Davis High’s Charles Dibble tries to get the ball away from Corner Canyon’s Easton Daynes during the 6A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Corner Canyon won in double overtime 12-11.

The 2025 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new boys lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Trevor Yocom (Davis), Scott Beynon (Farmington), Justin Rigby (Mountain Ridge), Alex Dooley (Riverton), Joey Hall (American Fork) and Richy Damraur (Lehi).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Davis Darts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Trevor Yocom (1st year).

2024 record: 15-4 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 12-11, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 13.7 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Ashton Wood, Midfield, Sr.

Carter Sant, Defense, Sr.

Charlie Dibble, FO., Sr.

Luke Donigan, Attack, Sr.

Dawson Draper, Midfield, Sr.

Rocky Edelman, Midfield, Sr.

Luke Nosler, Defense, Sr.

Brek Jensen, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Christian Kearl, LSM, Sr.

Jack Hilton, Defense, Sr.

Christian Bott, Midfield, Sr.

Tate Wallwork, Goalie, Sr.

Andrew Murphy, SSDM, Sr.

Spencer Clark, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: At Davis, we are excited for the challenges this season and excited to see what type of team we’re going to be this year. We have some great games lined up in our schedule that will certainly test us, and we’re hoping to make another run at state like we did last year.

2. Farmington Phoenix

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Beynon (1st year).

2024 record: 14-5 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 11-3, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 11 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 6.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Mitch Milne, Attack, Sr.

Kai Beynon, Attack, So.

Josh Vashaw, Middie, Jr.

Colton Hyde, D Middie, Sr.

Ryker Yeates, Defense, Jr.

Zach Moore, Defense, Sr.

Hudson Anderson, Defense, So.

Brandon Barrus, Goalie, Jr.

Tyson Hoskins, Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cole Smith, Middie, So.

Brock Milne, Attack, So.

Levi Ashby, A/M, Jr.

Louie Nichols, Defense, Sr.

Wyatt Salmon, Attack, Fr.

Preston DeFries, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: We couldn’t be more excited for this season! We’ve got an incredible group of boys who have been working hard to get on the field and compete. It’s exciting to see such strong talent across all grades. We’re especially looking forward to the leadership of our outstanding seniors as they lead the team this year.

3. Weber Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Randy Allred (3rd year).

2024 record: 10-9 (fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 15-13, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Ethan Lee, #5 Attack, Sr.

Alex Hammond, #21 Midfield, Sr.

Walker Lophire, #2 Midfield, Sr.

Kash Pederson, #7 Defense, Sr.

Gabe Smitherman, #4 Goalie, Sr.

Jake Greenhalgh, #6 Attack 27

Key newcomers:

Jake GreenHalgh, #6 Attack, Sr.

Lance Keller, #51 FOGO 28

Coach comment: We have strong group of seniors returning and look to build on the success from 2024.

4. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Searle (5th year).

2024 record: 17-5 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 11-9, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 13.5 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.4 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kaydin Berry, Attack, Sr.

Owen Hill, Attack, Jr.

Kaden Simpson, FO, Sr.

Seth Hale, Defense, Jr.

Carson Famuliner, Defense, Sr.

Riley Souza, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Christian McKonkey, Attack Fr.

Cam Sweat, Midfield, Sr.

Ryder Simmons, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited for this year and new contributors to the team.

5. Syracuse Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jonah Warnick (4th year).

2024 record: 4-13 (fifth in Region 1 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 15-10, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 5.5 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Isaiah Lambert, Defense, So.

Josh Davis, LSM, Jr.

Camden Greenhalgh, Attack, Jr.

Lincoln Sohl, Attack, So.

Cole Murri, Middie, Sr.

Maddux Cook, Middie, So.

Easton Cook, Middie, Sr.

Corbin Ricks, FOGO, Jr.

Kamden Johnson, Defense, Sr.

Keegan Thompson, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Krey Wolthoff, Defense, So.

Tucker Gatherum, Defense, Sr.

Griffin Gibson, Attack, Jr.

Liam Blatter, Defense, Jr.

