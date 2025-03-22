The 2024-25 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year were versatile athletes who did a little bit of everything for their teams, especially in the clutch when the ball was usually in their hands.

Not all of them led their teams to state titles, but their leadership and contributions on the court had their teams in the hunt all season.

Here’s a look the 2024-2025 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.

Davis guard Coleman Atwater (1) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by Westlake's Kyler Hadfield (3) during the quarterfinals of the 6A Boys Basketball State Championship held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Coleman Atwater, Davis, 6-3, G, Sr.

Coleman Atwater was an elite player for the state champion Darts this season, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists, and routinely coming up big in the biggest games.

“Coleman’s success this year wasn’t an accident. He is a tireless worker in the gym, weight room, and classroom and he was determined to have individual and team success throughout his time at Davis High School. He has improved every year and become an incredible teammate and leader,” said Davis coach Chad Sims.

“Everyone can see that he’s a gifted scorer; but he also accepted the responsibility to guard anyone on the other team regardless of position, was willing to make the necessary extra pass, set great screens, and communicate on the floor to take our team to the region and state championships.

He finished as the second-leading scorer in 6A and shot 41% from the 3-point line. In a game against West Valley, Wash. in the preseason he scored 45 points on 24 shots.

“He was part of a team that beat every final four team in both 6A and 5A with the exception of Corner Canyon and Timpview. Coleman will play basketball at the next level and will have the same type of success no matter what team he plays with because of the caliber of player that he is,” said Sims.

Timpview’s Dean Rueckert (1) dunks the ball during the 5A boys basketball semifinals between Olympus and Timpview at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Olympus went on to win the game 76-58. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Dean Rueckert, Timpview, 6-8, G, Jr.

Dean Rueckert is wide-regarded as one of the top players in Utah, and the 6-foot-6 junior did not disappoint this year.

He averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in leading Timpview to a 20-win season and an appearance in the 5A semifinals, where it lost to eventual champ Olympus.

“Dean is a phenomenal shooter and can score anywhere on the court. He also has an amazing ability to defend all five positions. His versatility is what makes him great but his leadership and selflessness is what makes him special,” said Timpview coach Izzy Ingle.

Rueckert was a third team all-stater as a sophomore, and ESPN ranks him as a top 60 player in the nation in the class of 2026.

“There were several games this year he could have easily scored 30+ points. Instead of taking selfish shots, he always played the right way and made sure his teammates were involved. Dean did whatever was needed to help our team win and was a great leader on and off the court,” said Ingle.

Rueckert shot 39% from 3-point range this year, 77% from the free throw line and 69% from 2-point range. He finished the year with 56 3-pointers.

Green Canyon Wolves' Jude Haigh (2) gets possession of the ball while guarded by Payson Lions' Kade Jenson (11) during the finals of the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship at the America First Event Center in Cedar City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Jude Haigh, Green Canyon, 6-6, G, Sr.

Green Canyon’s bid for a state championship might have come up three points short, but from Game 1 to Game 27, Judge Haigh was the most dominant player in 4A, leading the program to a 25-2 record and a 4A runner-up finish.

“Jude loves basketball and is a very positive person to be around. He cares about winning, constantly works on his game, and makes everyone around him better. Jude broke 10 school records in categories of points, 3-pointers, field goals and rebounding and has left a legacy that will last forever at Green Canyon High School,” said Green Canyon coach Logan Brown.

Heigh led 4A in scoring as he averaged 22.0 ppg to go along with his 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He also made 82 3-pointers.

“He is an elite scorer, and consistently impacted our games by being a leader on and off the court. I believe Jude has a big future in basketball and in life,” said Brown.

Haigh scored in double figures in every game but one this year, and has signed to play at College of Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Haigh’s most dominant game of the season came back in December when he scored 51 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers in a win against Mountain Crest.

Morgan guard Bracken Saunders (5) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by Juab's Jay Rowley (20) during the 3A boys basketball semifinals held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Bracken Saunders, Morgan, 6-3, G, Jr.

When the stage was the biggest, Bracken Saunders was at his best, and the Morgan Trojans snapped a five-year state title drought as a result.

The junior guard scored a career-high 30 points in Morgan’s 71-59 semifinal win over Juab, and 24 hours later in the state championship game scored 26 points in a gritty 47-32 win over Richfield.

“In our program we emphasis character, grit, toughness, effort, selflessness, courage, leadership and determination. Bracken embodies all of this and more. He is an amazing basketball player and an outstanding human being,” said Morgan coach Scott Hunt.

Saunders, who was voted a third team all-stater as a sophomore last season, finished this year averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals.

“Despite being blessed with athleticism, size and a fierce competitiveness, Bracken is a humble, respectful and kind young man. He is exactly the type of athlete all coaches would love to have leading their programs,” said Hunt.

Kanab guard Cash Mortensen (1) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by South Sevier's Peyton Ingram (23) during the 2A Boys Basketball State Championship game held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Cash Mortensen Kanab, 6-1, G, Sr.

Cash Mortensen’s versatility to do whatever was necessary to help his team win paved the way to the school’s first boys basketball state title in 50 years this season.

Whether it was scoring 23 points in a quarterfinal win, playing a key role defensively in the semifinals or scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds in the final, Mortensen was always making meaningful contributions for the Cowboys.

“Cash is the type of player that makes coaching worthwhile. I’ve really enjoyed creating memories with him on and off the court. He’s one of the best defenders I’ve coached and is a super creative scorer. I love how he lifts his teammates around him. Super excited to see what the future holds for Cash,” said Kanab coach Jerron Glazier.

Mortensen, who was a voted a first team all-stater last year, averaged 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals this season.

Kanab was the top seed heading into the state tournament this year, and Mortensen’s clutch performance in the playoffs at both ends of the floor was instrumental in a state title for Kanab for the first time since 1975.

Panguitch's Daxton Miller was voted the Deseret News 1A player of the year. | Provided by De Reitz

1A Player of the Year

Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 6-3, G, Sr.

Daxton Miller stepped into a much larger role for Panguitch this year, and the program didn’t skip a beat either. With the senior averaging a double-double, the Bobcats marched to a 25-3 record and a third straight 1A state championship.

A third team all-stater a year ago, Miller stepped up and filled the void left by that year’s seniors as he averaged 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

“Daxton had the skills to take over a game in many ways. He would elevate his game when it mattered most and had the ability to inspire his teammates to do the same,” said Panguitch coach Clint Barney.

In some of the biggest games he was at his best, scoring 27 points in the semifinals and then a 15-point, 12-rebound performance in the championship win over Rich.

“Daxton could score both inside and out. When the team needed a big bucket, he would produce. He was relentless on the boards. One of his greatest assets was his offensive rebounding. He gave the team many second chance opportunities in most games,” said Barney. “He could also pass the ball. He had incredible court vision and knew where the ball needed to go. Daxton led the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He always maintained a positive attitude and had a great work ethic.”

This is Miller’s second 1A Player of the Year honor this school year as he was also voted the 1A baseball Player of the Year back in the fall.