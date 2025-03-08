Joe Davies of the Utah Utes Ski Team in the 7.5k Classic during the NCAA Ski National Championship at Oak Hill Outdoor Center in Hanover, NH on Thursday, March 06, 2025.

Utah skier Joe Davies has been absent from some meets this year for the Utes, but it was for a good reason.

Davies, a a Nordic skier, started just four meets for the Utes this season, still earning All-RMISA first-team honors in his limited time with the team. The reason he missed the other meets? He was competing in the skiing World Cup, where he made six starts and finished in the top 20 four times.

On Saturday, in the final event of the NCAA skiing championships, that World Cup skill and experience paid off as Davies helped Utah reclaim the title and avenge its narrow loss to Colorado last year.

Davies finished the men’s 20K freestyle with a time of 43:33.9, over a minute ahead of second-place John Steel Hagenbuch of Dartmouth (44:44.1). Utah teammate Brian Bushey wasn’t far behind, finishing in third place with a time of 45:11.3, and Zachary Jayne rounded out the Ute participants with a tenth-place finish (46:07.9).

With 95 team points in the men’s event, the Utes had a 56-point lead heading into the women’s 20K freestyle, but needed the women’s team to perform well to seal the championship.

Behind a second-place performance by Erica Laven, who finished the race in 50:49.6, a fifth-place finish by Selma Nevin (51:30.6) and a 19th-place finish by Celine Mayer (53:51.5), the women’s team put up 78 points to finish first in the event and bring home the NCAA championship.

Over the four-day event, Utah scored 590 points — besting second-place Colorado (513) and third-place Dartmouth (508) — to earn its fourth national championship in the past five years and 17th overall national title.