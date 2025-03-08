Brigham Young University guard Amari Whiting (1) drives the ball while guarded by Utah Valley University guard Ally Criddle (13) during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the BYU Cougars and the UVU Wolverines held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

With head coach Amber Whiting parting ways with BYU women’s basketball, so reportedly too is her daughter Amari.

Amari Whiting “plans to enter the transfer portal,” according to a Saturday report from Talia Goodman of On3 Sports, who cited Amari Whiting herself as her source.

In two seasons playing for her mother at BYU, Amari Whiting started 63 games for the Cougars and averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 39.3% shooting from the field.

The 2022 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, the younger Whiting was ranked as ESPN’s No. 33 overall women’s basketball recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Oregon before flipping to BYU upon her mother’s hiring.

Amari Whiting is the first Cougar to depart the program following Amber Whiting stepping down as head coach. Delaney Gibb, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, is the most notable player on the BYU roster to monitor in terms of her future plans.