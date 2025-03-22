Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts after a play against the BYU Cougars during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

DENVER — What a heartbreaker for Wisconsin.

Trailing by 11 points with just over two and a half minutes left to play Saturday against BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers stormed back to cut the lead to two with a chance to tie or take the lead with 13 seconds remaining.

A potential magic March moment eluded Wisconsin, however, as John Tonje’s awkward final shot attempt missed the mark, granting the Cougars a 91-89 victory to advance to the third Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

While the final sequence didn’t appear ideal — its result certainly wasn’t — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard didn’t regret calling Tonje’s number with the game on the line.

“I put the ball in my best player’s hands,” Gard told reporters after the game. “We were in a flat alignment with some bumping action with the bigs on the two other guards, and it was his decision.

“You trust your players. We’re not in this position without John Tonje. We don’t have that comeback. We don’t have the year and win 27 games without J.T. We made the decision, we were coming down, we had done it before. Put the ball in your best player’s hands and let him go make a play.”

BYU enjoyed a balanced offensive attack against the Badgers, shooting 49.2% from the field, hitting 12 3-pointers and scoring 38 points in the paint.

Eight different Cougar players scored at least six points, with Richie Saunders, Egor Demin, Trevin Knell and Keba Keita all reaching double figures.

1 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives the ball toward the hoop while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (7) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 47 BYU Cougars assistant coach Tim Fanning high-fives forward Mawot Mag (0) as he and his teammates take the bench after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) takes a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up amid Wisconsin Badgers defenders during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 47 Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the BYU Cougars held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) lays the ball up against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) goes up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 47 The BYU ROC Band plays during a second-round college basketball game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) looks up as he and his teammates huddle during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 47 A BYU fan holds a sign up for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) reacts to a referee’s call during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 47 Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard reacts after a play against the BYU Cougars during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) celebrates his basket against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 47 BYU Cougars guards Trey Stewart (1) and Dawson Baker (25) gesture as they look to the bench during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 20 of 47 BYU fans hold up a sign for forward Richie Saunders (15) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 21 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks with his fellow coaches during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 22 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) slaps hands with coaches as he comes off the floor against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 23 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 24 of 47 A BYU fan reacts after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 25 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) has a wound tended to during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 26 of 47 A BYU fan hangs his head late in the second half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 27 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) hugs Greg Wrubell, the Voice of the Cougars, after they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 28 of 47 BYU fans react after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 29 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) high-fives fans after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 30 of 47 BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 31 of 47 BYU President C. Shane Reese claps after the Cougars defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 32 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) lays the ball up while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 33 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 34 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 35 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players while guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 36 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) smiles as time runs out with the Cougars leading the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 37 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) pulls up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 38 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 39 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) controls the ball as he’s swarmed by Wisconsin Badgers forwards Carter Gilmore (7) and Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 40 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) lays the ball up while guarded b y Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 41 of 47 BYU fans cheer during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 42 of 47 BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) guards Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 43 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 44 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes a shot against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 45 of 47 BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 46 of 47 BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) chest-bumps fellow guard Egor Demin (3) after Knell made a shot to end the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 47 of 47 BYU Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) takes a hook-shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Saunders is really good. To come out and watch him warm up, the ball comes off his hands really well,” Gard said. “Demin as a freshman at that size, obviously you can tell he’s been trained in the European ball screen stuff from Russia. Obviously I thought (Mawot) Mag has improved. We played against him at Rutgers for four years, and he was just a defensive stopper there.

“(Keba) Keita I thought has gotten better since he’s come from Utah, and the other guys are doing a good job of filling their roles. (Mihailo) Boskovic hit a big 3. Down through the lineup, Knell did a good job, banged down some threes when they needed them.”

But Gard circled back to Saunders.

“But Saunders, you could tell he’s a gamer,” Gard continued. “He’s a winner. Had six offensive rebounds. The kid knows how to play. When you’ve got a guy like that, and I’ve got a lot of them, too, that play with the heart and the energy and the unwillingness to lose, you can do a lot of good things, and they’ve had a good year, and they get to keep playing.”

Though Wisconsin failed to get out of the tournament’s first weekend once again — the Badgers haven’t reached a Sweet Sixteen since 2017 — Gard expressed pride in his players for exceeding low expectations to enjoy a tremendous campaign, which culminated with a trip to the Big Ten championship game, a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round win over Montana.

“Obviously the flurry and the heart and complete grit that we showed to make a comeback like that and have a chance in the last possession is a credit to the young men I’ve got in the locker room,” Gard said.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, almost 35 years, and as I told them, watching them grow together from the time we got together in June to now may have been the most fun, enjoyable year in my career.”

The Badgers, Gard noted, were picked to finish in the bottom third of the Big Ten Conference.

“We were highly doubted early. We weren’t even supposed to be in this tournament. Supposed to be finishing 12th in the Big Ten maybe, and this group just bought in and committed to each other and were so much fun to be around every single day and so much fun to coach, and the joy that they played with and how they bonded together is really, really special,” he said.

“Today stings a lot because we worked a long time to get to this position and have a chance, but in the big picture, I couldn’t be more proud of the group of how they committed to each other and to our program and continued to get better through the year.”