Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

A big-name receiver is joining Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams, and the move has raised questions about jersey numbers.

Davante Adams, who, like Nacua, wears No. 17, is signing a two-year, $46 million contract with the Rams, according to NFL.com.

The New York Jets released Adams last week after he spent less than a season with the team.

The wide receiver had been with the Jets since October, when he was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders. In his 11 games in New York, Adams compiled 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Will Davante Adams or Puka Nacua change their number?

Adams has worn the No. 17 for the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, Raiders and Jets.

But in college, he wore No. 15 while playing at Fresno State. The school retired his jersey in 2022, according to the Raiders.

When Adams was traded to New York, rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley had been wearing No. 17 but switched to No. 14 for Adams, according to Pro Football Talk.

Nacua, meanwhile, has worn No. 17 for his two NFL seasons, but he wore No. 12 in college while playing for BYU.

As of Monday afternoon, Adams' number in Los Angeles has not been decided or announced. Nacua’s is still listed as No. 17.

During a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Nacua said the negotiations for his number have not started yet.

He said he has texted Adams and shared his unique idea to decide who gets the number.

“The text I sent him was like ‘Man, I’ve only seen a couple clips of your basketball tape, but I think we might have to play a couple games of PIG,‘” Nacua said.

The former BYU Cougar said he will try to be a good negotiator.

“I guess I have the upper hand now. I’m in LA. I was out in LA first. I was like, obviously I didn’t wear 17 first. He’s been doing it for awhile, but in this blue and yellow uniform, I’ve been the one wearing 17. So, hopefully I’ll be a good negotiator,” he said.

If he needs some help, Nacua said he might reach out to McAfee, who said to “definitely give me a call. We can work angles. Everybody can be happy.”

Do NFL players have to pay to change their number?

If Nacua has to change his number, it would likely cost him or Adams a lot of money.

In the past, the NFL has asked players to pay for unsold — and now incorrect — merchandise when number swaps happen.

For example, when JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the New England Patriots in 2023 and wanted to wear No. 9, which was worn by Matt Judon, the two players had to work out who was paying the $100,000 price tag with the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

In response to Smith-Schuster’s comments about picking up the tab, Judon said on X that he would cover the $100,000 if Smith-Schuster buys him a Lamborghini.

Smith-Schuster ended up wearing No. 7 with the Patriots.