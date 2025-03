Panguitch's Daxton Miller was voted the Deseret News 1A player of the year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of Year

Led Panguitch by averaging 15.46 ppg, 10.29 rpg, 6.04 apg.

1 of 7 Daxton Miller, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 2 of 7 Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 3 of 7 Sadler Barnes, Milford | Provided by Milford 4 of 7 Ridge Lundgren, Rich | Provided by Rich 5 of 7 Remme Chappell, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 6 of 7 Drake Weston, Rich | Provided by Rich 7 of 7 Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona

1A First Team

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-4, C, Sr. — 16.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.0 bpg.

Sadler Barnes, Milford, 5-11, G, Sr. — 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 7.4 apg, 4.7 spg.

Ridge Lundgren, Rich, 6-1, G, Jr. — 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.4 spg.

Remme Chappell, Panguitch, 6-4, F, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 7.36 rpg.

Drake Weston, Rich, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 13.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 spg.

Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-10, G, Sr. — 15.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.2 spg.

1 of 6 Maddix Johnson, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 2 of 6 Jason Hernandez, Green River | Provided by Green River 3 of 6 Wyatt Muir, Manila | SHERRY BLUEMEL 4 of 6 Kilo Tsosie, Milford | Provided by Milford 5 of 6 Jace Cox, Valley | Provided by Valley 6 of 6 Raul Valle, Wendover | Provided by Wendover

1A Second Team

Maddix Johnson, Panguitch, 6-0, G, Sr. — 11.07 ppg, 2.0 apg.

Jason Hernandez, Green River, 5-8, G, Jr. — 19.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.7 spg.

Wyatt Muir, Manila, 5-11, G, Sr. — 15.4 ppg.

Kilo Tsosie, Milford, 6-2, F, Sr. — 13.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg.

Jace Cox, Valley, 6-1, F, Sr. — 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 spg.

Raul Valle, Wendover, 5-10, G, Sr. — 16.4 ppg.

1 of 6 Haygen Jameson, Tintic | Provided by Tintic 2 of 6 Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley | Provided by Bryce Valley 3 of 6 Blake Peterson, Wayne | Provided by Wayne 4 of 6 Cole Ward, Tintic | Provided by Tintic 5 of 6 Carter Scott, Rich | Provided by Rich 6 of 6 Tavin Jessen, Piute | Provided by Piute

1A Third Team

Haygen Jameson, Tintic, 6-3, SF, Jr. — 12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley, 5-10, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.0 apg.

Blake Peterson, Wayne, 6-3, G, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.5 spg, 0.5 bpg.

Cole Ward, Tintic, 5-11, PG, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 7.0 apg.

Carter Scott, Rich, 6-0, SG, Jr. — 11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg.

Tavin Jessen, Piute, 6-3, P, Sr. — 11.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg.

1A Honorable Mention

Will Myers, Piute, 6-0, G, Sr.

Kevin Gonzalez, Wendover, 6-0, C, Sr.

Carter Hoffman, Rich, 5-10, F, Sr.

Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Sr.

Rolando Anguiano, Green River, 6-2, F, Jr.

Zaren Roberts, Bryce Valley, 6-4, F, Sr.

Colton Barnes, Milford, 5-11, G, Sr.

Hyatt Thomas, Whitehorse, G, Fr.

Brodee Montague, Piute, 6-1, G, Jr.

Boede Cox, Valley, 5-11, G, Sr.

Blake Dalton, Piute, 6-4, P, Jr.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Daxton Miller, Panguitch

Maddix Johnson, Panguitch

Remme Chappell, Panguitch

Drake Weston, Rich

Ridge Lundgren, Rich

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona