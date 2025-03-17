Utah Jazz acting head coach Alex Jensen looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Brandon Judd
By Brandon Judd

Alex Jensen is a familiar face around the University of Utah, and soon, people on campus will be seeing him around a lot more.

Consider Monday evening a taste of what’s to come.

The university is holding a press conference Monday at 6 p.m. MDT to introduce its newest men’s basketball coach.

Watch live as Jensen, a former Runnin’ Utes star himself, joins Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and university president Taylor Randall in participating in the press conference in front of a crowd at the Huntsman Center.

This story will be updated after Jensen’s press conference to include what Utah’s 17th head coach said about taking over the Runnin’ Utes program.

