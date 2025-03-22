BYU fans cheer during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

What a win for BYU.

For the first time since 2011, the Cougars have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after knocking off 3 seed Wisconsin 81-79 Saturday in Denver.

Social media was buzzing with BYU fans clearly overjoyed by the upset victory. Here are some of the best reactions.

