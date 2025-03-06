Payson Lions midfielder Leah Sorenson (29) looks to shoot the ball against Bear River Bears' Jocephine Tanner (19) during the 4A lacrosse state championship at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The 2025 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are eight new girls lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Amanda Calderwood (Mountain View), Jess Christiansen (Orem), Nick Miller (Payson), Elianna Moreno (Juan Diego), Julia Rasmussen (Green Canyon), Craig Bond (Ridgeline), Lyndsie Dietrich (Sky View) and West Field (West Field).

Southern Utah high schools will be participating in 4A for the first time this spring, with the classification expanding by eight teams as a result.

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Payson Lions

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Miller (1st year).

2024 record: 18-2 (first in Region 8 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 12-9, in the 4A championship.

2024 offense: 14.3 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Leah Sorenson, Midfield, Sr.

Noelle Muhlestein, Midfield, Sr.

Natalie Rowley, Attack, Sr.

Miley Miller, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sophia Kantor, Attack, Jr.

Lauren Tingen, Defense, Jr.

Morgan Beveridge, Attack, So.

Myka Elliot, Goalie, Jr.

Coach comment: We have great Senior leadership on our team again this season. Being region champs last year, we know we have a target on our back, and we are looking forward to another great season. The girls have been putting in the work and are excited to get back on the field.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Megan Jensen (5th year).

2024 record: 10-8 (third in Region 8 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 6-5, in the 5A 4A second round.

2024 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.1 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Izzy Moyes, Midfield, Sr.

Raymie Skeen, Attack, Sr.

Eliza Bartholomew, Midfield/Defense, Sr.

Courtney MacFarlane, Midfield, Jr.

Kylee Pagnani, Midfield, Jr.

Anna Jaussi, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ashlyn Moser, Attack, So.

Emma Scott, Defense, Sr.

Tenley Layton, Goalie, Sr.

Emma Martin, Defense/Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited and optimistic for the upcoming season. We have many players returning with the skill and experience necessary to have a very successful season. We can’t wait to get to work and see what we accomplish this year.

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Meghan Casper (5th year).

2024 record: 14-5 (second in Region 8 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 12-9, in the 4A semifinals.

2024 offense: 10 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.3 gpg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Cecily Williams, Midfield, Sr.

Jada Intharath, Offense, Jr.

Annie Hansen, Offense, Sr.

Ella Maddox, Midfield. Sr.

Key newcomers:

Haley Rojas, Defense, Jr.

Dempsey Nukaya, Midfield, Jr.

Mika Hansen, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to this season and are hopeful for another great year.

4. Uintah Utes

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dennis Hull (1st year).

2024 record: 4-12 (fourth in Region 8 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 21-0, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 6.3 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

2024 defense: 15.4 gpg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Alaya Malone, Defense/Attack, Sr.

Alexa Castillo, Defense, Sr.

Amiya White, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Chloe Dutson, Goalie, Jr.

Giselle Angulo, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Joslynn Walker, Goalie, So.

Kaila Reynolds, Attack, So.

Kristina (steve) Herbert, Defense, Sr.

Lizzie Richards, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Milly Richens, Mid/Defense, So.

Rilynn Shupe, Mid/Attack, Jr.

Addi Foley, Mid/Attack, So.

Salisah Swett, Mid/Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gloria Steckler, Mid/Attack, So.

Myka Hansen, Mid/Attack, So.

Rilynn McClure, Attack, Jr.

Sarah Coleman, Mid/Attack Fr.

Sophia Hanifin, Mid/Attack Fr.

Coach comment: I am pretty enthusiastic about this season. We have a good group of girls returning and many new girls. Super excited as we build our program here at Uintah.

5. Orem Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jess Christiansen (1st year).

2024 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 17-7, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 5.4 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

2024 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

Coach comment: Our team is bigger and stronger this year! We are excited to learn, grow and double our wins this season.

6. Mountain View Bruins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Amanda Calderwood (1st year).

2024 record: 1-12 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 14-3, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 17 in 4A)

2024 defense: 15.1 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Kylie Woodhouse, Midfield, Jr. — 2nd year player

Sophie Takahashi, Goalie/Defense, Sr. — 2nd year player

Dylan McConkie, Defense, So. — 2nd year player

Brylee Conner, Offense, So. — 2nd year player

Heather Loveless, Offense, Jr. — 2nd year player

Shay Rudd, Offense, Sr. — 2nd year player

Cora Price, Defense, Jr. — 2nd year player

Key newcomers:

Brea Wilde So.

Megan Jackson So.

Jasmine Garcia So.

Rachel Keen Jr.

Logan Maggio Jr.

