie Flyers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kurt Pascoe (1st year).

First-year participating

Returning contributors:

Cooper Holm, Attack, Sr.

Tyler Roberts, Middie, Sr.

Luke Alfano, Middie, Sr.

Ethan Carter, D, So.

Key newcomers:

Beckham Kirkland, LSM, Sr.

Noah Biehl, Middie, Fr.

Ryan Turman, Middie, Attack

Coach comment: We have mixture of top-tier senior talent in 4A as well and as an exciting core of young talent, and I think the best freshman in the entire state in Noah Biehl.

3. Canyon View Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nik Johnson (1st year).

First-year participating

Returning contributors:

Kohen Carlson, Goalie, Jr.

Jared Stolworthy, D, Sr.

Tate Killian, D, Jr.

Crue Peterson, M/FO, Jr.

Gavin Tanner, M, Jr.

Cam Findlay, M, Sr.

Jonah Banks, M, Sr.

Issac Peterson, A, Sr.

Timmy Banks, A, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bryson Esancy, A, So.

Will Randle, D, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about the upcoming season. We are returning five seniors and four juniors in key starting positions. We are looking forward to finally getting to play teams out of our region as this is our first season as a sanctioned varsity sport and no longer at club level.

4. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Stone (1st year).

First-year participating

Additional info not provided

5. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Zach Lewis (1st year).

First-year participating

Additional info not provided

6. Hurricane Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bradley Hall (1st year).

First-year participating

Returning contributors:

Brecken Michler DP, Jr.

Porter Allred M, So.

Taylor Sanger A, So.

Kai Perry LSM M, Jr.

Jaxon Winegar A, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a very young team and are excited for this season.

7. Pine View Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Darin Salmon (1st year).

First-year participating

Key newcomers:

Jeric Wilson, Attack, Jr.

Chase Nelson, Defense, So.

Coach comment: Being a brand new program, none of our boys have played lacrosse before this year. That being said, the growth since September has been huge. Lots of learning opportunities ahead of us, but I think we are going to surprise some teams.

8. Cedar City Reds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kent Reid (1st year).

First-year participating

Returning contributors:

Trace Oveson Middie, Sr.

Jackson McNett, LSM, Sr.

Theron Stevens LSM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Wesley Burger, SO, Attack

Coach comment: We are very excited to join the 4A high school lacrosse sanction teams! We are a young team looking forward to opportunity of competing at the high school level.

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Brzoska (3rd year).

2024 record: 17-3 (first in Region 10 with a 8-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Beat Sky View, 13-8, in the 4A championship.

2024 offense: 14.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Rome Swanwick, Jr. Attack

Sean Jerome, Jr. Attack/Midfield

Freddy Gowski, Jr. Midfield

Dylan Krannich, Jr. Defense

Ben Beaudry, Jr. LSM

Matt Evans, Jr. SSDM

Dallas Mattena, Jr. FOS

Connor Knight, Jr. Goalie

Maddox Comey, Jr. Midfield

Pierce Isaac, Sr. Defense

Anthony Goorman, Jr. LSM

Gus Wood, Jr. Attack/Midfield

Key newcomers:

Erik Mickelson, Jr. Defense, Team Captain Returning from Injury

Slade Redd, Jr. Defense

Ben Butler, Sr. Midfield

We also have several great young players coming up from our 2024 JV team that are going to provide us great depth and push our starters all year long: Dylan Hersh, Charlie Bland, Chris Pedroza, Hayden Comey, Owen Prince, Benton Ross Texas Wilde, Oskar McClellan, Josh Pino and Jake Marland.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to continue to build upon last season. We are really going to challenge the program at all levels (varsity, JV, JV2) with what we hope is the toughest schedules in Utah as we we prepare to make the jump to 5A in the 2025/2026 school year. To further our strength of schedule we are going out of state twice (to) play Top 5 teams in California and Colorado. Our goal is the same every year (end the year in a pile) and if we can stay healthy and play to our potential, we can achieve it again.

2. Waterford Ravens

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Will Manny (3rd year).

2024 record: 6-7 (third in Region 10 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 10-9, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 10.5 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 8 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Myles Walkingshaw, Midfield, Sr.

Clayton Wright, Defense, Sr.

Cooper Stauffer, Defense, Sr.

Gavin Rurka, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Noah Chao, Attack, Fr.

Kellen Kemper, Attack, So.

Andrew Rurka, Midfield, So.

Max Mishurda, Midfield/Attack, So.

Coach comment: We are excited for the 2025 season for many reasons, but this year we have the most leadership and upperclassmen we’ve had over the last three seasons.

3. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Tack (1st year).

2024 record: 12-5 (second in Region 10 with a 6-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 9-8, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.8 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.5 gpg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Noah Schuyler, Attack, Jr.

Will Conley, LSM/D, Sr.

Parker Stolz, Attack, So.

Michael Moore, Defense, Jr.

Roman Rossano, SSDM/FO, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brayden Andersen, Goalie, Fr.

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Rasmussen (2nd year).

2024 record: 4-13 (fourth in Region 10 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 12-3, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 5.5 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2024 defense: 11.9 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Victor Reynaud, Goalie, Jr.