Corbin Earl, Defense, Sr.

Gabe Campbell, Defense, Sr.

Myles Barrera, Middie, Jr.

Boyd Coffin, Middie, Sr.

Beau Bennion, Middie, Jr.

Jaxon Wilcox, Goalie, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to this season — we have a lot of returning talent who have worked hard and developed into the offseason. The boys are buzzing. We have a good preseason schedule to help us prepare for our tough region.

6. Layton Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Richards (2nd year).

2024 record: 1-17 (sixth in Region 1 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 14-4, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 4.7 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 15.4 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Wyatt Koyle, A/M, Sr. — injured and unable to play most of last year and is anxious to get back and help out the offense.

Jonah Ovard, M, Sr. — solid two-way middie and does whatever we need him to do.

Sam Schenk, M/FO, Sr. — all-region selection for faceoff last season and a great two-way middie.

Mason Webster, G, Sr. — stalwart at goalie last year and has become the leader of our defense. He is looking forward to having a great Sr. year!

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the new season and are continuing to build a solid program and culture. We have a good base of returning players but we also have many new team members that we need to bring along in order to compete at the highest levels of class 6A. We are excited for the opportunity to improve and be tested by some very good lacrosse programs.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff King (1st year).

2024 record: 17-2 (first in Region 2 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Davis, 12-11, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 14.6 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 4.4 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Rhett King, Goalie, Jr.

Mike Wheatly, Mid, Sr.

Tanner Oldroyd, Mid, Sr.

Kam Dutton, mid, So.

Cam Wade, mid, So.

Kaden Ballman, Att, Sr.

Jagger Gamash, Att, Sr.

Pierson DeGracie, Mid, So.

Max McKenna, Def, Sr.

Will Perry, Def, Sr.

Max Taylor, LSM, Sr.

Tanner Adamson, LSM, Jr.

Brock Sorenson, Mid, Sr.

Noah Dunbar, Face off, Sr.

EAston Danes, Face off, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mason Brady, Def, Sr.

Maddox Green, Def Fr.

Lincoln Crittendon, def, Sr.

Luke Fisher, Mid, Jr.

Will Russell, mid, Sr.

Ren Nielson, Att, Jr.

Cameron Crayk, Att, Jr.

Cole Bonham, Def, Jr.

Zack Ware, Def, Jr.

Ashton Brown, Att, Jr.

Perry Lunstad, SSDM, Sr.

Carson Cheng, SSDM, Jr.

Coach comment: Excited for Team 11 of Corner Canyon Lacrosse to get started. We have a good mix of seniors and younger players that will make this an exciting year.

2. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Rigby (1st year).

2024 record: 5-12 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 22-2, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 6.5 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 13.2 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Matthew Wittwer, Goalie, Sr.

Brody Gardner, Defense, Sr.

Tyler Rominger, Defense, Jr.

Kade Pearce, Midfield, Sr.

JT Rigby, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Caysen Nicolosi, Midfield, So.

Coach comment: We are thrilled to kick off the season with a large and talented senior class poised to make significant contributions. With a new coaching staff and a dedicated group of players, our team is excited to see what we can achieve together.

3. Herriman Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Braeden Lance (5th year).

2024 record: 7-10 (fourth in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 12-5, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

4. Bingham Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Everill (5th year).

2024 record: 13-7 (second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 17-3, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.3 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Cash Moon, LSM/D, Jr.

Devan Pierce, M, Sr.

AJ McCleary, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Everybody else

Coach comment: We are extremely young this year, but I am hopeful that we can make some waves in our region and make some strides toward getting to the next level.

5. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Alex Dooley (1st year).

2024 record: 9-8 (third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 8-7, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.9 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shawn Lovell (5th year).

2024 record: 1-17 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 21-4, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 5.4 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 13.3 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

1. Lone Peak Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Rich Farr (2nd year).

2024 record: 13-6 (first in Region 3 with a 5-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 7-6, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 9.8 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.7 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Emmett Fenton, Attack, Sr.

Seth Lambert, Attack, Sr.

Dallas Anderson, Faceoff, Sr.