Lucia Micheletti Jr.

Josie Moore Jr.

Ava Rodriguez So.

Lily Stokes Jr.

Brooke Walker

Coach comment: We are excited for these courageous girls to try such a new, fun sport. This is everyone’s first or second season, so it should be a great year of growth.

1. Hurricane Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chad Oliphant (1st year).

First year participating

Returning contributors:

Berkli Jones, Defense, Sr.

Chayse Jones, Defense, So.

Audrey Vick, Defense, So.

Ora Wright, Midi, Jr.

Carly Jones, Midi, So.

Graycee Glazier, Midi, Fr.

Vennalee Oliphant, Midi, So.

Alegra Guzman, Attack, Fr.

Anna Hall, Attack, Fr.

Camryn Andra, Attack, Fr.

Angel Howard, Goalie/Defense, So.

Key newcomers:

Eliza Watts, Attack, Jr.

Tatiana Melton, Attack, Jr.

Chell Peart, Defense, Jr.

Emery Hall, Attack/Goalie, Jr.

Elizabeth Scholzen, Defense, So.

Amelia Pemberton, Defense/Attack Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to have lacrosse sanctioned in our schools in Southern Utah. We have a young team mixed with experienced players. Our program is excited to see what the season brings. We did well last year in our club and hope to carry over our culture, love for the game and love for our teammates.

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hailey Snow (1st year).

First year participating

Returning contributors:

Anna Bennett, Midfield, Jr.

MJ Jensen, Attack, Sr.

Kaycie Hansen, Attack, Sr.

Boston Heaton, Attack, Sr.

Grace Freeman, Defender, So.

Eryn Hansen, Defender, Jr.

Sienna Cummings, Defender, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Alina Utzig, Goalie, Fr.

April Nelson, So.

Sara Ord, Jr.

Maddie Harris, Jr.

Coach comment: We are pumped for this year! Being our first year sanctioned and after losing 12 seniors, we will be an extremely new team. However, with the positive attitude our girls bring and great work ethic, we could not be more excited for this upcoming season! We’re ready to compete and are confident that we will put together a successful, fun season.

3. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jenni Johnson (1st year).

First year participating

Coach comment: This is a new team and coaching staff. We are excited for the season.

4. Desert Hills Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Emily Lunt Hardman (1st year).

First year participating

Additional info not provided

5. Canyon View Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jody Findlay (1st year).

First year participating

Returning contributors:

Jack Findlay, Midfield, Jr.

Lillian Spencer, Defense, Fr.

Ella Brown, Midfield, Fr.

Key newcomers:

Maylee Spencer, Attack, Sr.

Shalyse Parke, Goalie, Fr.

6. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Amanda Pyatt (1st year).

First year participating

Additional info not provided

7. Dixie Flyers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kali Godfrey (1st year).

First year participating

Additional info not provided

8. Pine View Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lauren Gilson (1st year).

First year participating

Additional info not provided

1. Waterford Ravens

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Megan Whittle (3rd year).

2024 record: 11-5 (first in Region 10 with a 8-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 12-7, in the 4A semifinals.

2024 offense: 11.3 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 4 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

2. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lexi Meanor (4th year).

2024 record: 10-6 (tied for second in Region 10 with a 5-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 14-6, in the 5A 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 12.6 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Emma Steffensen, Goalie, Sr.

Tessa Fowler, Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a young team this season with only two seniors and many new players. We are excited for the growth in the program and will have a JV team for the first time this season.

3. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Elianna Moreno (1st year).

2024 record: 8-5 (tied for second in Region 10 with a 5-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 13-11, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 11.2 gpg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 9.9 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

4. Hillcrest Huskies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tucker Gamble (2nd year).

2024 record: 2-11 (fourth in Region 10 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 19-2, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 6 gpg (No. 13 in 4A)

2024 defense: 14.5 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Savvy Watson, Goalie, Jr.

Taylor Jones Jr.

Claire Mccann, Middie, Jr.

Josie Haddock, Middie, Jr.

Zoey Hendrickson, Middie, So.

Emmie Featerstone, Attack, Jr.

Abi Pruden, Defense, Jr.

Kenzie Dwyer, Defense, So.

Annabelle Butrum, Defense, Jr.

Lyssa Durham, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Charlotte Mccann Fr.

Shayla Raider Fr.

Coach comment: Our team is excited for our second season and highly eager to see how much more competitive we can be this season since some large improvements during the off-season. Considering our team is relatively inexperienced, I have high expectations for them.

5. Jordan Beetdiggers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Sariah Nock (3rd year).

2024 record: 0-14 (fifth in Region 10 with a 0-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Logan, 9-6, in the 4A first round.