Dash May, Attack, So.

Tyson Hirschi, Midfield, Jr.

Conor Roof, Midfield, Jr.

Austin Kitchen, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Eric Parchment, Attack, Jr.

Titan Schaugaard, Midfield, Fr.

Mason Dayton, Midfield, Fr.

Owen Francis, Midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: The Jordan High School lacrosse program is coming off its best season since becoming a sanctioned sport, and the momentum is only growing. With significant increases in player numbers and a strong foundation built last year, the Beetdiggers are poised to take a huge step forward in 2025.

With a brand new coaching staff last season and only six upperclassmen on the roster — losing just four to graduation — we now have a strong core of returning players and staff. The experience gained last year has helped develop both skill and chemistry, giving us an exciting balance of youth and leadership heading into the season.

We look forward to seeing the Jordan community rally behind this group of dedicated athletes as we aim to turn some heads and make a splash in the rankings this year. Go Beetdiggers.

5. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Calvin Baer (1st year).

2024 record: 0-16 (fifth in Region 10 with a 0-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 22-2, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 18.9 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Oldham (5th year).

2024 record: 11-10 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 14-5, in the 4A semifinals.

2024 offense: 6.2 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.2 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Baxter Martin, Face off/ middie, Sr.

Hayden Reeder, middie/attack, Jr.

Spencer Mitchell, defender, Jr.

Ethan Merrill, attack/middies, Sr.

Tagg Checketts, middie, Sr.

Chase Rowley, middie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Max Brunson, attack So.

Jensen Storrs, Goalie, So.

Carson Thompson, middie, Sr.

Chase Orme, face off middie, Sr.

Hayden Schramm, D Mid, Jr.

Josh Young, defender/LSM, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a big senior squad of varsity players who have had three solid years of winning at the JV and Soph/Fresh level and are super eager to lead and play at the varsity level. Some solid returners in Baxter Martin, Hayden Reeder, Ethan Merrill and defender Spencer Mitchell. In preseason, the team has really started to gel, and we are all looking forward to our season and to playing more teams in the expanded 4A Division.

2. West Field Longhors

Head coach: Zach Colohan (1st year).

2024 Schedule

Returning contributors:

No returning contributors to west field but kids who helped their schools last year, Roy and Fremont

Gage Wright, Attack, Sr.

Grady Call, Attack, Jr.

Kenny Olsen, Middie, Jr.

Hayden Hansen, Faceoff/2 way mid, Sr.

Carson Beagley, LSM, Jr.

Trey Bridge, D mid, Sr.

Kelton Wright, close D, Sr.

Cash Colohan, close D, Sr.

Tyson Clark, close D, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lincoln Miller, middie, So.

Cooper Horspool, middie, So.

Jonny Metz, middie, So.

Tadden Call, attack, So.

Porter Lawerence, Fogo, Jr.

Holden Lane, LSM/close d, Jr.

Carter Thorknock, Goalie, Jr.

Coach comment: We are a new school bringing two rival schools together in Roy and Fremont. We are excited to get the season underway to see where we are. We have some hills to climb, but we will see if we can get these guys to gel and buy in. If we can, we can do some good things.

3. Sky View Bobcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryant Cannell (3rd year).

2024 record: 16-5 (first in Region 10 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 13-8, in the 4A championship.

2024 offense: 12 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 6.7 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Logan Arrington, Goalie, Jr.

Landon Talbot, LSM, Sr.

Jace Buttars, Defense, Sr.

Cole Peterson, Middie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Nixon Bohm, Middie, So.

Zack Tempest, Middie, So.

Coach comment: We have a dedicated group of kids that are working hard to be successful this season. We have some questions marks and holes to fill from last season, and I’m excited to see who steps up to fill them.

4. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Aaron Quiggle (3rd year).

2024 record: 11-8 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 14-9, in the 4A semifinals.

2024 offense: 8 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.7 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

5. Bear River Bears

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Pulsipher (1st year).

2024 record: 6-12 (third in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 16-10, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.9 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

6. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Taylor (4th year).

2024 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 6-5, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 6 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Camden Atkinson, Midfielder, So.

Parker Andrus, Midfield, Jr.

Thomas Downing, LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kylan Atkinson, Goalie, Fr.

Ryan Newman, Defense, So.

Harry Roberts, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: This group of kids has taken a lot of ownership on them this offseason to set the stage for a great year. They are set on trying to change the future of our program, and I am excited for them to show that on the field.

7. Logan Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ethan Teuscher (2nd year).

2024 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 18-3, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 6.4 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Ethan Wright, Attack, Jr.

Nate McCallister, Middie, Sr.

Austin Birch, Middie, Sr.

Maurice Castillo, LSM, Sr.

Tomas Nielsen, Defense, Sr.

Nephi Vail, Defense/LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kayden Nhean, Middie, Sr.

Morgan Biggs, Goalie, Fr.

Coach comment: We’re really excited for this year. We’ve got a lot of skilled guys that are ready to get out and compete. We have high expectations for our program this year. We want to come out and show everyone Logan High knows how to play lacrosse.