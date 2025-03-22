BYU Cougars forward Mawot Mag lays the ball up against the Virginia Commonwealth in an NCAA Tournament first-round game held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Saturday, the Cougars will face No. 3 seed Wisconsin for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

No. 6 seed BYU (25-9) vs. No. 3 seed Wisconsin (27-9)

Tip: Saturday, 5:45 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 5:45 p.m. MDT Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

102.7 FM/1160 AM Series: Wisconsin leads 2-0 (most recent meeting: 2011)

The trends

For BYU: Defeated VCU 80-71; won 10 of its past 11 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (123.6).

Defeated VCU 80-71; won 10 of its past 11 games; 8-7 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 25 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom; No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency (123.6). For Wisconsin: Defeated Montana 85-66; advanced to Big Ten tournament final; 8-8 in Quad 1 opportunities; No. 15 in NET and No. 13 in KenPom; No. 13 nationally in offensive efficiency (122.4).

The stakes

For BYU: Fresh off their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012, the Cougars are playing in their biggest game since the days of Jimmermania. A win over the Badgers would put BYU in the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history.

For Wisconsin: The Badgers are now 17-4 in the tournament’s first round since 2002 and 6-6 in the Dig Dance under Greg Gard, but haven’t reached a Sweet 16 since 2017. Wisconsin has played one game this season against a team with a higher offensive efficiency than BYU’s 123.6 mark — a 94-84 win over Purdue on Feb. 15.

Players to watch

For BYU: First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin.

First Team All-Big 12 selection Richie Saunders and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection Egor Demin. For Wisconsin: First Team All-Big Ten selection John Tonje and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection John Blackwell.