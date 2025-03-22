BYU fans cheer during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

What a win for BYU.

For the first time since 2011, the Cougars have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after knocking off 3 seed Wisconsin 81-79 Saturday in Denver.

Social media was buzzing with BYU fans clearly overjoyed by the upset victory. Here are some of the best reactions.

1 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives the ball toward the hoop while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (7) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
4 of 47
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 47
BYU Cougars assistant coach Tim Fanning high-fives forward Mawot Mag (0) as he and his teammates take the bench after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) takes a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up amid Wisconsin Badgers defenders during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 47
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the BYU Cougars held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 47
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) lays the ball up against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 47
The BYU ROC Band plays during a second-round college basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) looks up as he and his teammates huddle during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 47
A BYU fan holds a sign up for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) reacts to a referee’s call during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 47
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts after a play against the BYU Cougars during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) celebrates his basket against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
19 of 47
BYU Cougars guards Trey Stewart (1) and Dawson Baker (25) gesture as they look to the bench during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
20 of 47
BYU fans hold up a sign for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
21 of 47
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks with his fellow coaches during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) slaps hands with coaches as he comes off the floor against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
24 of 47
A BYU fan reacts after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
25 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) has a wound tended to during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
26 of 47
A BYU fan hangs his head late in the second half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
27 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) hugs Greg Wrubell, the Voice of the Cougars, after they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
28 of 47
BYU fans react after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
29 of 47
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) high-fives fans after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
30 of 47
BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
31 of 47
BYU President C. Shane Reese claps after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
32 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
33 of 47
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
34 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
35 of 47
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players while guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
36 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) smiles as time runs out with the Cougars leading the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
37 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) pulls up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
38 of 47
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
39 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) controls the ball as he’s swarmed by Wisconsin Badgers forwards Carter Gilmore (7) and Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
40 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded b y Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
41 of 47
BYU fans cheer during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
42 of 47
BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) guards Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
43 of 47
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
44 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes a shot against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
45 of 47
BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
46 of 47
BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) chest-bumps fellow guard Egor Demin (3) after Knell made a shot to end the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
47 of 47
BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