2024 offense: 5.4 gpg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 14.1 gpg (No. 14 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Morgan Maughan, Attack, So.

Kaylee Wilde, Attack, Jr.

Sasha Henson, Midfield, So.

Eleanor Martin, Defense, Jr.

Sophie Oppermann, Midfield, So.

Priya Davies, Midfield, So.

Amber Martinez, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cadence Cardall, Midfield, So.

Aspen Erickson, Attack, Jr.

Annabel North, Attack, Fr.

Sayge Hanks, Midfield, So.

Vivian Glad, Goalie, Fr.

Celeste Martinez, Defense, Fr.

Lydia Smith, Attack, Jr.

Evelyn Shire, Attack, So.

Kaylee Hermann, Defense, So.

Morgan Gailey, Defense, Fr.

River Burleigh, Defense, So.

Coach comment: I’m thrilled to see how much potential this team has as we begin our season! Watching these players grow and develop their skills from the ground up the past few weeks has been an amazing experience, and watching my seasoned players step up as leaders has been the coolest thing to witness.

1. Bear River Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Webb (4th year).

2024 record: 20-0 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Beat Payson, 12-9, in the 4A championship.

2024 offense: 17.4 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 3.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Shelby Wilkinson, M/D/A, Sr.

Eve Allsup, D, Sr.

Hadley Carrigan, M/D/A, Sr.

Brighton Wise, G, Sr.

Ella Criddle, M/D/A, Jr.

Emma Kierstead, A, Jr.

Brooklyn Briel, M/D/A, Jr.

Adelai Allen, M/D/A, Jr.

Alyssa Briel, D, Jr.

Gracie Page, A, Jr.

Brinlie Call, M/D/A, Jr.

Tristin Smart, G, Jr.

Olivia Fry, A, So.

Ainsley Adams, D/A, So.

Daisy Bowcutt, D/A, So.

Oakley Carrigan, D/A, So.

Kennedy Loveland, D/A, So.

Racee Marshall, M/D/A, So.

Sydnee Pehrson, D/M, So.

Ryleigh Rhodes, D/A, So.

Claire Wood, M/D/A, So.

Caycee Crowther, M/D/A, So.

Adalyn Harris, D, So.

Key newcomers:

Jeanine Webb, M/D/A, Fr.

Mollie Call, M/D/A, Fr.

Adeline Allen, A, Fr.

Shelbi Eggli, D, Fr.

Addison Allen, M/D/A, Fr.

Aurora Anderson, D, Fr.

Coach comment: As we gear up for another exciting season, I couldn’t be more optimistic about what’s ahead for the Lady Bears Lacrosse team. We have a strong core of key returners who bring leadership, experience, and a winning mindset to the field.

In addition to our returning players, we’re welcoming a talented group of newcomers who are eager to make an impact. Their energy and skill will add depth to our roster, giving us even more firepower on both ends of the field.

Success this season won’t be measured by individual stats and talent. Success it will come from our ability to trust and play together as a team. When we trust each other, communicate, and compete selflessly, we will be a force to be reckoned with.

I have no doubt that this group is ready to rise to the challenge. The Lady Bears have always been built on integrity, excellence and sacrifice, and this year will be no different.

2. Sky View Bobcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lyndsie Dietrich (1st year).

2024 record: 9-5 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 5-4, in the 5A 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.7 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Bond (1st year).

2024 record: 8-10 (second in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 8-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 7 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

4. West Field Longhorns

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kylee Cash (1st year).

First year participating

Returning contributors:

Danika John, Midfield, So.

Maddie Parry, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bryndee Sargent, Defense, Fr.

Marlee Mead, Defense, Fr.

Tagen Allen, Attack, Fr.

Ainsley Teusher, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: We are a brand new team with zero retuning varsity players. That said, we have high expectations and plan to compete with our region and in the state tournament. Go Longhorns.

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jaycie Rindlisbacher (5th year).

2024 record: 9-8 (fourth in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 18-3, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.8 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning contributors:

Tylee Henrie, Defense, Jr.

Sophie Jensen, Midfield, Jr.

Evan Farmer, Goalie, Sr.

Emily Solano, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of new girls joining the team this year. We have a lot of potential with the experience the girls who are returning bring, combined with the energy and excitement the new girls are bringing this year.

6. Green Canyon Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Julia Rasmussen (1st year).

2024 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 14-6, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 6.5 gpg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 13.1 gpg (No. 12 in 4A)

Additional info not provided

7. Logan Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Toree Wheatley (2nd year).

2024 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 18-3, in the 4A second round.

2024 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 13 gpg (No. 11 in 4A)

Additional info not provided