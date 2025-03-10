Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Zach Wilson’s time in Denver is reportedly going to be short.

The free agent quarterback is headed to the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal, according to multiple national NFL experts. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it will be on a $6 million deal, fully guaranteed, that “could grow to $10 million.”

The deal isn’t official yet, as players cannot sign in free agency with new clubs until the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT. Free agents were able to begin negotiating with teams as of noon on Monday, however.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The former BYU quarterback who was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft.

He struggled mightily with the Jets for three seasons and was benched multiple times, though, and was traded to Denver last year.

Rookie Bo Nix ended up winning a quarterback competition with the Broncos in 2024, and veteran Jarrett Stidham ended up being his backup, with Wilson relegated to third string. He did not play in a single game for the Broncos last season.

The writing was on the wall that Wilson likely would not be back in Denver after Stidham agreed to re-sign with the Broncos.

Now, Wilson heads into a situation where Tua Tagovailoa is the starter and is in need of a backup.

Wilson seems to be in a solid position to fill that role and it may end up being a chance for Wilson to get back on the field if Tagovailoa misses time due to injury.

Tagovailoa has an injury history that includes missing six games last season — four due to a concussion and two with a hip injury. Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley started five games for the Dolphins last year in place of an injured Tagovailoa, but Huntley himself is also a free agent this offseason.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini signaled that Miami could be a good landing spot for Wilson during a recent episode of the “Scoop City Podcast.”

“The Dolphins — just trying to think of a style of play that would fit well with Mike McDaniel. I feel like McDaniel would be awesome with him,” she said during the podcast, per Essentially Sports.