Corbin Ray, Defense, Sr.

Ammon Hawkins, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Quinn Bean, Defense, Sr.

Zander Kotter, Defense, Sr.

Jimmie Redhat, LSM, Jr.

David Aceves, Midfield, So.

Bridger Dunn, Defense, So.

Coach comment: This year we will have quite a few players returning on offense. That should make us a little more potent than we were last year. Unfortunately we will need to replace most of what was a very good defensive unit that kept us in a lot of games last year. Nonetheless, we think we will again have a very competitive defensive unit.

2. Skyridge Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bart Butterfield (4th year).

2024 record: 9-7 (fourth in Region 4 with a 2-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 12-10, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 13.3 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.5 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Cabell Buechner, Midfield, Jr.

Dane Lambert, Midfield, Jr.

Carson Butterfield, Attack, Jr.

Dylan Forsgren, Attack, Jr.

Tevan Ward, Attack, Sr.

Max Poecker, Defense, Jr.

Jaxton Hansen, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Thompson Hill, Defense, Fr.

Covelli Moore, Defense, Jr.

Renner Farrer, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: We’re excited about the team’s success last season and the prospect of additional growth this season.

3. Westlake Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Daniel Horne (5th year).

2024 record: 10-7 (third in Region 3 with a 3-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 14-6, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 10.8 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Max Carpenter, Attack/Midfield, Sr.

Keola Campbell, Close D, Sr.

Kasen Ross, Goalie, Jr.

Bo Miller, Midfield, Jr.

Grady Dedrickson, Midfield, So.

Noah Thorn, Attack, Sr.

Ethan Rasmussen, Goalie, So.

Cade Bateman, LSM, So.

Bridger Greer, LSM, Sr.

Luke Perdue, Midfield, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Benham, Midfield, Sr.

Izaac Conde, Close D, Fr.

Owen Snow, Close D, Fr.

Krew Soper, FOS, So.

Brady Burkinshaw, Attack, So.

Crew Hart, Midfield, Fr.

Bracken Hughes, Midfield, Fr.

Lincoln Foess, Midfield, Jr.

Max Hudson, Midfield, So.

Coach comment: We should have a great year this year. We have a lot of varsity guys returning who made significant contributions last year.

4. American Fork Cavemen

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Joey Hall (1st year).

2024 record: 9-8 (second in Region 3 with a 4-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 5-4, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Noah Karlinsey, Attack, Jr.

Keaton Thatcher, Midfield, Sr.

Sawyer Jensen, Face-Off/Middie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Wesley Brewer, Defense, Jr.

Luke Hansen, Goalie, So.

Lucas Jackman, Defense, So.

Miles, Butterfield, Midfield, So.

Coach comment: We have a lot of talent for team that graduated 14 seniors last year. We are young with only two seniors on the roster. We have a lot to prove and learn as a young team.

5. Lehi Pioneers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Richy Damraur (1st year).

2024 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 19-4, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 12.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Zxander Stanbrough, Attack, Sr.

Alec Horne, LSM, So.

Key newcomers:

Mac Jeppeson, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: We are very optimistic and have some lofty goals. Our group is hungry with a chip on their shoulder. Lehi High School is successful in so many sports. We are hoping to build a special program here the likes of the rest.

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Bayles (4th year).

2024 record: 8-9 (fifth in Region 4 with a 1-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 19-1, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 7.3 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 11 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Miles Doman, A, So.

Henry Chipman, A, So.

Grant Hepworth, M, Jr.

Carston Carter, M/A, Jr.

Jonny Bayles, LSM/D, Sr.

Carter Davidson, DM, Sr.

Zahir Velazquez, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jake Watson, A, Sr.

Travis McFadden, M, Jr.

Spencer Schultz, M, So.

Renner Farrer, LSM, Fr.

Derek Brinton, D, So.

Spencer Taggart, G, So.

Coach comment: We have a lot of young returners while most of our defense will be first year starters. This group is hungry to be coached and to get better. If we can get all of the team on the same page, we hope to have a lot of fun this year.